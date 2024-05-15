Elden Ring: How to get to Consecrated Snowfield

Trying to make your way to the Consecrated Snowfield in Elden Ring? The gigantic Elden Ring map is divided into 15-odd regions (soon to be one more with the Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion), and one of the trickiest to reach is the Consecrated Snowfield. This high-level area joins the Mountaintops Of The Giants with the famous Haligtree in the far north, but getting there is easier said than done.

In this guide we aim to make the task a little easier for you. Below we'll walk you through every step in how to reach the Consecrated Snowfield, from reaching the Mountaintops Of The Giants to finding and combining both halves of the secret Haligtree Medallion.

How to get to Consecrated Snowfield in Elden Ring

To get to the Consecrated Snowfield, you first need to reach the Mountaintops Of The Giants via the Grand Lift Of Rold past Leyndell. After that, you need to combine both halves of the Haligtree Medallion and take it to the Grand Lift Of Rold. Ride the Grand Lift up all the way, and then fight your way through the Hidden Path To The Haligtree in order to reach the Consecrated Snowfield.

That's a lot to digest, so let's break it down bit by bit.

1. Reach the Mountaintops Of The Giants

The first step is to reach the Mountaintops Of The Giants past Leyndell, the capital in the north of the Elden Ring map. To do this, you need to reach the roots of the Erdtree and defeat Morgott.

To reach the Mountaintops Of The Giants, you first need to defeat the shardbearer Morgott in Leyndell. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

After defeating Morgott, you'll find you can't get through the roots to the centre of the Erdtree. Rest at the Site Of Grace in the boss arena and you'll be visited by Melina, who will tell you to reach the Giants' Flame in the Mountaintops Of The Giants.

Go back to the main road of Leyndell and take the northeast path out of the city. You'll soon reach a lift which will take you to the short, linear Forbidden Lands. At the end of this path is the Grand Lift Of Rold, which you can activate using the Rold Medallion that Melina gives you. Ride it to the top to enter the Mountaintops Of The Giants.

2. Combine both halves of the Haligtree Medallion

Just like activating Grand Lift Of Dectus in order to reach Altus Plateau, you need to combine two halves of the Haligtree Medallion to reach the Consecrated Snowfield.

The first half is held by Albus the Albinauric in Liurnia, in the Village Of The Albinaurics in the south. From the Village Of The Albinaurics Site Of Grace, go up the nearby slope past the Depraved Perfumer, and strike the pot standing next to the cliff, just past the houses. The pot is actually a disguise for Albus the Albinauric. Exhaust Albus's dialogue and he will give you one half of the Haligtree Medallion before he dies.

The second half of the Haligtree Medallion is guarded by Commander Niall, the boss of Castle Sol. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The second half of the Haligtree Medallion is much later in the game, in Castle Sol at the very northmost point of the Mountaintops Of The Giants. You can spot Castle Sol easily on the map once you've got the Map Fragment. It's a very tough place filled with Banished Soldiers, and the boss there, Commander Niall, is one of the hardest bosses in Elden Ring. But once you beat him, you can claim the second half of the Haligtree Medallion from the chest at the top of the castle.

3. Activate the Grand Lift Of Rold with the Haligtree Medallion

With both halves of the Haligtree Medallion collected, return to the Grand Lift Of Rold which took you from Leyndell to the Forbidden Lands. You'll now see a new option to "Hoist secret medallion" (use the D-Pad to switch to this option from the regular "Hoist medallion" option). Hoist the secret medallion to ride up to the Hidden Path To The Haligtree dungeon.

Use the D-Pad to switch to the "Hoist secret medallion" option in the Grand Lift Of Rold. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

4. Make your way through the Hidden Path To The Haligtree

The final step before reaching the Consecrated Snowfield is to fight your way through the Hidden Path To The Haligtree. This short dungeon is occupied by Giant Land Octopi and Vulgar Militiamen, but the real tricky part is navigating the invisible floors to the end of the dungeon. We recommend using something that will reveal hidden floors, such as the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash Of War.

At the end of the dungeon is a Stray Mimic Tear boss, which will fight you with a copy of yourself. Fortunately, you're the much better you around these parts, so this boss fight shouldn't pose much of an issue at this stage of the game.

Beat the boss and exit the dungeon, and you'll at long last arrive in the Consecrated Snowfield region of Elden Ring. From here, there are plenty of new areas to explore, dungeons to face, and bosses to beat. If you're trying to make your way to the Haligtree itself, then you'll need to go to Ordina, the town in the north of the Consecrated Snowfield, above the frozen river.

That wraps up this guide on how to reach the Consecrated Snowfield in Elden Ring. It's one of the highest-level areas of the game, as we mention in our area order guide, so make sure you are well prepared for the fights ahead. Consult our guides on the best weapons, best builds, best spells, and best armor sets in the game to ensure you're ready for anything!