Want to know where every single boss in Elden Ring resides? The thing about FromSoftware taking their Souls formula and turning it into one of the largest and greatest open-world experiences you can find, is that it's easier than ever to miss out on certain bosses. There are just so many of them! Can you be expected to find them all?

Well, you can now! Take a look at our walkthrough below to find out the exact location of every single boss that we've found in Elden Ring, starting with Limgrave and the Weeping Peninsula, and slowly expanding to cover the entirety of The Lands Between.

Elden Ring boss locations: Limgrave and Weeping Peninsula

Using the below map of Limgrave and the Weeping Peninsula, you can easily find the location of every single boss in the starting area of Elden Ring. I've labelled each boss down the right-hand side of the map, and I've also marked which enemies are required bosses for the story; which are particularly difficult; and which ones only appear if you approach the location during nighttime.

Use this map to find out the exact locations of every boss in Limgrave and the Weeping Peninsula. Be sure to view it at full resolution!

Below I've listed all the above bosses, with a note or two about where to find them and what to expect when you get there. I've also provided links to any boss fight walkthroughs we've put together so far.

Limgrave bosses

Demi-Human Chiefs (Coastal Cave)

Coastal Cave is probably the easiest dungeon in Elden Ring, located on the beach to the west from when you first set foot in Limgrave. At its end are the Demi-Human Chiefs - two relatively strong Demi-Humans who can nonetheless be very easily overwhelmed by distracting them with your Spirit Ashes, and dealing with them one at a time.

Burial Tree Watchdog (Stormfoot Catacombs)

Found at the end of the Stormfoot Catacombs, the Burial Tree Watchdog loves to float into the air and slam down on top of you. Its attack patterns are easy to grasp, however, and its health pool is quite low, so this boss should be a piece of cake compared to later encounters.

Beastman of Farum Azula (Groveside Cave)

The Beastman of Farum Azula can be found lurking past the wolves in Groveside Cave. He's an unpleasant-looking individual with a nasty-looking curved greatsword and a love of long combos. Fortunately, he has low poise and is easily parried, leading to an easy early boss fight.

Stonedigger Troll (Limgrave Tunnels)

Stonedigger Troll may look mighty, but with the right setup (i.e. a magical setup) he's a pushover. He resides at the end of the Limgrave Tunnels dungeon, and while his attacks are painful if they land, one can easily stay out of his range and pummel him with spells.

Check out our Elden Ring Stonedigger Troll boss fight walkthrough for more details.

Grave Warden Duelist (Murkwater Catacombs)

You'll have to fight through a nasty little dungeon of imps hiding behind corners to get to the Grave Warden Duelist; but he's actually not that bad once you've enlisted the aid of your Spirit Ashes. Even after he powers himself up, he doesn't hit terribly hard, and his attacks are easily blocked and weathered with a shield.

Bloody Finger Nerijus (Agheel River)

Bloody Finger Nerijus may give you a bit of trouble at first if you are caught unaware. He appears as you head up the river from Agheel Lake, past the bridge, and will attack you with a combination of melee and ranged bleed attacks. Fortunately, a mysterious stranger comes to aid you if you last long enough.

Check out our Elden Ring Bloody Finger Nerijus boss fight walkthrough for more details.

Patches (Murkwater Cave)

An inside joke for many a FromSoft veteran, Patches is a simple mercenary boss who will surrender after you deal enough damage to him. You can find him at the end of the very short dungeon, Murkwater Cave - but it's important that you do find him, because if you spare his life, he'll open up a shop where you can purchase an item that will help you in a certain important future fight...

Guardian Golem (Highroad Cave)

The Guardian Golem of Highroad Cave may seem tough at first, but once you've cracked the secret to this boss fight, it's a walk in the park. Bring a blunt weapon and target the feet with heavy attacks to bring it crashing down to the ground, primed for a critical hit to the chest.

Black Knife Assassin (Deathtouched Catacombs)

The Black Knife Assassin is a slippery customer who you can find at the end of the Deathtouched Catacombs towards the north of Limgrave. He is fond of dodging back, and waiting for the right moment to strike - but his attacks themselves aren't terribly strong, so you can block him with ease and slowly cut his health bar down to size with some patience.

