All Revered Spirit Ash locations in Elden Ring DLC

Looking for all the Revered Spirit Ash locations in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? The Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC adds a couple of new progression systems to Elden Ring, and fans of summons will particularly enjoy the Revered Spirit Ash Blessing system. By collecting Revered Spirit Ashes strewn about the Realm Of Shadow, you can increase the damage and effective HP of your Spirit Ash summons and your spectral steed, Torrent.

If you manage to discover all the Revered Spirit Ash locations and upgrade your Shadow Realm Blessing to the maximum level, then your Spirit Ash summons will deal a massive 75% extra damage, and take just over a third less damage than they normally would - but remember that these effects only occur while you're in the Realm Of Shadow. The moment you step into the Lands Between, the effects are lost until you enter the Shadow Realm once more.

This guide will help you to find all 25 Revered Spirit Ash locations in the Elden Ring DLC, covering every region and legacy dungeon in the game. You can use the map below for quick info on all the Revered Spirit Ash locations at a glance, or you can scroll lower for an in-depth walkthrough of how to get every single Revered Spirit Ash in Shadow Of The Erdtree.

All Revered Spirit Ash locations in Elden Ring

To help you track down all 25 Revered Spirit Ash locations more easily, here's a map of the Realm Of Shadow with all the Revered Spirit Ashes marked in yellow:

A full map showing all 25 Revered Spirit Ash locations. Click to view at full resolution! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Most Revered Spirit Ash drops are located at the base of the same kind of statue, so keep an eye out for these statues as you explore, because they'll make finding the Revered Spirit Ashes easier. Certain others are dropped by Pot Shadow enemies, just like with Scadutree Fragments.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of where to find each Revered Spirit Ash pickup in every region of the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC.

Revered Spirit Ash locations in Gravesite Plain

1. East of Scorched Ruins

Revered Spirit Ash #1 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The first Revered Spirit Ash is located to the east of the Scorched Ruins in the middle of the Gravesite Plain. Ride east past the Ruins and the hanging tree, and you'll see a statue on the top edge of the ravine that separates you from the Church Of Consolation. In the lap of the statue is the Revered Spirit Ash.

2. Abandoned Ailing Village

Revered Spirit Ash #2 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Head north from the Three-Path Cross, and just beyond the "Greatbridge, North" Site Of Grace you'll find the Abandoned Ailing Village spread atop a hill. Head straight up the path into the Village, but don't turn left to follow the road. Instead, head straight off the edge, and you'll see a ledge below where the second Revered Spirit Ash is located by another statue guarded by Man-Flies.

3. East of Prospect Town

Revered Spirit Ash #3 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The third Revered Spirit Ash is located east of Prospect Town, which you can only reach by taking the cliff road just south of the entrance to Belurat. Once you're at the Cliffroad Terminus Site Of Grace, ride east and you'll quickly see the Revered Spirit Ash on the edge of the cliff, next to a pond and a small ruined building.

4. Ellac River Cave

Revered Spirit Ash #4 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Revered Spirit Ash #4 is actually below the surface of the map, down in Ellac River Cave. To get there, head east from the Castle Front Site Of Grace, and take the lowest elevation path past the Bloodfiends and into the poison swamp. From there you can head round the left side until you reach the river with the giant Miranda Flower enemy. Head past the Miranda Flower into the cave beyond, and just before the next Site Of Grace you'll enter a room of the cave with the Revered Spirit Ash on the right-hand side.

Revered Spirit Ash locations in Belurat

5-6. Belurat Entrance

Revered Spirit Ash #5-6 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The next location gives you 2 Revered Spirit Ashes with a single pickup, and it's nearly impossible to miss. Enter Belurat through the main double doors, and up the stairs you'll find a room filled with small Spider-Scorpions (yuck). In the centre of the room is a statue with the Revered Spirit Ashes at its base.

7. Belurat Bridge

Revered Spirit Ash #7 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

There's a Pot Shadow Undead walking around at the end of a short bridge inside Belurat; kill it, and it'll drop a Revered Spirit Ash. To reach this Pot Shadow, Head through Belurat from the Small Private Altar Site Of Grace until you reach the rooftops guarded by Gravebirds. Follow the rooftop path, and the Pot Shadow will be right in front of you when you jump back onto solid stone ground. Kill it for the Revered Spirit Ash.

