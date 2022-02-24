Elden Ring Oridys's Rise: how to unlock Oridys's Rise in Elden Ring

Want to know how to enter Oridys's Rise in Elden Ring? Oridys's Rise is a tower that you find in the Weeping Peninsula, South of Limgrave. However, as you approach the entrance, you'll discover that a strange sigyl protects the doorway, preventing you from getting inside. Fortunately, we're here to help.

Below, we'll cover everything you need to know to find the three wise beasts and get inside Oridys's Rise in Elden Ring, so that you can climb the tower and claim your reward.

How to unlock Oridys's Rise in Elden Ring

Near the front of the tower, you will find a small Imp statue with a message: "Seek three wise beasts". While vague, this message holds the key to the Oridys's Rise puzzle. After reading the message, three ethereal turtles will spawn around the tower. To get inside, you need to find and kill all three of these turtles.

Below, you'll find the locations of all three 'wise beasts' at Oridys's Rise:

Oridys's Rise Wise Beast/Turtle #1

The first wise beast will spawn right behind you after reading the message on the statue. Simply turn in the opposite direction of the tower to spot the turtle standing in the open.

Oridys's Rise Wise Beast/Turtle #2

The second wise beast is just beside the tower, to the left of the steps leading up to the entrance, in a bush.

Oridys's Rise Wise Beast/Turtle #3

The final wise beast is actually invisible. You'll find it in a shallow pool on the southwest side of Oridys's Rise, splashing about in the water. These splashes are rather infrequent, but you can just slash about in the pond to kill it.

After killing all three wise beasts, head inside the tower and make your way to the top to find a treasure chest. Open the chest to get a Memory Stone, which gives you an extra spell slot. Intelligence or Faith-based classes will likely use a lot of spells, so having an extra slot is crucial. Head to a Site of Grace to equip a spell into your new spell slot.

That covers everything you need to know to get into Oridys's Rise in Elden Ring.