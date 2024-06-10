Elden Ring: Fastest way to reach Shadow Of The Erdtree

Want to start Shadow Of The Erdtree as fast as possible? The entire Elden Ring playerbase appears to be racing to set up their latest characters ready for the release of Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. This DLC is set to make the world of Elden Ring a whole lot bigger and more dangerous, adding its own late-game map filled with bosses, legacy dungeons, new weapon types, and undoubtedly oodles of lore.

Shadow Of The Erdtree is a late-game DLC, and to start it, you need to beat two key bosses and then touch the Withered Arm in the Cocoon in Moghwyn Palace. That can be a very long time away for players who are just starting a new playthrough now. But to make sure you get there in good time, in this guide we'll show you the fastest way to reach the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC, passing through Limgrave, Liurnia, the Altus Plateau, and Caelid as quickly as possible to get to Mohgwyn Palace.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fastest way to reach Shadow Of The Erdtree

To start Shadow Of The Erdtree, you need to beat both Starscourge Radahn and Mohg, Lord Of Blood in the base game of Elden Ring. Here's the fastest possible way to start the DLC:

Speak to White-Mask Varré at the First Step Site of Grace. Receive the Spectral Steed Whistle from Melina at the Gatefront Site Of Grace. Use the bridge path east of Stormveil Castle to reach Liurnia Of The Lakes. Activate the Fallen Ruins Of The Lake Site Of Grace so you can fast travel back later. Follow the river at the top of the lake north to reach the Ruin-Strewn Precipice. Defeat Magma Wyrm Makar at the end of the Ruin-Strewn Precipice. Rest at the Abandoned Coffin Site Of Grace just ahead in Altus Plateau. Fast travel to Limgrave and head east into Caelid. Follow the path counter-clockwise until you reach the outskirts of Redmane Castle. Use the teleporter by the bridge to enter Redmane Castle. Speak to Jerren, then take the lift ahead to Radahn's arena. Defeat Starscourge Radahn (recommended level: 70-80). If you haven't already, go to the Roundtable Hold and speak to Enia. Fast travel to the Fallen Ruins Of The Lake and speak to Varré at the Rose Church. Return to Magma Wyrm Makar's arena, and summon (and defeat) Great Horned Tragoth. Speak to Varré again at Rose Church. Go to the Four Belfries in west Liurnia and loot the Imbued Sword Key at the top tower. Use the Imbued Sword Key to unlock and use the northeast portal at the Four Belfries. Teleport to the Chapel Of Anticipation and interact with the dead maiden in the first room. Speak to Varré again at Rose Church. Reload the area and speak to Varré again to receive the Pureblood Knight's Medal. Activate the Pureblood Knight's Medal to teleport to Mohgwyn Palace. Head up to the palace and defeat Mohg, Lord Of Blood (recommended level: 120). Reload the area and touch the Withered Arm in the cocoon on Mohg's throne.

Here's a series of handy maps showing you the exact paths to take to reach your various destinations in order to reach Shadow Of The Erdtree as quickly as possible:

These maps illustrate the fastest way to get to the entrance to Shadow Of The Erdtree from the very start of a new game of Elden Ring. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

While you can run past most enemies on your way to the DLC start point, there are a few required bosses for this path. Magma Wyrm Makar, Starscourge Radahn, Great Horned Tragoth, and especially Mohg, Lord Of Blood, will be exceptionally difficult to defeat while you are still low-level, so it's best to spend some time farming runes so you can level up your character.

One of the best rune farms in the game becomes available once you reach Mohgwyn Palace, before fighting Mohg. Head to the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site Of Grace in the southeast of the region, and then you can get huge amounts of runes by doing the following:

Kill the near-helpless Albinaurics down the slope.

Use a bow to shoot the bird across the gap to the northwest, then let it fall off the cliff.

Rest at the Site Of Grace and repeat as necessary.

Each time you do this, you'll get a good 52,739 Runes - even more if you happen to have items which increase your rune gains, like the Golden Scarab Talisman and the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot consumables.

That wraps up our guide on how to reach Shadow Of The Erdtree as quickly as possible in Elden Ring. To prepare yourself fully, check out our guides on the best weapons, best builds, best spells, and best armor sets in Elden Ring. Alternatively, if you want a more completionist playthrough, look no further than our Elden Ring walkthrough and our Elden Ring area order guide.