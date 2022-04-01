Looking for a checklist of all quests in Elden Ring? The Lands Between are littered with NPCs who serve as vessels for Elden Ring’s many side quests. Of course, Elden Ring has no traditional quest log, so keeping tabs on these quests can get tricky. Some quests also have key steps that are easy to skip or fail-states and points-of-no-return beyond which you can no longer complete the quest. If you’ve lost track of any of your objectives, this comprehensive guide to Elden Ring’s side quests will help you complete every side quest and avoid fail-states.

Every side quest in Elden Ring

White Mask Varre quest steps

Varre is the first non-ghost NPC you will meet in Elden Ring. You may recall him as the fellow who called you maidenless before you’d even gotten your bearings. His quest grants a reusable Bloody Finger for repeated PvP invasions. He can also get you to Mohg’s Palace early if you so desire.

Speak to Varre upon entering Limgrace for the first time.

After visiting the Roundtable Hold for the first time, speak to Varre again.

After obtaining your first Great Rune, meet Varre a second time at Rose Church and use the Festering Bloody Finger to invade three players.

Take the Lord of Blood’s Favor to the maiden corpse in the Church of Inhibition.

Turn the blood-soaked Favor over to receive a reusable Bloody Finger. Reload the area nd speak to him again to get the Pureblood Knight’s Medal, which you can use to teleport to Moghwyn’s Palace.

Use the summon sign at the Mausoleum Midpoint Grace to summon Varre and defeat him.

Bloody Finger Hunter Yura quest steps

Yura’s quest is a sort of foil to Varre’s and grants a Crystal Tear you can use to counteract Mohg, Lord of Blood’s boss fight mechanics. It also rewards a very cool red twinblade for any Darth Maul cosplayers out there. Meeting Shabriri will instantly cancel Yura’s quest, but you can still earn the tear and twinblade. We will detail this below.

Approach Murkwater Cave to trigger an invasion from Bloody Finger Nerijus. Yura will come to your aid. Be careful not to let Yura die, as this will end his quest.

Find Yura in Raya Lucaria, then use the summon sign on the northern bridge.

Find Yura again at the Second Church of Marika and speak to him to receive the Nagakiba katana. Help him defeat Bloody Finger Eleonara to earn your rewards.

If you started Shabriri’s quest and ended Yura’s before reaching the Second Church of Marika, Bloody Finger Eleonara will invade you there. Defeating them rewards the tear and twinblade. You can also find Nagakiba in the last place you saw Yura before meeting Shabriri. If you never spoke to Yura, you will find it on the underpass at the Murkwater Coast Grace.

Patches quest steps

Patches returns from the Souls games and is up to no good once again. However, the end of his quest seems to either be bugged or incomplete. We’ll update this section if a fix is discovered or patched in.

Defeat Patches in Murkwater Cave, but don't kill him or you'll end this quest prematurely.

Reload the area, then speak to him again and open his chest. Return and forgive him.

Find him at Scenic Isle, then again on Mt. Gelmir near the First Mt. Gelmir Campsite Grace. Follow his Rainbow Stone trail and he will push you off a cliff.

Find him again in Volcano Manor. Assassinate his target, then speak to Tanith. Return to patches for a reward.

Meet Patches again in Shaded Castle where he will give you the Dancer’s Castonettes, telling you to give them to Tanith. Currently, this has no known effect.

Boc the Seamster quest steps

Boc the Seamster can alter your basic garments after the first three steps of his quest. You can stop here, or progress his quest to the end using the Gold Sewing Needle. This enables Boc to alter some legendary armor as well.

Find Boc disguised as a tree near Murkwater Bridge. Hit the tree to break the disguise and speak to him.

Find Boc again in Coastal Cave. Defeat the Demi-Human bosses to acquire the Tailoring Tools and Sewing Needle. Return them to Boc.

Find Boc at the Lake-Facing Cliffs grace. He can now alter basic armor.

Meet Boc again at the East Raya Lucaria Grace. Optionally, ask Melina about Boc at a Site of Grace.

Find Boc again at the Altus Highway Junction Grace.

Acquire the Gold Sewing Needle from the Church of Vows.

Find Boc one more time at the East Capital Ramparts Grace and give him the Gold Sewing Needle. From here you have three options.