8. Minor Scadutree Altar

Revered Spirit Ash #8 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

From the Belurat Bridge in the previous section, head over the bridge and then follow the path left. You'll reach a minor Scadutree in the ground, guarded by Shadow Undead. Next to the tree is a statue which holds another Revered Spirit Ash.

9. Beyond The Divine Beast

Revered Spirit Ash #9 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The 9th Revered Spirit Ash can be found at the top of the elevator next to the Theatre Of The Divine Beast, which becomes available after you defeat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss. At the top of the elevator, open the double doors in front, and you'll see the Revered Spirit Ash by a statue on your right.

Revered Spirit Ash locations in Scadu Altus

10. Cliff East Of Moorth Ruins

Revered Spirit Ash #10 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The first and easiest of the Revered Spirit Ash locations in Scadu Altus is a short distance east of the Moorth Ruins. Travel along the cliff edge next to the Moorth Ruins which look down on Bonny Village, and you'll see a statue where the Revered Spirit Ash can be found. Stay alert as you approach, because a Curseblade will drop down from the nearby tree and attack you as you approach the area.

11. Bonny Village Ravine

Revered Spirit Ash #11 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

To reach Bonny Village, head down the large hole in the southern section of the Moorth Ruins, and follow the cave path out into the village. Once there, you can drop down into the ravine that splits the village, and then travel to its northern edge to find the next Revered Spirit Ash.

12. Castle Watering Hole

Revered Spirit Ash #12 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Revered Spirit Ash #12 is located next to the Ruins Of Unte in the Castle Watering Hole. To reach this area, you must head into the Shadow Keep beyond the Golden Hippopotamus, and head down the ladder next to the boats guarded by Vulgar Militiamen. Go through the waterfall, and then once you're in the room with the painting, hit the wall to your right to reveal another path. At the end of the path is a coffin which you can interact with to reach the Castle Watering Hole.

Once at the Castle Watering Hole, simply head to the eastern edge and you'll see the Revered Spirit Ash at the base of another statue.

13. Village Of Flies

Revered Spirit Ash #13 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

From the Castle Watering Hole (details on how to get there explained in the previous section), travel south down the Recluses' River until you reach the Village Of Flies just beyond the Recluses' River Downstream Site Of Grace. Turn right at the endtrance where the Curseblade attacks you, and then continue west all the way to find the location of the 13th Revered Spirit Ash.

Revered Spirit Ash locations in Shadow Keep

14. Specimen Storehouse Central Statue

Revered Spirit Ash #14 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The location of Revered Spirit Ash #14 is found atop the large creature statue that is directly in front of the "Storehouse, First Floor" Site Of Grace. To get on top of the statue, hop onto the table in front of the Grace, and then use the stone stacks on the left to get onto the statue base. From there, use the next stone stacks to jump onto the creature's tail, and then climb up onto its back to loot the Revered Spirit Ash.

15. Specimen Storehouse Seventh Floor

Revered Spirit Ash #15 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The next Revered Spirit Ash is located on the seventh floor of the Specimen Storehouse, which can only be reached via the Church District (see our Church District walkthrough to learn how). From the "Storehouse, Seventh Floor" Site Of Grace, head out of the room and across the walkway, defeating the Fire Knight as you go. Immediately beyond the Fire Knight, you should see a horned animal statue to the left of the walkway. Head to the end of the walkway and jump onto the statue's back to loot the Revered Spirit Ash.

Revered Spirit Ash locations in Rauh Ancient Ruins

16. South Of Temple Town Ruins

Revered Spirit Ash #16 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Revered Spirit Ash #16 is located atop the hill to the south of the Temple Town Ruins at Rauh Base. Head up the western edge of the hill to ascend it, and then loot the Revered Spirit Ash from the statue overlooking the river.

17. Ancient Ruins East Pot Shadow

Revered Spirit Ash #17 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

From the Viaduct Minor Tower Site Of Grace (accessible via the Shadow Keep), head down the right-hand path and down the steps into the ruins. Directly in front of you in the first room is a Pot Shadow which, when killed, will drop a Revered Spirit Ash.

