Elden Ring Blasphemous Blade build guide

Looking for an Elden Ring Blasphemous Blade build? The Blasphemous Blade is an infamous weapon in Elden Ring thanks to its skill, Taker’s Flame. This incredibly powerful skill deals massive damage to enemies, while also healing your character. If you want to crush every boss in Elden Ring and breeze through every dungeon, we’ve got you covered.

Below, we will break down the best Elden Ring Blasphemous Blade build, covering where to find the Blasphemous Blade, the stats you should invest in, and other items that you should use to make this Blasphemous Blade Elden Ring build unstoppable.

Elden Ring Blasphemous Blade build

This Elden Ring build uses the Blasphemous Blade to deal massive damage while healing your character. The key to this build is the Blasphemous Blade's skill, Taker's Flame. This creates a burst of fire in front of your character, dealing a large chunk of damage to nearby enemies. More importantly, you also regain health each time you hit an enemy with Taker's Flame. Originally, you only regained health with each kill, but the Blasphemous Blade was buffed to make it heal with every hit in a recent patch.

Where to find the Blasphemous Blade in Elden Ring

You will get the Blasphemous Blade from the Remembrance of the Blasphemous, which you get when you defeat Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy. Take this Remembrance to Finger Reader Enia at the Roundtable Hold to unlock this weapon.

Blasphemous Blade build stat requirements

The Blasphemous Blade has low attribute requirements, making it easy to wield for any player. The stats you'll need for this weapon are:

22 Strength

15 Dexterity

21 Faith

It then scales with the same stats, so you should focus on these as you level up in Elden Ring.

Important gear for the Blasphemous Blade build in Elden Ring

To get the most out of this Blasphemous Blade build, there are a few powerful talismans that you should equip. These are the Shard of Alexander, Fire Scorpion Charm, and Carian Filigreed Crest. We'll explain why you need these and where to find them below:

The Shard of Alexander : a talisman that increases the damage of weapon skills. This is an obvious one, as it will make Taker's Flame kill enemies much quicker. You'll get this by completing Alexander, Warrior Jar's questline . This will come to a conclusion in a duel at Crumbling Farum Azula, after which you can retrieve the Shard of Alexander.

: a talisman that increases the damage of weapon skills. This is an obvious one, as it will make Taker's Flame kill enemies much quicker. You'll get this by completing . This will come to a conclusion in a duel at Crumbling Farum Azula, after which you can retrieve the Shard of Alexander. Fire Scorpion Charm : boosts the damage of your fire attacks, which makes Taker's Flame even stronger. Fortunately, you can get this talisman much earlier, as you'll find it in Fort Laiedd near Mt Gelmir . Since Rykard is also found in Mt Gelmir, you should be able to find the Blasphemous Blade and Fire Scorpion Charm at a similar time.

: boosts the damage of your fire attacks, which makes Taker's Flame even stronger. Fortunately, you can get this talisman much earlier, as you'll find it in . Since Rykard is also found in Mt Gelmir, you should be able to find the Blasphemous Blade and Fire Scorpion Charm at a similar time. Carian Filigreed Crest: a talisman that reduces your weapon skill's FP cost. This will allow you to cast Taker's Flame more before needing to use an FP flask, so it's invaluable when facing groups of enemies. You can buy this from Master Iji after talking to Blaidd in the Mistwood and helping him defeat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil.

You can also push this further by having a Sacred Seal equipped that you can quickly switch to, allowing you to cast Flame, Grant Me Strength. This further boosts the damage of your fire attacks, including Taker's Flame.

There aren’t any specific armor pieces required for this Elden Ring build, so take a look at our list of the best armor sets in Elden Ring to find something that you personally prefer. We suggest using something light to offset the heavy Blasphemous Blade, which has a weight of 13.5. You'll want to aim for a medium load, so using lighter armor should make up for this heavy greatsword.

That covers everything you need to know to make an Elden Ring Blasphemous Blade build.