Elden Ring Sword of Night and Flame build guide

Looking for an Elden Ring Sword of Night and Flame build? The Sword of Night and Flame was immensely popular when Elden Ring released and, despite a post-launch nerf, remains one of the best weapons in Elden Ring. That's due to its Night-and-Flame Stance skill, which lets you cast two powerful spells from your sword. One of these is Comet Azur, which is undoubtedly one of the best spells in Elden Ring.

Below, we’ll break down how to make the best Sword of Night and Flame build, covering how to find the Sword of Night and Flame, the stats that you should focus on, and other important gear that you need for this build.

Elden Ring Sword of Night and Flame build

The Sword of Night and Flame is an incredibly powerful weapon, but you can find it early on in your Elden Ring adventure. With this weapon equipped, you can hold down the weapon skill button and then press either R1 or R2 to unleash a magical attack. R1 will use Comet Azur, while R2 uses a Flame Sweep attack. Both of these are incredibly powerful, but the true power lies with Comet Azur.

Where to find the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring

As the title suggests, this build focuses around the Sword of Night and Flame weapon. You’ll find this sword in Caria Manor, found in the northwest of Liurnia. To find it, get to the Manor Lower Level Site of Grace and follow the upper walkways of the manor East. At the end, hop down onto the rooftops below and use the nearby ladder to get into a building with a chest, where you’ll find the Sword of Night and Flames.

Sword of Night and Flame build stat requirements

The Sword of Night and Flame has a mixed bunch of stat requirements, as you'll need:

12 Strength

12 Dexterity

24 Intelligence

24 Faith

After meeting these requirements, we recommend putting points into Strength, to further boost your melee damage, and Intelligence, which will increase the damage of your Comet Azur. To boost your melee damage further, make sure you know where to find Smithing Stones in Elden Ring. These will allow you to upgrade your weapon, significantly increasing its damage potential.

You should also put some points into Vigor and Mind, which will give you more health and FP respectively. Mind is especially important here, as the Night-and-Flame Stance skill costs FP to use.

Important gear for the Sword of Night and Flame build in Elden Ring

To push this build even further, there are a few powerful talismans and an armor piece that we suggest using. These are Marika's Soreseal, the Carian Filigreed Crest, and Twinsage Glintstone Crown.

Marika's Soreseal : a late-game talisman that you can find in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. This is where you will find Malenia, Blade of Miquella, but you can also get Marika's Soreseal near the Prayer Room Site of Grace. This talisman increases your Mind, Intelligence, Faith, and Arcane stats by 5 levels . That gives a massive boost to your magic damage and FP, while also increasing the damage dealt by the Sword of Night and Flame’s Flame Sweep attack as an added bonus. This does increase the damage you take, but these stat boosts should help you destroy any enemies you encounter before they can attack.

: a late-game talisman that you can find in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. This is where you will find Malenia, Blade of Miquella, but you can also get Marika's Soreseal near the Prayer Room Site of Grace. This talisman . That gives a massive boost to your magic damage and FP, while also increasing the damage dealt by the Sword of Night and Flame’s Flame Sweep attack as an added bonus. This does increase the damage you take, but these stat boosts should help you destroy any enemies you encounter before they can attack. Carian Filigreed Crest : a very strong talisman that we recommend with many builds, as it decreases the FP cost of all weapon skills . This makes your Comet Azur cheaper to cast, allowing you to get more hits in on your opponents before needing to use an FP flask. You can buy this talisman from Master Iji, located on the path southwest of Caria Manor, after defeating Bloodhound Knight Darriwil and speaking with Blaidd in the Mistwood.

: a very strong talisman that we recommend with many builds, as it . This makes your Comet Azur cheaper to cast, allowing you to get more hits in on your opponents before needing to use an FP flask. You can buy this talisman from Master Iji, located on the path southwest of Caria Manor, after defeating Bloodhound Knight Darriwil and speaking with Blaidd in the Mistwood. Twinsage Glintstone Crown: this will reduce your health and stamina, but it increases your Intelligence by 6 levels. This will increase the damage dealt by your Comet Azur, ensuring that you can shred through enemies before they even get a chance to hit you.

That covers everything you need to know to make an Elden Ring Sword of Night and Flame build. If you want to test this Sword of Night and Flame build on powerful enemies, check out our Elden Ring boss locations guide to find some challenges nearby. If you just want to see one of Elden Ring's many endings, take a look at our Elden Ring walkthrough.