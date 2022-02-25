Want to know how to summon Torrent in Elden Ring? With Elden Ring making the leap to open world, a trusty mount was always going to be necessary. Torrent takes up the mantle of video game animal sidekick for your lowly Tarnished, and we're already in love. However, after a long trek in a dungeon you might forget how to summon your horse in Elden Ring, leaving you stranded in this dangerous world. Fortunately, we've got you covered.

Below, we'll cover everything you need to know about Torrent, including how to summon your horse in Elden Ring, how to heal Torrent, and how to unlock Torrent for those new to the game. It's a torrent of Torrent information, if you will.

How to unlock Torrent in Elden Ring

When you first start Elden Ring, you won't have access to a mount, so you'll have to do some running around. Fortunately, it won't take long until you get the horse, as an important NPC will give you Torrent very early in your adventure.

After exiting the Stranded Graveyard and proceeding into Limgrave, explore any nearby locations that look interesting. Whenever you find a Site of Grace, make sure to activate it and rest. Eventually, you will go to rest and trigger a cutscene, introducing Melina. Melina asks you to help her with a task and, if you accept, gives you the Spectral Steed Whistle. When this cutscene ends, you will be able to use Torrent.

If you don't accept Melina's task, you won't get the whistle. However, you can always go back to any Site of Grace and speak with her again to change your mind. Simply rest at a Site of Grace and select the 'talk to Melina' option in the menu.

How to summon your horse in Elden Ring

To summon Torrent, you need to use the Spectral Steed Whistle. We suggest equipping this whistle to your pouch, which you'll find by bringing up the menu and scrolling right. Then, you can bring up your pouch items in-game by holding Y on your controller or E on keyboard and mouse. When you have the pouch up, use the D-Pad or arrow keys to select the Spectral Steed Whistle.

You can summon Torrent in most places, with the main exceptions being most caves and dungeons. It's also worth mentioning that you can summon Torrent in combat, and sometimes that is highly recommended. Some enemies are much easier to beat when fought from horseback, so don't feel like you need to go toe-to-toe with some of the massive beasts you encounter in Elden Ring alone. For example, fighting a dragon is much easier if you use Torrent to quickly dart away from their breath attacks.

How to heal Torrent in Elden Ring

Torrent has their own health bar, so they can take damage from enemy attacks. If Torrent dies, you will either have to wait a short amount of time or consume a Sacred Flask of Crimson Tears to summon them again. However, you can heal Torrent using either a Rowa Raisin or Sweet Raisin. These are both items that you can craft using the Crafting Kit, which you get from a merchant at the Church of Elleh in the starting area of Limgrave.

To craft a Rowa Raisin, you must use a Rowa Fruit, while you can craft a Sweet Raisin using Golden Rowa. Sweet Raisins will restore more of Torrent's health, but Golden Rowa are much harder to find than Rowa Fruit. Golden Rowa only spawn near the Erdtree, so you'll find them later in the game as you venture closer to the capital. Rowa Fruit are found in abundance all around the Lands Between.

What are spiritsprings in Elden Ring?

As you explore, you'll find locations that might be hard to access. This could be a sheer drop that would kill your Tarnished, or a wide gap that you can't cross with a simple jump. Fortunately, you can use Torrent to reach some areas that would be otherwise inaccessible. If you see a wide gap that you think Torrent could cross, use their double jump to leap over. If you spot a beam of wind spiralling up, jump on it using Torrent to blast up into the air. Torrent can also use these wind bursts, known as spiritsprings, to drop down from high areas without taking fall damage.

That's everything you need to know about Torrent in Elden Ring. Now, summon your mighty steed and gallop off into the distance. If you want to avoid galloping straight into a boss arena, take a look at our Elden Ring boss locations guide. If you do stumble across a difficult enemy, make sure you're well-equipped for a fight with our guides to the best armor, best weapons, and best builds in Elden Ring.