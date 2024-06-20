Looking to get to Charo's Hidden Grave in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree? Nestled away in the expansive new map of Elden Ring's DLC Shadow Of The Erdtree is Charo's Hidden Grave, a sub-region above the Cerulean Coast that can only be accessed by taking a careful route from the Gravesite Plain.

This eerily beautiful area, littered with blood-red flowers, offers up much to Tarnished who actually manage to find it. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to reach Charo's Hidden Grave in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get to Charo's Hidden Grave in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Follow this map and you'll get to Charo's Hidden Grave in no time. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

You'll need to start your journey from the Dragon's Pit Terminus Site of Grace, which is only accessible if you make your way through the Dragon's Pit dungeon, located in the eastern cliffs of the Gravesite Plain. See our guide to obtaining the Dragon-Hunter's Great Katana for more on navigating this dungeon.

Let sleeping dragons lie, as they say... | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Exit the Dragon's Pit Terminus area, follow the path, and you'll be at the Foot of the Jagged Peak, which incidentally is an area packed with dragons. More specifically, there are three sleeping dragons in the midst of a large canyon who won't hesitate to destroy you if you get close. You don't need to fight them, however, as your Tarnished can sneak by and make their way down the southward path without ever getting into the line of fire.

Keep going south and you'll soon see a massive dragon corpse. The Grand Altar of Dragon Communion Site of Grace lies here, and you can chat with the Dragon Communion Ascetic nearby if you like, or exchange Dragon Hearts for spells at the altar.

Climb over this dragon's deceased remains to reach the hidden area you've been searching for. The save point's to the north. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Once you've had enough, it's time to do a little climbing over this dead dragon's corpse. Head southwest over the dragon's foot and ankles to reach a ledge; once you hop over it you'll enter a field full of blood-red flowers. You can find the Charo's Hidden Grave Site of Grace to the north, past the bodies of water.

Congratulations on making your way to Charo's Hidden Grave in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree! For all those still getting to grips with the layout of the Land of Shadow, we have many more guides on reaching the DLC's various areas, including the Cerulean Coast, the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, and the Stone Coffin Fissure. If you're still playing the base game and trying to figure out the fastest way to commence this massive DLC, check out our tips on how to start Shadow Of The Erdtree.