18. Rauh Ancient Ruins Garden

Revered Spirit Ash #18 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Starting from the "Rauh Ancient Ruins, West" Site Of Grace, head into the ruins and up the stairs. Turn right and head through the next room and out into a garden patrolled by two Horned Warriors. Inside the central structure is a statue holding the 18th Revered Spirit Ash.

19. Ancient Ruins West Pot Shadow

Revered Spirit Ash #19 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Revered Spirit Ash #19 is dropped by a Pot Shadow located above the elevator in the west of the Rauh Ancient Ruins region. From the garden in the previous section, head to the far right edge and down the steps. You'll see the Pot Shadow on an upper ledge in front of the rot area.

To get up there, enter the rot area, head right, and then jump off the edge to your left onto the lower level filled with Spider-Scorpions. Ride through this area and down the slope at the end, where you'll find an elevator. Ride the elevator to the top and you'll find the Pot Shadow which drops the Revered Spirit Ash on death.

Revered Spirit Ash locations in Abyssal Woods

20. Midra's Manse Inquisitor

Revered Spirit Ash #20 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

This Revered Spirit Ash is dropped by an Elite Inquisitor (you know, the big fat ones) in Midra's Library at the end of the Abyssal Woods. Use the path on the ground floor of the library to reach the lever, which moves the bookshelf at the end of the room. After that, you can parkour over the tops of the bookshelves to reach a balcony overlooking the library. On this balcony is the Inquisitor you can kill to obtain Revered Spirit Ash #20.

21. Midra's Manse Chandelier

Revered Spirit Ash #21 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The next Revered Spirit Ash is only a few paces on from the previous one. Progress to the Second Floor Chamber Site Of Grace, and then jump onto the chandelier to the north. On top of the chandelier is a corpse which you can loot for the Revered Spirit Ash.

Revered Spirit Ash locations in Enir-Ilim

22. Enir-Ilim Inquisitor

Revered Spirit Ash #22 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Revered Spirit Ash #22 is dropped by another Elite Inquisitor in Enir-Ilim. Starting from the First Rise Site Of Grace, head west up the stairs and into the garden beyond. Head to the end of the garden and you'll find the Inquisitor pacing around a large stone fountain. Kill it for the Revered Spirit Ash.

23-24. Statue Beneath Garden

Revered Spirit Ash #23-24 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The next 2 Revered Spirit Ashes are right next to the previous one. Drop down to the lower area of this garden in Enir-Ilim, and on the western side you'll find a small room where Man-Flies are collected in front of a statue. At the base of the statue you can pick up Revered Spirit Ashes #23 and #24.

25. Enir-Ilim Altar Room

Revered Spirit Ash #25 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The final Revered Spirit Ash is located part-way up Spiral Rise in Enir-Ilim. From the Spiral Rise Site Of Grace, head up the stairs and out onto the rooftops. Follow the path past the Gravebirds, and jump onto the next ledge. Around the corner, you'll see another Gravebird fly down at the base of a set of steps, with an Inquisitor slowly making their way up the stairs.

Kill both Gravebird and Inquisitor, and then enter the room directly opposite the stairs to find the final Revered Spirit Ash at the base of another statue. Now your collection of Revered Spirit Ashes is complete, and you can return to the nearest Site Of Grace to increase your Revered Spirit Ash Blessing to the maximum level of +10!

How many Revered Spirit Ashes are there?

There are 25 Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring, all found within the Realm Of Shadow. However, your maximum Revered Spirit Ash Blessing level is +10, because it takes more Revered Spirit Ashes each time you want to level up.

You can upgrade your Revered Spirit Ash Blessing at any Site Of Grace in the Realm Of Shadow. See the below table for the full effects of each level increase, and how many Revered Spirit Ashes you need in order to reach each level.

Blessing Level Ash needed Cumulative Damage Dealt Damage Taken 1 1 1 +7.5% -6.9% 2 1 2 +15% -12.5% 3 1 3 +22.5% -17.4% 4 2 5 +30% -21.5% 5 2 7 +37.5% -25% 6 3 10 +45% -28.2% 7 3 13 +52.5% -30.9% 8 3 16 +60% -33.4% 9 4 20 +67.5% -35.6% 10 5 25 +75% -37.5%

