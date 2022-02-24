Looking for Sacred Tears in Elden Ring? Sacred Tears are crucial to your survival in Elden Ring, as they increase the amount of health and FP that you can restore using your Flasks of Crimson and Cerulean tears. However, Sacred Tears are incredibly rare and won’t just drop as loot when you kill an enemy. Instead, you’ll need to hunt them down in specific locations.

Below, we cover every location where you can find Sacred Tears in Elden Ring that we’ve found so far, with some simple steps and handy maps to follow.

Elden Ring Sacred Tears locations

Sacred Tears are scattered across the Lands Between, often found in churches around the map. We’ll cover where to find them all below, so that you can drastically increase the amount of health and FP you regain with each Flask.

Sacred Tear #1: Third Church of Marika, Mistwood

The Third Church of Marika is found in the Mistwood, which is located to the East of Limgrave. To reach the church, find the Gatefront Ruins in Limgrave on your map and fast travel there. Then, travel East straight across until you find the Mistwoods - this is quite a journey, but the forests of the Mistwood are unmissable. Once there, get the Limgrave East map fragment and then head North to the location marked on the map above, avoiding any enemies that you come across. The bears of the Mistwood are extremely tough and will made short work of low level players, so try to zip through to the church as quickly as possible.

When you enter the church, head to the altar and take the Sacred Tear. Make sure to also grab the Flask of Wondrous Physick, which is on the floor inside.

Sacred Tear #2: Church of Pilgrimage, Weeping Peninsula

To get to the Weeping Peninsula, head South from Agheel Lake South in Southern Limgrave towards the Bridge of Sacrifice. From that Site of Grace, head West and follow the path up the cliff towards the Church of Pilgrimage, marked on the map above.

There is a ghost at the entrance who gives some lore about a monster in the Weeping Peninsula, but it won't attack you here. To get the Sacred Tear, simply head into the Church of Pilgrimage and grab it from the altar.

Sacred Tear #3: Callu Baptismal Church, Weeping Peninsula

From the Bridge of Sacrifice, head further South until you find the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace in the Weeping Peninsula. Then, head West and find the Callu Baptismal Church by following the path up the cliff.

There isn’t a Site of Grace here but you’ll find many enemies, so be on alert. As you enter the Church, you’ll find some rats, along with a giant rat, that attack when they spot you. Deal with these rats and then approach the altar to grab a Sacred Tear.

Sacred Tear #4: Fourth Church of Marika, Weeping Peninsula

From the Church of Pilgrimage, head southwest along the Weeping Peninsula, keeping to the higher fields rather than travelling along the coast. Eventually, you will reach the Fourth Church of Marika. Kill the guards outside and then head through the entrance to find a Site of Grace. Up ahead, you’ll see a Sacred Tear at the altar.

Sacred Tear #5: Church of Irith, Liurnia

After defeating Godrick the Grafted and entering the next area, Liurnia of the Lakes, immediately turn left and follow the path along towards the graveyard. There is a church near here where a sorcerer named Thops will teach you basic glintstone spells. Enter the Church of Irith and walk past Thops towards the altar, where you’ll find a Sacred Tear.

If you want to help Thops with his quest, check out our Elden Ring Glintstone Keys guide.

Sacred Tear #6: Church of Bellum, Liurnia

From the Raya Lucaria Main Academy Gate Site of Grace, look northeast to find a long bridge that breaks off in the distance. At the start of this bridge, there is a sigil that you can use to instantly teleport to the other side. Use this sigil and activate the East Raya Lucaria Gate Site of Grace. From there, head North until you find the Church of Bellum.

When you arrive at the church, head inside to find a path that leads down into the next area. Before following this path to continue with your quest, look towards the altar to find a Sacred Tear that you can loot.

Sacred Tear #7: Second Church of Marika, Atlus Plateau

When you get to the Atlus Plateau, either through the Ravine or by using the Grand Lift Dectus, you will find Sites of Grace that now point in the direction of the main objective again. Follow them until you reach the Atlus Highway Junction and then head North.

Proceed up the hill to the North until you come to the Second Church of Marika. When you enter, you will see a man dying on the floor. Speak to this NPC to hear their dying words, and then prepare for a fight. Eleonora will invade your world shortly after and attack, sending you into a mini boss fight. Regardless of whether you try to kill Eleonora or run away, there is a Sacred Tear at the altar in this church.

Sacred Tear #8: Stormcaller Church, Atlus Plateau

Stormcaller Church is found on a raised area of land located southeast from the Second Church of Marika. As you ride up the cliff, you will see why it's called Stormcaller Church - lightning bolts are raining down from the sky. There are a few boss battles that you can encounter here, but you can avoid them all by heading straight for Stormcaller Church. Ancient Dragon Lansseax will swoop down as you ride up the cliff and the Black Knife Assassin is found at the entrance to the Sainted Hero's Grave dungeon, but neither of these are necessary for the Sacred Tear.

To get the Sacred Tear, simply ride to Stormcaller Church as marked on the map above and head inside. You can get the Sacred Tear by looting the altar.

That covers all of the Sacred Tears that we have found so far in Elden Ring. We'll update this guide as we uncover more, but make sure to check out our Elden Ring Golden Seeds and Memory Stones guides in the meantime. You can also take a look at our Elden Ring best class and best weapons guide to get the best start on your journey to possess the Elden Ring.