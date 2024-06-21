Wondering how to use a Shadow Realm Blessing in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree>? Elden Ring's DLC Shadow Of The Erdtree introduces a new method of leveling, Shadow Realm Blessings, to ensure that the playing field is fair. Even if you bring a level 200 character into the DLC from the base game, you're still going to have a tough time with enemies if you don't utilise these blessings to upgrade your Tarnished. In order to do so, you first need to collect Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes.

If you're a little confused at acquiring all of these bits and pieces of the mysterious Land of Shadow, never fear. In this guide, we'll explain everything you need to know about Shadow Realm Blessings in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to use Shadow Realm Blessingin Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

Open up the menu when you're at a Site of Grace in the Shadow Realm to level up via blessings. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Shadow Realm Blessings are level up options accessible when you rest at a Site of Grace in the Shadow Realm and open up the menu. They're split into two different bonuses - Scadutree Blessings and Revered Spirit Ash Blessings. In order to get these blessings, you'll need to obtain the requisite items:

Scadutree Fragments : These increase your Tarnished's attack power and damage negation. Keep in mind that this bonus will only apply when you're in the Shadow Realm, not the Lands Between. Scadutree Fragments can often be found near Miquella's Crosses and Sites of Grace, and there are 50 in total to collect. You can max out at 20 Scadutree Fragment blessings . For more info, check out our Scadutree Fragment locations guide.

: These increase your Tarnished's attack power and damage negation. Keep in mind that this bonus will only apply when you're in the Shadow Realm, not the Lands Between. Scadutree Fragments can often be found near Miquella's Crosses and Sites of Grace, and there are 50 in total to collect. You can max out at . For more info, check out our Scadutree Fragment locations guide. Revered Spirit Ashes: These increase the attack power and damage negation of your Spirit Ashes and Torrent. If you find yourself using Spirit Ashes regularly to tackle Shadow of The Erdtree's 77 new bosses, then you're going to want to prioritise hunting down Revered Spirit Ashes. Like Scadutree Fragments, Revered Spirit Ashes only work in the Shadow Realm, and are hidden in various places. If you need some assistance upon starting out in Gravesite Plain, try looking for a Revered Spirit Ash on a corpse lying on the cliffs east of the Scorched Ruins Site of Grace.

Shadow Realm Blessings work in a similar fashion as leveling up via runes. The more Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes you collect and use for blessings, the more you'll need to collect the next time you want to level up.

That's a wrap on the basics behind Shadow Realm Blessings in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. For more on navigating the complex challenges of From Software's latest DLC, try starting with our comprehensive look at all 95 new weapons in Shadow Of The Erdtree. If you're more concerned about how to go about fighting bosses, check out our Shadow Of The Erdtree main boss order guide.