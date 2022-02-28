Want to know how to complete Ranni's full questline in Elden Ring, and obtain the legendary Moonlight Greatsword? That's right: the famous Moonlight Greatsword from other Souls titles is present in Elden Ring as well, but it's far from easy to obtain. You'll have to complete several hours' worth of questing for Lunar Princess Ranni, a mysterious witch who plays a very important role in your Elden Ring journey.

Below we'll walk you through every part of the Ranni questline in Elden Ring, beginning with her appearance at the Church of Elleh, and culminating at the Cathedral of Manus Celes with the obtaining of the powerful Moonlight Greatsword.

Note: spoilers for certain areas and bosses follow. You've been warned.

Elden Ring Ranni quest walkthrough: how to obtain the Moonlight Greatsword

Elden Ring's Ranni questline is an extremely long and complex one, but it takes you on a fantastic adventure across many environments, fighting many spectacular bosses, and offering a multitude of powerful rewards. The greatest of these rewards is likely to be the Moonlight Greatsword - or, as Elden Ring calls it, the Dark Moon Greatsword.

The Moonlight Greatsword is well-known by FromSoftware fans, as a variant of this weapon has been present in every Souls game. The Dark Moon Greatsword is one of the legendary armaments in Elden Ring, and it's one of the best weapons in the game.

Below I'll walk you through exactly what's going on with the Ranni questline for those who, like me, got a little confused about it all. I'll also explain how to get your hands on the Moonlight Greatsword at the top of the Moonlight Altar in Liurnia. Here are the steps, and I'll explain them in more detail below.

See, I told you it was a long and complex quest. It's okay, though. Some of these tasks are optional, and other parts can be done in a different order, but this offers you probably the most comprehensive experience of the entire Ranni questline towards the Moonlight Greatsword. Let's break it all down a step at a time.

How to start Ranni's quest in Elden Ring

The first part of this long questline is to meet Ranni herself - although she may not appear as Ranni the first time you meet her. Read on to find out more.

1. Talk to "Renna" (Ranni) at the Church of Elleh

Your first opportunity to meet the witch Ranni comes very early on. After you obtain your horse, Torrent, from Melina, you should head to the Church of Elleh at night. You should find Ranni there waiting for you.

Speak with her. She'll introduce herself as "Renna" for now, and she'll give you the Spirit Calling Bell used to summon Spirit Ashes. If you didn't do any of this, don't worry: you can purchase the Spirit Calling Bell from the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold later on. And the rest of the Ranni questline will still be available to you.

2. Conquer Caria Manor in north Liurnia

Later on in the game, once you're ready, you should tackle Caria Manor, directly north of the Academy. This is a fairly tough area filled with buried hands, sorcerers, and tough soldiers. At the end you'll fight the boss of Caria Manor: Royal Knight Loretta.

Once you've defeated her, head outside behind Caria Manor and you'll find the Three Sisters area. It's guarded by Glintstone Dragon Adula; you can either fight it or avoid it. Head to Ranni's Rise, which is the middle of the three towers in this area (the other two towers are currently blocked off). At the top of the tower, speak to Renna.

3. Speak to Ranni in her tower behind Caria Manor

Renna will reveal herself to be Ranni, and she'll ask you if you want to serve her. To continue on this quest, you should agree. If you don't agree now, you can return to her later and choose to agree.

Ranni will tell you that she needs a certain item from Nokron, The Eternal City. The dialogue here differs depending on whether you've beaten General Radahn or not; if you haven't beaten Radahn, she'll tell you to meet with Blaidd down by Siofra River.

4. Speak to Blaidd in Siofra River Bank

Siofra River is one of the major underground sections of the Elden Ring map. You can get there by using the lift at Siofra River Well, just next to the Minor Erdtree in the Mistwood. Explore this area, and you'll eventually come across Blaidd hanging around next to the Hallowhorn Grounds. Talk to him, and he'll explain that he doesn't know how to enter Nokron itself. He does, however, mention that one of Ranni's other followers, the sorcer Seluvis, may know the way forward.

5. Speak to Seluvis in Liurnia

Seluvis owns the southmost of the three towers in the Three Sisters. The talk with him is short and characteristically brusque; he'll tell you to seek out the sorceress Sellen in Limgrave.

6. Speak to Sellen in Limgrave

Sorceress Sellen can be found in the cellar beneath the Waypoint Ruins, just beyond the Highway Bridge in Limgrave. If you haven't been there before, the cellar is guarded by a Mad Pumpkin Head that you must first defeat before speaking to Sellen.

As part of this quest, Sellen will explain that you first need to defeat General Radahn before you can make your way into the Eternal City, Nokron.

7. Defeat General Radahn in Caelid

Ah, it sounds so easy, doesn't it? Radahn is one of the major bosses of Elden Ring. You can find him by travelling to Redmane Castle on the southeast island of the Caelid Wilds. Go ahead and start working on that. I'll wait.

How to complete the Miniature Ranni quest

This next section of the questline takes you deep beneath both Limgrave and Liurnia, and introduces you to the mysterious Miniature Ranni doll.

8. Optain the Fingerslayer Blade from Nokron

With Radahn defeated, a meteorite will drop from the sky on top of the Eternal City of Nokron, opening the way up for you. Proceed down there from the adjoining Siofra River. From the Ancestral Woods Site of Grace, you can jump onto the nearby building and follow the path to a new area. At the end of this area, in a large chest inside a small building, you'll find the Fingerslayer Blade, which is the treasure of Nokron that Ranni desires.

