Looking for the best weapons in Elden Ring? If you're familiar with the general schtick of FromSoftware games, you should know what you're getting into when you boot up Elden Ring for the first time. Boy, is this game punishing. You're gonna need to bring the right equipment into every fight to maximise your chances of success.

Fortunately, Elden Ring has an enormous variety of different weapons to choose from, including a surprising number of unique and powerful items which you could potentially get your hands on within your first dozen or so hours (which is a very short time by Elden Ring standards). Below we'll walk you through the best weapons we've found in the first two major areas of Elden Ring, and exactly where you can find them.

Best weapons in Elden Ring to find early on

Elden Ring is a truly massive open-world experience, and you'll find a dizzying array of weapons and other bits of gear strewn about the map. Many weapons are random loot drops for particular enemy types, but some more specialised weapons can be found in specific locations. Often, the best ones are dropped as loot for killing bosses.

Below we'll walk you through some of the very best weapons that you can find in the early game of Elden Ring. Of course, being such an enormous game, what we call the "early game" will still likely comprise a couple dozen hours of playtime. But rest assured that you don't need to venture into any of the really dangerous territories in Elden Ring in order to procure these powerful weapons.

Reduvia

What is it: a bloody dagger that can fire off airborne blood attacks at mid-range.

a bloody dagger that can fire off airborne blood attacks at mid-range. How to get it: a reward for beating Bloody-Finger Nerijus outside Murkwater Cave.

a reward for beating Bloody-Finger Nerijus outside Murkwater Cave. Region: Limgrave

Limgrave Required Attributes: 5 Strength, 13 Dexterity

Reduvia is probably the easiest weapon on this list to obtain - which is fantastic, because it's also my favourite. This dagger may lack the reach of your main weapon: that is, until you activate its skill to rapidly fire powerful arcs of blood towards enemies. It's the perfect weapon to carry in your offhand if your character relies more on dodging than blocking, giving you instant access to a very strong ranged attack.

You earn Reduvia by defeating Bloody-Finger Nerijus in the north of Agheel Lake in Limgrave, just outside Murkwater Cave. If you want to learn more, be sure to read our Elden Ring Nerijus boss fight walkthrough.

Grafted Blade Greatsword

What is it: a colossal sword which can temporarily raise your attributes and poise.

a colossal sword which can temporarily raise your attributes and poise. How to get it: a reward for beating Leonine Misbegotten in Castle Morne.

a reward for beating Leonine Misbegotten in Castle Morne. Region: Weeping Peninsula

Weeping Peninsula Required Attributes: 40 Strength, 14 Dexterity

The Grafted Blade Greatsword is a mighty and legendary weapon, and one of the so-called "legendary armaments". The boss guarding it, Leonine Misbegotten, is far from a pushover; but the Weeping Peninsula's bosses are far from the hardest you'll encounter throughout your journey. That makes this colossal sword relatively easy to obtain, considering its power.

The main lure of the Grafted Blade Greatsword, aside from its raw power, is the unique Oath of Vengeance skill it sports. This skill temporarily raises all your attributes, as well as your poise, for a short while. This effectively means your character's level can be temporarily increased by several levels anytime you wish - a very powerful trait.

Moonveil

What is it: a magical katana that can be quickly unsheathed to fire off a wave of light.

a magical katana that can be quickly unsheathed to fire off a wave of light. How to get it: a reward for beating the Magma Wyrm in Gael Tunnel.

a reward for beating the Magma Wyrm in Gael Tunnel. Region: Limgrave

Limgrave Required Attributes: 12 Strength, 18 Dexterity, 23 Intelligence

Much like Reduvia, the reason to love the magical katana Moonveil is its ranged attack skill. Much like the default katana skill, you begin with the weapon sheathed; then, with either a light or a heavy attack, you can slice forward, sending a powerful wave of light towards your target.

Aside from this, any katana is a powerful and versatile weapon to have in your arsenal - as you'll see below. You can obtain Moonveil with some difficulty by braving the Gael Tunnel connecting Limgrave to the Caelid Wilds to the east, and defeating the Magma Wyrm there. It's a tough fight, but there's a Site of Grace right next to the arena, so it's nice and easy to keep at it until you emerge triumphant with Moonveil as your prize.

