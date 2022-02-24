Looking for Elden Ring Memory Stones? Memory Stones are key items that magic users will need in Elden Ring, as they unlock more spell slots. This allows you to equip more spells at the same time, expanding your magical capabilities and making you more versatile in combat.

Below, we’ll cover every Memory Stone location in Elden Ring that we know so far, so that you can quickly collect any that you’re missing and get some more spell slots.

Elden Ring Memory Stone locations

Memory Stones are found throughout the Lands Between in Elden Ring, and they tend to be found off the main path. However, some are also given as rewards for beating bosses, so you won’t always predict where one could turn up.

Memory Stone #1: Finger Reader Enia

After defeating Godrick the Grafted in Castle Stormveil, you’ll get his Great Rune. You’ll need to restore Godrick’s Great Rune at the Divine Tower of Limgrave, after which you can take it back to the Roundtable Hold.

When you arrive at the Roundtable Hold, immediately turn southwest and head through the doors that are now open. Speak to Finger Reader Enia to get some new dialogue. When she finishes speaking, she will sell you certain items. One of these is a Memory Stone, which you can purchase for 3000 Runes.

Memory Stone #2: Oridys’s Rise

Oridys’s Rise is a tower that you’ll find in the Weeping Peninsula, to the East of the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace. This tower is locked with a strange sigil, preventing access to passersby. However, if you interact with a small statue near the entrance, you’ll read the message “Seek three wise beasts”. When you interact with this statue, three ghostly turtles will spawn around the tower. Kill these turtles to open Oridys’s Rise, which you can then climb to find a Memory Stone in a treasure chest at the top.

If you need more help finding the turtles, take a look at our Oridys’s Rise guide.

Memory Stone #3: Red Wolf of Radagon

The Red Wolf of Radagon is the first main boss that you’ll encounter in the Raya Lucaria Academy. The Red Wolf is a tough boss, but it gives a good reward. When you defeat the wolf, you will instantly gain a Memory Stone.

Memory Stone #4: Converted Tower

The Converted Tower, similar to Oridys’s Rise, is a tower that you can climb to find a Memory Stone in a treasure chest. You can find the Converted Tower to the West of Liurnia Lake, near the Minor Erdtree along the Western path around the lake.

When you arrive at the Converted Tower, head inside to read the message “Erudition guide thee!” on the floor. Then, head back outside and look towards the entrance. On the right side, there’s a broken wall that you can climb. Scale this wall and then jump across to the tower to find a set of stairs that lead to the top. In the top room, you’ll find the Memory Stone in a chest.

Memory Stone #5: Testu's Rise

Testu's Rise is a tower puzzle similar to Oridys's Rise. You can find Testu's Rise in Liurnia of the Lake, just North of the Raya Lucaria Academy. When you approach the entrance, interact with the small statue to read the message "Seek three wise beasts". This will spawn three ghost turtles around the island that you're currently on. Kill the turtles to open Testu's Rise and follow the stairs up to find a Memory Stone in the treasure chest at the top.

Memory Stone #6: Seluvis's Rise

In the northwestern section of Liurnia of the Lakes, you'll find a ruined keep known as Caria Manor. As you progress through the manor, you will find a boss named Royal Knight Loretta. After defeating this boss, you can proceed behind the manor and find three towers: Ranni's Rise, Renna's Rise, and Seluvis's Rise. Seluvis's Rise contains a Memory Stone, but you'll find that it is initally locked.

To get into Seluvis's Rise, you need to go into Ranni's tower and agree to serve her. After agreeing to help Ranni, she will introduce you to her other followers, Iji and Seluvis. After this, you can head to Seluvis's Rise and climb to the top to find a Memory Stone in a treasure chest.

That covers all of the Memory Stones that we have found so far in Elden Ring. As we find more, we'll make sure to update this guide with locations. In the meantime, take a look at our Elden Ring Golden Seeds and Sacred Tears guides, so that you can upgrade your Sacred Flasks. Make sure to also check out our Elden Ring best class and best weapons guides to get the best start on your quest to become Elden Lord.