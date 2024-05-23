Elden Ring: How to get to the Roundtable Hold

Looking to enter the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring? If you've played any previous Soulslikes, then there are a few key tropes that you might recognise in Elden Ring, masquerading under an unfamiliar name. Instead of Bonfires, we get Sites Of Grace. Instead of Souls, we get Runes. And instead of the Firelink Shrine hub area, we get the Roundtable Hold.

The Roundtable Hold is seemingly on a separate plane of existence from the rest of The Lands Between, and the only way to go there is to first be invited. In this quick guide, we'll walk you through how to get to the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring - as well as how to find the area that the Roundtable Hold was based on, deep in Leyndell!

How to get to the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring

In order to reach the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring, you must be invited by Melina. After first appearing to you at the Gatefront Site Of Grace (or another nearby Grace) to give you Torrent, Melina will visit you later on at a different Site Of Grace once certain conditions are met.

Melina will invite you to the Roundtable Hold if either of the following conditions are met:

You rest at a Site Of Grace that is not in Liurnia, the Weeping Peninsula, or a dungeon.

You rest at a Site Of Grace in Limgrave after facing Margit, The Fell Omen for the first time.

The moment you achieve one or the other of these conditions, Melina will appear to you and invite you to the Roundtable Hold. Note that you don't need to beat Margit in order to fulfil the second criterion; you only need to face him once, and then rest at any Limgrave Site Of Grace.

If you want to reach the Roundtable Hold as quickly as possible, you need to either beeline straight to Margit at the entrance to Stormveil Castle; or you need to make your way to the Lake-Facing Cliffs Site Of Grace at the start of Liurnia or the Smoldering Church Site Of Grace in Caelid. Here are all three paths marked on the map for your benefit:

Go to any of these locations and rest at a Site Of Grace there to get Melina's invitation to the Roundtable Hold. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Once you have been invited by Melina to the Roundtable Hold and been transported there for the first time, you can return to the Roundtable Hold anytime you like. To do this, open your map and move your cursor to the very bottom-left corner of the map, where a Site Of Grace icon will be shown over the time of a large circular icon representing the Roundtable Hold. You can also find the Roundtable Hold at the start of the Sites Of Grace list, accessible by pressing Y on your controller while in the map.

The Roundtable Hold acts as your hub in Elden Ring, and is an area that you will likely return to many times over the course of your playthrough. The Roundtable Hold is home to several important NPCs, including Fia, Sir Gideon, D, Brother Corhyn, Diallos, and later Rogier, Nepheli, Roderika, and the Dung Eater. It's also an area where you can purchase items from the Twin Maiden Husks, upgrade your equipment and Spirit Ashes by speaking to Smithing Master Hewg and Roderika; and gain Remembrance weapons and items after defeating key bosses and bringing their Remembrances back to Enia.

Roundtable Hold location in Leyndell

One interesting secret of Elden Ring is that the Roundtable Hold, despite its extra-planar nature, is based upon a physical area deep in Leyndell, the Royal Capital. This area is called the Fortified Manor, which is located here on the map:

The Fortified Manor is the area in Leyndell upon which the Roundtable Hold was based. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

To get to the Fortified Manor, follow these steps:

Follow the Leyndell main road until you reach the Avenue Balcony Grace on your right. Go down the steps nearby and jump onto the dragon wing beyond the Archer. Follow the path up the wing until you reach the West Capital Rampart Site Of Grace. Go down the stairs next to where the Gargoyle and Envoys spawn ahead of you. Jump off the ledge in front of you, then turn left and run just beyond the giant tree root. Jump up onto the ledge on your right, then jump onto the building balcony and through the doorway into the Fortified Manor.

As you'll soon discover, the entirety of the Fortified Manor is a copy of the Roundtable Hold - or rather, the Roundtable Hold is a copy of the Fortified Manor. Inside you'll find the Sanctified Whetblade, alongside all sorts of other loot where you would normally expect to find the NPCs of the Roundtable Hold.

That brings our guide on reaching the Roundtable Hold to an end, but we have plenty more to offer when it comes to finding your way around the Lands Between. Why not check out our guides on how to get to Altus Plateau, Volcano Manor, Crumbling Farum Azula, or the Consecrated Snowfield? Alternatively, you can prepare for the new regions ahead with our guides on the best weapons and best builds in Elden Ring right now.