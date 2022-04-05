Elden Ring best faith build: Best Dragon Communion faith build in Elden Ring

Looking for the best Elden Ring faith build? Draconic incantations are incredibly powerful in Elden Ring, allowing you to summon huge dragon heads that breathe fire and other elemental effects. These incantations obliterate enemies in seconds, making them very strong weapons for faith-based characters. If you’re looking for the best faith build in Elden Ring, we’ve got you covered below with this Dragon Communion build.

In this guide, we’ll cover the best faith build in Elden Ring, including where to find the best sacred seal, incantations, and items that you will need.

Elden Ring faith build

Around the Lands Between, you will find a Church of Dragon Communion and Cathedral of Dragon Communion. The Church is found in Limgrave, while the Cathedral is in the South of Caelid. These ruined structures both have an altar that you can use to learn new draconic incantations in exchange for dragon hearts, which you get by killing dragons. This build focuses on using these draconic spells to unleash devastating damage upon your enemies.

Where to find the Dragon Communion seal in Elden Ring

Every Elden Ring faith build needs a sacred seal, as they allow you to cast incantation spells. Since this build focuses on draconic incantations, we recommend finding the Dragon Communion Seal. This boosts the power of draconic incantations, ensuring that you can easily kill most enemies.

To find the Dragon Communion seal, you need to head into Fringefolk Hero’s Grave. This is a dungeon right at the start of your Elden Ring adventure, but don’t be fooled. It's a difficult area designed for mid-game characters, so we suggest returning here after progressing through Castle Stormveil to level up.

When you’re ready, head to the Stranded Graveyard Site of Grace and use two stonesword keys to pass through the fog wall. Follow the path through the poison and then head down the slope. As the large mechanism approaches, look for a gap to the side that you can use to avoid damage. As you go further down, keep looking on the right side for a gap that you can use to leap down to a lower slope. Jump down and continue further down. At the bottom of this slope, turn the corner and then start running up the next slope. At the top, you will find a spectral enemy in a small room that drops the Dragon Communion seal when killed.

While it isn't necessary, you can also explore further to find the Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss fight in this dungeon.

Elden Ring Dragon Communion faith build spells

Here’s a list of spells that you will need for this Elden Ring faith build:

Catch Flame: the incantation you will use to deal with most minor enemies. When cast, it lets out a small burst of flames in front of your character. Those who select the Prophet starting class will already have the Catch Flame incantation, but others can get it from Brother Corhyn in the Roundtable Hold for 600 Runes.

the incantation you will use to deal with most minor enemies. When cast, it lets out a small burst of flames in front of your character. Those who select the starting class will already have the Catch Flame incantation, but others can get it from in the Roundtable Hold for 600 Runes. Agheel's Flame: a draconic incantation that you can learn at the Church of Dragon Communion in Limgrave . When facing a tougher enemy, simply hold down the cast button to sprout a huge dragon head that unleashes a torrent of flames. To unlock this incantation, you must defeat Flying Dragon Agheel in Agheel Lake.

a draconic incantation that you can learn at the . When facing a tougher enemy, simply hold down the cast button to sprout a huge dragon head that unleashes a torrent of flames. To unlock this incantation, you must defeat Flying Dragon Agheel in Agheel Lake. Ekzykes's Decay: a draconic incantation that you can use to pile on even more damage. The main difference between Ekzykes's Decay and Agheel's Flame is their damage type. Agheel's Flame deals fire damage, while Ekzykes's Decay inflicts the scarlet rot effect and slowly damages the enemy over time. You can get this from the Cathedral of Dragon Communion in Caelid . To unlock Ekzykes's Decay, you must kill Decaying Ekzykes in Caelid.

a draconic incantation that you can use to pile on even more damage. The main difference between Ekzykes's Decay and Agheel's Flame is their damage type. Agheel's Flame deals fire damage, while Ekzykes's Decay inflicts the scarlet rot effect and slowly damages the enemy over time. You can get this from the . To unlock Ekzykes's Decay, you must kill Decaying Ekzykes in Caelid. Borealis's Mist: another draconic incantation that functions similarly to the Agheel's Flame spell. It deals frost damage rather than fire damage. You can get this from the Cathedral of Dragon Communion, just like Ekzykes's Decay. To unlock this incantation, you must defeat Borealis the Freezing Fog in the Mountaintops of the Giants.

If you can't equip all of these spells, check out our Elden Ring Memory Stones location guide to increase your spell slots.

Dragon Communion build stat requirements

This Elden Ring faith build requires the following stats:

15 Arcane

23 Faith

Those attribute requirements are quite low, so they should be easy to reach as you journey across the Lands Between to acquire the spells listed above. However, if you do need to change your stats, you can respec in Elden Ring by spending a Larval Tear. After reaching these requirements, we suggest continuing to level your faith and arcane to raise damage, while also putting points into mind to increase your FP and vigor to increase your health.

It's worth noting that these stat requirements will cover the Dragon Communion seal and the four incantations mentioned above. If you want to incorporate other incantations into this build, check the specific spell requirements to see if you need to invest more points into certain attributes.

If you want to combine this spellcasting faith build with a melee-focused playstyle, take a look at our Blasphemous Blade build guide. The Blasphemous Blade is an incredible sword that scales with faith, strength, and dexterity, so it combines with this draconic incantation faith build very well.

Important gear for the Dragon Communion faith build in Elden Ring

To make the best faith build in Elden Ring, there are a few more items that you will need. Below, we’ll explain which powerful talismans you should equip and any other gear that you should use:

Cerulean Amber Medallion : a talisman that boosts your maximum FP . This allows you to cast more spells before using a Flask of Cerulean Tears to regain FP. With this boost, you can also put fewer points into mind and focus on levelling faith and arcane to deal more damage. You will get the Cerulean Amber Medallion as a reward for fighting the Bloohound Knight in Lakeside Crystal Cave, on the southwest edge of Liurnia Lake.

: a talisman that . This allows you to cast more spells before using a Flask of Cerulean Tears to regain FP. With this boost, you can also put fewer points into mind and focus on levelling faith and arcane to deal more damage. You will get the Cerulean Amber Medallion as a reward for fighting the Bloohound Knight in Lakeside Crystal Cave, on the southwest edge of Liurnia Lake. Flock's Canvas: a talisman that boosts the damage of incantations . You can get it from Gowry after completing Millicent's questline, which we cover in our full Elden Ring questlog.

a talisman that . You can get it from Gowry after completing Millicent's questline, which we cover in our full Elden Ring questlog. Marika's Soreseal: a talisman that increases your arcane, faith, intelligence, and mind stats by 5 levels each. While it does also raise the damage you take from enemy attacks, Marika's Soreseal is incredibly useful for this build. The arcane, faith, and mind boost will increase your damage and FP, ensuring that you can continue dealing lots of damage without needing to stop. The 5 levels in intelligence aren't as relevant, but they're still useful if you're interested in blending this with a mage build.

Faith builds don't benefit from having a specific armor set, so we recommend using something that will give you high poise. Take a look at our list of the best armor sets in Elden Ring and choose something that offers high defence. Make sure to invest in endurance, as you want to maintain a light or medium equip load if possible. Heavy load will make your rolls much slower, which will make avoiding damage more difficult.

That wraps up our best faith build in Elden Ring. If you want to see more playstyles, take a look at our list of the best builds in Elden Ring. If you'd rather just focus on the main story, check out our Elden Ring walkthrough. That'll take you along the main path, but there are other endings if you want to follow some optional paths along the way. To make this build even stronger, take a look at our Elden Ring Golden Seeds and Elden Ring Sacred Tears locations guides to upgrade your flasks.