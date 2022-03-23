Looking for an Elden Ring Magma Wyrm Makar boss fight walkthrough? Magma Wyrm Makar is a challenging draconic enemy that you'll encounter as you explore Liurnia's ravine. This is a side-route that you can take to circumvent the Grand Lift of Dectus if you haven't collected both parts of the Dectus Medallion. If you want to safely navigate the ravine and get to the Altus Plateau, you'll need to defeat Magma Wyrm Makar. Fortunately, we've got a few handy tips that'll make this boss fight a breeze.

In this guide, we'll break down our six top tips that you need to know to defeat Magma Wyrm Makar in Elden Ring. Before getting into the fight, make sure you're prepared with our list of the best armor sets in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Magma Wyrm Makar boss fight walkthrough

While it doesn't fly around like other dragons, Magma Wyrm Makar still uses plenty of fiery attacks. As the name suggests, it also leaves magma trailing behind while using certain attacks, which can cover parts of the arena in lava.

Magma Wyrm Makar doesn't just use its natural flame attacks, though. It also has a large blade in one hand that it'll use to slice, swipe, and smash towards your character. This deals massive damage upon impact and will easily break your stance, staggering your character and making you vulnerable to subsequent hits. Check out the video below to see our guides editor, Ollie, take on Magma Wyrm Makar, and then read on to find our top tips for the Magma Wyrm Makar boss fight.

How to beat Magma Wyrm Makar: tops tips for success

Here are our top tips for defeating Magma Wyrm Makar:

1. Increase your fire damage negation

If Makar does land a hit during this fight, there's a high chance it will cause fire damage. Fortunately, there are plenty of items that you can use to raise your fire damage negation, which means you'll take less fire damage.

The Flamedrake Talisman is a powerful talisman that you can equip to boost your fire damage negation. You'll find it in Limgrave's Groveside Cave, North of the Church of Elleh. We also recommend using the craftable Fireproof Dried Liver consumable, which you can eat to further reduce the effects of fire damage.

2. In the first phase, go for the head

During the first phase, Magma Wyrm Makar will stay close to the ground, using a mix of fire attacks and short-range sword swipes to deal damage. While the fire attacks are best avoided from a distance, the sword swipes are easy to roll through.

With that in mind, we recommend trying to stay near Magma Wyrm Makar's head during the first half of the fight. This allows you to get easy hits on the head between occasional rolls to avoid the sword attacks. If you see Makar charging up a fire attack (look for flames bubbling in Makar's mouth), simply run away until the attack has finished and then dart back in to keep up the pressure.

3. Hit from underneath in the second phase

When Makar reaches half health, it will transition into its second phase. In this part of the battle, Makar will use its back legs to stand and imbue its sword with flames. While this does give Makar greater attack range and damage potential, it also opens up some weaknesses that you can exploit.

When Makar stands up, run underneath and attack the legs when possible. This will make it easy to dodge any regular sword swipes, as you can simply roll towards Makar to avoid damage, while letting you avoid magma damage altogether.

Makar's stronger moves have more obvious charge-up animations in the second phase, so use this to your advantage to easily avoid damage. If you see Makar stand taller on its hind legs while either raising its sword or charging magma in its mouth, simply run away and wait until the attack has finished before attacking again.

4. Stagger with heavy attacks to the legs

While attacking from underneath, we suggest using heavy attacks as often as possible. Whenever you see an opening, charge a hit with R2 or use a jump attack to deal significant damage to Makar. Land enough heavy hits and you might break Makar's stance, leaving it vulnerable for a few moments.

After staggering Makar, it will fall to the ground and lie dormant while recovering. This will give you plenty of time to swing your weapon recklessly and deal massive damage. Those using a bleed weapon can take advantage of this situation to land plenty of hits and hopefully inflict the bleed effect for a huge damage bonus. You can also attack the head to perform a visceral attack, if you'd prefer to land one devastating blow.

5. Hide behind the central pillar to heal

If you take damage and need to heal, use the central pillar in Makar's boss arena. Sprint away from Makar and run to the other side of this pillar to avoid any damage from incoming attacks. This will give you plenty of space to heal (or replenish FP if you're a mage) before going back into the fight.

6. If Makar gets stuck, take your chance!

As you run around the pillar, Makar might follow. Since Magma Wyrm Makar is a large boss, it can actually get stuck on this pillar, opening it up to some easy attacks. Use this to your advantage and land some extra heavy hits while Makar tries to reposition away from the pillar.

This will allow you to deal some damage free of risk, and might even set you up for an easy visceral like we mentioned earlier!