Recusant Henricus (Colosseum Road)

Recusant Henricus invades as you walk towards the Limgrave Colosseum, located northeast of Stormhill Shack. He uses heavy melee attacks which deal lots of damage upon impact, but you’ll find they’re also rather slow. To make light work of Henricus, equip a fast melee weapon, such as a Dagger, and whittle down his health while rolling to avoid any damage.

Mad Pumpkin Head (Waypoint Ruins)

The Mad Pumpkin Head resides in the cellar beneath Waypoint Ruins, and guards the room where Sorceress Sellen lives, ready to impart sorcerous knowledge to the player. The Mad Pumpkin Head loves to headbutt you, and slash at you with its bleed-inflicting flail. Take your time, don't get greedy with your attacks, and you'll be fine.

Night's Cavalry (Highway Bridge)

During the day, the Highway Bridge separating East from West Limgrave is guarded by an ordinary horseback soldier. At night, this soldier is replaced with the Night's Cavalry - a much more powerful rider with a wicked halberd with surprising reach. If you're struggling against this boss, utilise hit-and-run tactics with Torrent.

Tree Sentinel (Church Of Elleh Road)

The Tree Sentinel is like an even harder version of Night's Cavalry (above). He's also likely to be the first true boss you encounter in Elden Ring, as he's in plain view as you enter Limgrave for the first time. He's a tough foe in the early-game; I'd advise using Torrent and distracting the Sentinel with a good choice of Spirit Ashes.

Check out our Elden Ring Tree Sentinel boss fight walkthrough for more details.

Flying Dragon Agheel (Agheel Lake)

Flying Dragon Agheel has the most wow-factor of any boss in Limgrave - but it's actually not terribly hard to deal with as long as you stay on horseback throughout the fight. Agheel will fly down into the centre of the lake as you approach, belching flames and smacking at you with its tail, but its powerful attacks are clearly telegraphed and easily avoided.

Tibia Mariner (Summonwater Village)

The Tibia Mariner is a curious boss that summons undead skeletal enemies to fight alongside it will it teleports about Summonwater Village. The Mariner itself will mostly just sit there and let you slash at it, only occasionally rearing up to slam into the ground. So ignore the minions and prioritise the Mariner to end this fight quickly.

Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater (Smoldering Church)

Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater is another invader like Bloody Finger Nerijus; you'll meet her as you approach the Smoldering Church on the border between Limgrave and the far more dangerous Caelid Wilds to the east. Take your time fighting this opponent: it's easy to stay out of her range, but one wrong move could mean the end thanks to her deceptively powerful attacks.

Bloodhound Knight Darriwil (Forlorn Hound Evergaol)

Bloodhound Knight Darriwil resides inside the Forlorn Hound Evergaol to the south of Limgrave. Enter the Evergaol to face him, and you'll find him to be a quick and aggressive warrior who may provide a significant challenge to a new player. Fortunately, you can call upon a certain friend to aid you if you know how.

Check out our Elden Ring Bloodhound Knight Darriwil boss fight walkthrough for more details.

Crucible Knight (Stormhill Evergaol)

The Crucible Knight gave me more trouble than any boss I've mentioned so far during my first playthrough. Awaiting you inside the Stormhill Evergaol, this ominous armoured warrior has unexpected timings on his attack combos, and deals lots of damage with every swing. He also begins to use angelic wings and holy attacks during his intense second phase.

Bell Bearing Hunter (Warmaster's Shack)

The Bell Bearing Hunter is a very powerful opponent who appears in place of Knight Bernahl in Warmaster's Shack when you approach at night. The Bell Bearing Hunter is a tough warrior who can telekinetically control his sword to unleash dangerous mid-range attacks. The easiest way to defeat him is to stay out of his range and pummel him with spells or arrows until he falls.

Ulcerated Tree Spirit (Fringefolk Hero's Grave)

The Ulcerated Tree Spirit, despite being accessible very early on in Fringefolk Hero's Grave, is probably the toughest boss in all of Limgrave (including the main bosses of the region). Its movements are erratic, designed to obfuscate its extremely powerful attacks; and it can soak up quite a lot of punishment too. I would recommend leaving this boss alone until you've completed everything else in the region.