9. Deliver the Blade to Ranni

Head back to Ranni in her tower, and interact with her to deliver the Fingerslayer Blade to her. She'll thank you for your work and your servitude, and tell you that your work is done. She'll also give you the Carian Inverted Statue at this point, which is the key to reaching the Divine Tower of Liurnia.

You may think that the questline ends here, but it certainly does not.

10. Use the teleporter in Renna's Rise

Now that you've delivered the Fingerslayer Blade to Ranni, head to Renna's Rise directly opposite Caria Manor. You should find that the tower is no longer barred, and you can now enter it and reach the top. At the top is a teleporter which will take you to a previously inaccessible area of Ainsel River, which is the underground section below Liurnia.

11. Pick up and speak to Miniature Ranni

In front of you where you arrive, there should be a loot drop on a coffin. Loot it and you'll find a miniature Ranni doll, which is apparently cool to the touch.

At the next Site of Grace, speak to the Miniature Ranni. At first it will not respond, but keep attempting to speak to it and it'll eventually deign to speak to you. As it turns out, the doll was a disguise, and you actually are speaking to Ranni herself. Exhaust her dialogue, and she'll set you on another quest: to slay the Baleful Shadow down here in the Ainsel River.

She'll also explain a little bit more about herself at this point:

"I was once an Empyrean. Of the demigods, only I, Miquella, and Malenia could claim that title. Each of us was chosen by our own Two Fingers, as a candidate to succeed Queen Marika, to become the new god of the coming age. Which is when I received Blaidd. In the form of a vassal tailored for an Empyrean. But I would not acquiesce to the Two Fingers. I stole the Rune of Death, slew mine own Empyrean flesh, casting it away. I would not be controlled by that thing. The Two Fingers and I have been cursing each other ever since... And the Baleful Shadows... are their assassins."

12. Defeat Baleful Shadow

Progress through this area of Ainsel River and you'll eventually find a Baleful Shadow. It's a tough adversary, but defeat it and Ranni will reward you once more with a Discarded Palace Key.

You may also notice at this point that Ranni seems to say farewell, and if you inspect the Miniature Ranni doll, it will no longer be cool to the touch, indicating that Ranni's spirit has fled this doll. However, amazingly, this still is not the end of the questline.

13. Unlock the chest in the Academy Library

After defeating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, you may notice that sitting next to her in the Academy Library is a locked chest. The Discarded Palace Key unlocks this chest. Inside, you'll find the Dark Moon Ring. it isn't a wearable; it'll come into play shortly.

How to reach the Moonlight Altar and the Cathedral of Manus Celes in southwest Liurnia

These next steps take you through the Lake of Rot and a powerful boss, so that you may finally reach that mountain on the southwest of Liurnia which is otherwise completely inaccessible to players.

14. Head through the Lake of Rot

Go back to where you fought the Baleful Shadow, and take the lift downward. You'll emerge in a new area: the aptly named Lake of Rot. Standing in this lake builds up your Scarlet Rot meter, which is like an even more powerful poison effect. It's not a nice place.

15. Defeat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void

There's a Dragonkin Soldier that you can fight in the lake, but it's not essential for this questline. Head to the end of the Lake, and at the very end, on the left, there's a magical coffin that you can rest inside, which will take you to an area guarded by a powerful boss: Astel, Naturalborn of the Void. Defeat it. Again, I'll wait.

16. Ascend to the Moonlight Altar in Liurnia

After defeating Astel, if you've followed the above steps and obtained the Dark Moon Ring, you'll be allowed through to the end of the cave. So if you find the way is blocked, go back and get that ring.

If the way isn't barred, then head through and up the lift, which takes you up the Deep Ainsel Well to a brand new area of Liurnia: the Moonlight Altar.

There's plenty to explore up here, including a new Evergaol boss, and Glintstone Dragon Adula (if you fought it at Caria Manor to the point where it flew off). There are also other regular dragons just lumbering about, so be careful of them while you're up here.

17. Interact with Ranni at the Cathedral of Manus Celes

Head to the Cathedral of Manus Celes, and you'll see a hole in the ground. Carefully head down this hole using the ledges partway down, and then follow the pathway.

At the end, you'll see a gruesome sight: a slain Two Fingers, with a seemingly lifeless (but still perfectly poised) Ranni sitting in front of it. Interact with Ranni, and you'll trigger a cutscene where you place the Dark Moon Ring on her finger. Her lifeless body then disappears, and her familiar snow witch form appears in front of you.

18. Obtain the Moonlight Greatsword

Speak to Ranni, and she'll explain that she's leaving now, "to the night sky". She bids you follow the path of the Elden Lord. Then she disappears.

Wait a few seconds, and a loot drop should appear next to where she disappeared, at the base of the Two Fingers. Loot it, and you'll at long last obtain the Dark Moon Greatsword (or Moonlight Greatsword), one of the legendary armaments.

The Dark Moon Greatsword requires 16 Strength, 11 Dexterity, and 38 Intelligence to wield properly. It deals joint physical and magical damage, and also causes frost buildup to enemies.

Its unique skill is Moonlight Greatsword: "Raise the sword aloft, bathing it in the light of the dark moon. Temporarily increases magic attack power and imbues the blade with frost. Charged attacks release blasts of moonlight." Powerful stuff, and hopefully well worth the considerable effort it took to obtain!

That's about as comprehensive a guide on Ranni's questline and the Moonlight Greatsword as we're capable of putting together right now. If you feel like we've missed anything out, be sure to let us know in the comments! While you're here, you may also want to check our our list of Elden Ring boss locations, or our guide to the best builds in the game.