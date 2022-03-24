Elden Ring: How to beat Morgott, the Omen King

Looking for an Elden Ring Morgott boss fight walkthrough? Morgott, the Omen King, is a demi-god found within Leyndell, Royal Capital. If you want to complete Elden Ring and continue your main quest towards one of the many endings, you'll need to defeat this boss. Fortunately, we've got a few tips to make Morgott much easier.

In this walkthrough, we'll share our top tips for defeating Morgott, the Omen King, so that you can pass through Leyndell, Royal Capital, and get closer to the Erdtree. If you're unsure where to go next, take a look at our full Elden Ring walkthrough.

Elden Ring Morgott boss fight walkthrough

Morgott, the Omen King, may seem similar to Margit, who you fought all the way back in Stormveil Castle. However, Morgott is much stronger, with a variety of new moves that you'll need to look out for.

Morgott tends to start with a few swipes of its cane, but there are plenty of other attacks to show off. Aside from their standard physical attacks, Morgott also uses a range of holy magic moves. These include a short-range dagger slash, a burst of daggers, a sweeping slam with a holy hammer, a spear throw for players that attack from a distance, and a shower of holy swords that rain from the sky. Check out the video below to see our guides editor, Ollie, defeat Morgott, and then read on for our top tips against Morgott, the Omen King.

How to beat Morgott, the Omen King: tops tips for success

Here are our top tips for defeating Morgott, the Omen King:

1. Boost your holy damage negation

Since many of Morgott's attacks inflict holy damage, you should boost your holy damage negation for this fight. You can do this by equipping a powerful talisman called the Haligdrake Talisman. You can get the standard variant near the Stranded Graveyard at the start of the game, but you'll also find the Haligdrake Talisman +1 through some illusory walls near the Leyndell Catacombs Site of Grace. Make sure to visit one of these areas before attempting the Morgott boss fight.

You can also use the Holyproof Dried Liver consumable, which further boosts your holy damage negation. You'll find this item scattered around the Lands Between as you explore, but you can also craft it using the Missionary's Cookbook (6), located in Volcano Manor.

2. Bring the Lone Wolves spirit ash

To make the Morgott boss fight much easier, we recommend using the Lone Wolves spirit ash. As you can see in Ollie's footage above, the wolves will keep Morgott busy with constant attacks and occasionally cause the boss to stagger. This makes Morgott vulnerable for a brief moment, giving you a large window to land some easy hits or a powerful visceral attack. To perform the visceral on Morgott, do a simple light attack from the front while he is staggered.

Since Morgott is a late-game boss, you'll want to upgrade the wolves for this fight. You can upgrade spirit ashes in exchange for Ghost Gloveworts by advancing Roderika's questline until she appears in the Roundtable Hold.

3. Use Margit's Shackle

Before fighting Margit, you can buy Margit's Shackle from the boss in Murkwater Cave. This item is incredibly useful against Margit, as it'll instantly stagger them when activated. If you still have Margit's Shackle when you arrive at Morgott, the Omen King, then good news! You can also use Margit's Shackle in this fight, allowing you to easily stagger Morgott during the first phase.

When Morgott goes into its second phase, indicated by him dropping to the ground and screaming in pain before unleashing a burst of holy flames, Margit's Shackle will stop working. This happens when he reaches half health, so make sure to use it during the first half of the fight to take advantage of this easy stun opportunity.

4. Deal bleed or rot damage

Bleed and scarlet rot are both highly-praised in Elden Ring, and for good reason. These effects will effortlessly obliterate most bosses, including Morgott, the Omen King. Reduvia and Moonveil, both included in our list of the best weapons in Elden Ring, will inflict the bleed effect on Morgott. If you'd rather use scarlet rot to slowly chip away at Morgott's health, head to the Cathedral of Dragon Communion to get the Rotten Breath incantation.

While Morgott may seem threatening, this boss actually has a very low amount of health. This means using bleed is particularly effective here, as the bleed effect deals a huge chunk of damage. This will ruin Morgott and, as shown in Ollie's video above, can prove particularly devastating when paired with a visceral.

5. Take advantage of chances to punish

If you're struggling to stagger Morgott, you should still have plenty of chances to punish the boss during this fight. Many of Morgott's attacks will end with a moment of recovery, leaving Morgott vulnerable to attacks. Take advantage of these moments to punish Morgott with a flurry of slashes and swipes, which should allow you to get the upper hand.

If you're unsure of when to go wild with attacks against Morgott, we suggest waiting until he uses his hammer. When you see Morgott swing the holy hammer, roll to avoid taking damage and then follow up with some free hits. Morgott will take a few moments to recover after this attack, giving you plenty of time to land hits before backing off again.

Another easy chance to punish Morgott is after his spear leap. When Morgott throws the holy spear, he will usually follow up with a leap towards your character. When Morgott lands, you can hit 3-4 times before needing to back off. You'll get a similar opportunity after Morgott unleashes his holy flames during the phase-change animation. Simply run in once the flames have spawned and land some easy hits.

That wraps up our Morgott boss fight walkthrough. If you want to resist his physical attacks, make sure to check out our list of the best armor sets in Elden Ring. To further upgrade your character, take a look at our Elden Ring Sacred Tears and Elden Ring Golden Seeds locations guides. To find more challenges throughout the Lands Between, check out our Elden Ring boss locations guide.