Check out our Elden Ring Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss fight walkthrough for more details.

Margit, The Fell Omen (Stormveil Castle)

The first "required" boss in Elden Ring is the unsightly Margit, The Fell Omen. He guards the entrance to Stormveil Castle, and you won't be allowed to progress into the castle proper until you've defeated him. Margit is a powerful boss by early-game standards, with a long reach and relentless attack combos.

Check out our Elden Ring Margit boss fight walkthrough for more details.

Grafted Scion (Stormveil Castle)

The Grafted Scion is the first boss you encounter in Elden Ring. In a typical FromSoftware move, you're given the Grafted Scion in the tutorial dungeon to quickly die against, to give you a taste of what is to come in this punishing and challenging game. So you should be familiar by now with the Grafted Scion's many-handed sword attacks and unusual, spider-like movements - which is good, because you'll soon encounter him again in the bowels of Stormveil Castle.

Godrick The Grafted (Stormveil Castle)

Godrick the Grafted is the Lord of Stormveil Castle, and the main boss of Limgrave. So as you might imagine, he's far from a pushover. Like Margit, Godrick utilises aggressive combo attacks which require lots of successive dodging; and his second phase gives him the use of a dragon's head as an arm, which acts as a flamethrower that you should be very careful about approaching.

Check out our Elden Ring Godrick the Grafted boss fight walkthrough for more details.

Weeping Peninsula bosses

Night's Cavalry (Castle Morne Rampart)

As you approach Castle Morne at night, you'll encounter another Night's Cavalry like the one guarding the Highway Bridge up in Limgrave. This Night's Cavalry variant wields a Nightrider Flail which he drops on death for you to use. Otherwise, he's functionally identical to the other Night's Cavalry.

Deathbird (Castle Morne Outskirts)

Head west after passing the wall where you fought the Night's Cavalry above, and as you approach the ramparts you'll be accosted by a horrific giant bird with a long neck and a human skull for a face. This Deathbird has a fair bit of health and will lunge towards you unexpectedly, making it a good idea for you to stay on horseback for this fight.

Cemetary Shade (Tombsward Catacombs)

The shadowy Cemetary Shade can be found at the end of the Tombsward Catacombs. Wielding dual-blades and capable of disapparating into shadowy mist at will, it can be hard to pin down the Cemetary Shade. But once you do, you'll find that it actually has very little health, so this fight shouldn't take too long.

Erdtree Avatar (Minor Erdtree)

Erdtree Avatars guard most Minor Erdtrees found across The Lands Between in Elden Ring. The Erdtree Avatar in the Weeping Peninsula is the least of all of them, but it still packs a hell of a punch. Utilise fire and Spirit Ashes as a distraction; and be careful also to run sideways to avoid its multiple golden spells attack.

Scaly Misbegotten (Morne Tunnel)

Scaly Misbegotten is a boss who quickly becomes a normal enemy as you progress further into the game; but they're always a tough adversary whenever you meet them. These tough enemies wield a massive greataxe and delay their strikes longer than you might think, daring you to dodge-roll too early and be punished for it.

Ancient Hero Of Zamor (Weeping Evergaol)

The Ancient Hero of Zamor lies within the Weeping Evergaol, which is the Weeping Peninsula's only Evergaol. This tall figure utilises a hooked blade and cold attacks, so naturally you should use fire damage if you have it. Dodge around its cold breath attack and hit it from behind for lots of damage.

Leonine Misbegotten (Castle Morne)

Leonine Misbegotten is the toughest enemy in the Weeping Peninsula, and the boss of Castle Morne. You'll find him on the beach below the castle. He is a powerful and aggressive boss who loves to wear down your stamina with repeated combo attacks, so you'd best bring something to upset his rhythm.

Check out our Elden Ring Leonine Misbegotten boss fight walkthrough for more details.

That wraps up this guide on all the boss encounters and their locations in Limgrave and the Weeping Peninsula in Elden Ring. As time goes on we'll add more locations to this guide. If you find any boss encounters that we've missed, be sure to let us know in the comments section!

If you're looking to prepare yourself for the daunting task of felling all these adversaries, be sure to check out our guides on where to find the best weapons and armour in Elden Ring early on.