Azur's Glintstone Staff

What is it: a powerful intelligence-based staff which lowers casting time of sorceries.

a powerful intelligence-based staff which lowers casting time of sorceries. How to get it: top level of the Church of the Cuckoo in the Academy of Raya Lucaria.

top level of the Church of the Cuckoo in the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Region: Liurnia

Liurnia Required Attributes: 10 Strength, 36 Intelligence

Sorcery-users may wish to keep an eye out for this easily-missed staff while exploring the Academy of Raya Lucaria. It's a powerful early-to-mid-game staff which decreases the casting time of all your sorceries, in exchange for a slight increase in FP cost for said sorceries. It requires a hefty 36 Intelligence to wield effectively, but you can then combine its effect with the similar Radagon Icon Talisman to make all your sorceries lightning-quick.

Reaching the top level of the Church of the Cuckoo is easier said than done. You can check out the video I put together below to find it quickly. Please excuse my tired voice; I've lost so much sleep to Elden Ring recently. You know how it is.

Serpent-God's Curved Sword

What is it: a strong curved sword which restores Health upon killing an enemy.

a strong curved sword which restores Health upon killing an enemy. How to get it: Ruin-Strewn Precipice rooftop, guarded by a Land Octopus.

Ruin-Strewn Precipice rooftop, guarded by a Land Octopus. Region: Liurnia

Liurnia Required Attributes: 13 Strength, 9 Dexterity

The Serpent-God's Curved Sword is a great weapon for early-game players. It has low attribute requirements, and it's a fine and versatile weapon even without its innate ability to replenish your health every time you kill an enemy.

Unfortunately, the Serpent-God's Curved Sword is well-guarded by early-game standards. It can be found in the Ruin-Strewn Precipice between Liurnia and the Altus Plateau. You can access this area by passing through the Ravine to the north of Liurnia. Head through the area until you reach a rooftop guarded by a Land Octopus and its spawn. Once they're dealt with, loot the item it was guarding, and you'll find it to be none other than the Serpent-God's Curved Sword.

Eleonora's Poleblade

What is it: a fast and powerful twinblade that deals fire damage and causes bleeding.

a fast and powerful twinblade that deals fire damage and causes bleeding. How to get it: a reward for beating Eleonora at the Second Church of Marika.

a reward for beating Eleonora at the Second Church of Marika. Region: Altus Plateau

Altus Plateau Required Attributes: 12 Strength, 21 Dexterity, 16 Faith

The Altus Plateau might be slightly stretching the definition of early-game weapons, but it's still worth mentioning here as a solid choice heading into the mid-game. Head to the Second Church of Marika on the west side of the Plateau, and speak to the NPC there. Shortly after, Eleonora will appear. Defeat her to claim her Poleblade for yourself.

Fire-based weapons are quite few and far between in the first few dozen hours of Elden Ring, so having a powerful twinblade that can deliver quick combos of fire and bleed attacks should be an alluring prospect for any melee character.

Other regular weapons to consider upgrading

Above we've gone over some of the more unique weapons you can find early on in Elden Ring; but don't forget that any weapon in the game can be upgraded using Smithing Stones, dramatically raising its effectiveness against your enemies. Even a seemingly ordinary weapon can become one of the best in the game with enough upgrade levels.

So if you're after some recommendations for more common weapons to upgrade, as a melee user I'd urge you to consider the Katana - a stylish and versatile weapon with a good balance between reach, power, and speed. It's also the starting weapon for the Samurai class in Elden Ring. For blunt instruments, the simple Morning Star is a great choice for its quick strikes and innate bleed effect.

That wraps up this guide on the very best weapons we've found early on in Elden Ring. To supplement your newfound knowledge, why not now check out our guide on the best armour in Elden Ring? Alternatively, if you're having trouble getting out of Limgrave, be sure to consult our walkthroughs on the bosses Margit and Godrick in Stormveil Castle.