Want to know how to get to the Temple Town Ruins in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? The Temple Town Ruins are tucked away in the northwest corner of the Shadow Of The Erdtree map and are accessible right after you enter Scadu Altus, though you need to trek slightly off the beaten path to reach them. They're a useful location worth exploring if you're trying to collect everything that Elden Ring's huge new DLC has to offer.

In this guide, we'll explain exactly what you need to do to reach the Temple Town Ruins in Shadow Of The Erdtree, as well as how to get inside the ruins themselves.

How to get to the Temple Town Ruins

The Temple Town Ruins are located in the northwest of the Land of Shadow through a tunnel and a swamp. Once you're at the ruins, you'll need to enter a subtle hole in the wall to reach a larger complex.

Location of the Temple Town Ruins

From the Moorth Ruins, follow this route to reach your destination. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Start from the Moorth Ruins and venture northwards, then to the east past a pool of water and a tunnel. The tunnel is clearly marked with a beheaded Stake of Marika right by its entrance, and contains a few plant enemies and perfumers that'll attack you as you make your way through.

You'll end up in a swamp (watch out for the Poison condition), and if you keep riding northwest you'll reach Rauh Base and the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace.

Don't get one-shotted by these behemoths, and you'll reach the Temple Town Ruins soon enough. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

From there, it's a straight shot southwest through a woody crevasse, though you'll want to be wary of two armoured golems who will attack you as you go. One of them has a bow and won't hesitate to fire at you immediately, while the other boasts an axe with impressive range. Stick to the edges of the crevasse to avoid the axe-swinger, and you should be able to circumvent the other's bow attacks as long as you move swiftly.

You'll end up at the remains of a village with shadows lurking all over the place. The Temple Town Ruins Site of Grace rests on the edge of the old town.

How to get inside the Temple Town Ruins

Circle the largest fallen wall to find this hole, which is very missable if you don't know what you're looking for. Entering it will lead you inside a larger complex. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Once you've made it to the site of the ruins themselves, getting inside requires finding a hole in one of the sides of the largest collapsed structure. Hop through the hole and you'll be in one of the ruins' interior courtyards. You'll see a staircase here covered in red; you can climb the stars to reach previously inaccessible areas of the ruins, and if you explore thoroughly, you can grab a Scadutree Fragment hidden on a ledge-lying corpse.

That wraps up our guide to getting to the Temple Town Ruins in Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtree. If you're struggling to reach other areas of the Land of Shadow, check out our guides to reaching the Cerulean Coast, the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, Charo's Hidden Grave, and the Stone Coffin Fissure.