Option 1: Use the “You’re Beautiful” Prattling Pate in front of Boc. He will remain in this place for the rest of the game if you do this. Choose this option if you’d like him to alter more garments.

Option 2: Give Boc a Larval Tear. He will move to Rennala’s chamber and be reborn. He will be unable to speak after this and eventually dies. This ends the quest.

Option 3: Do nothing. Boc will eventually move to the doors of the Raya Lucaria Grand Library. This option also ends Boc’s quest.

After choosing the “You’re Beautiful” route, burn the Erdtree and return to Boc for more dialogue.

Blaidd quest steps

Blaidd the Half-Wolf is a servant of Ranni, and his quest ties in closely with hers. Starting Ranni’s quest at Ranni’s Rise skips the first few stages of Blaidd’s quest, so start early if you want to get the full experience.

Visit the Mistwood in East Limgrave to hear a wolf howl. Return to the Church of Elleh and ask the merchant there about the howl to learn the snap gesture.

Find Blaidd in Mistwood Ruins. Use the snap gesture to make him jump down and speak with you.

Summon Blaidd at the Forlorn Hound Evergaol in south Limgrave and defeat the boss there. Reload the area and speak to him. If you defeated the boss before this, simply speak to Blaidd.

Speak to Ranni at Ranni’s rise, then speak to Blaidd downstairs.

Meet Blaidd in Siofra River near a Spirit Spring jump. Follow his instructions to find Sellen, speak to her, then return to Blaidd.

Meet at Redmane Castle, then defeat Radahn. After the fight, speak to Blaidd near the new Grace.

Find Blaidd imprisoned by Iji in the Forlorn Hound Evergaol

After the conclusion of Ranni’s quest, find Blaidd at Ranni’s Rise. He will turn on you and attack. Defeat him to earn his sword and armor.

Sellen quest steps

The sorceress Sellen sells some great sorceries for the early game, and her quest rewards are excellent for intelligence-based builds. All sorcery casters should work their way through this quest. The final step offers two options that reward either a variety of caster armor pieces or an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone based on your choice.

Meet Sellen in the Waypoint Ruins Cellar and speak to her there.

Acquire the Comet Azur sorcery in the Hermit Village on Mt. Gelmir and return to Sellen.

Find Master Lusat in Sellia Hideaway.

Defeat Radahn, then return to Sellen again.

Meet up with her once more in Witchbane Ruins.

Return to Castle Redmane and find Jerren in the throne room. Speak with him there. Note that Jerren sometimes does not appear here, but it does not impact the quest. If Jerren is not in the castle, skip to the next step.

Find Jerren in Witchbane Ruins and speak to him.

Find Sellen’s body below an illusory floor between Ranni’s Rise and Renna’s Rise.

Use one of the two summon signs outside of the Raya Lucaria Grand Library to help or challenge Sellen.

If you helped Sellen, exhaust her dialogue to receive the Eccentric Set and Glintstone Kris, then reload the area. Speak to her again, then return to the Hermit Village and Lusat to find the Azur’s Glintstone Set and Lusat’s Set. The Witch’s Glintstone Crown will be next to Sellen.

If you killed Sellen, you will receive the Witch’s Glintstone Crown and Sellen’s Bell Bearing. Speak to Jerren to receive an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. This option locks you out of the Lusat and Azur sets.

Roderika quest steps

Roderika’s quest is mostly dialogue and requires speaking to Roderika after certain breakpoints. This is a very important quest to complete, as it enables Roderika to upgrade Spirit Ashes for you. It is possible to skip the Stormhill sections by bypassing the castle, and doing so will not prevent Roderika from learning spirit tuning.

Find Roderika in the Stormhill Shack next to the grace and exhaust her dialogue.

Find the Chrysalid’s Memento near the Rampart Tower Grace and bring it to Roderika at the Shack.

Meet Roderika again at Roundtable Hold after either defeating Godrick or bypassing Castle Stormveil.

Speak to Roderika each time you return to Roundtable until she asks you to speak with Smithing Master Hewg on her behalf. Convince Hewg that he should help her learn Spirit Tuning, then speak to Roderika again.

Reload Roundtable Hold to find Roderika across from Hewg. She can now improve your Spirit Ashes.

Roundtable Hold. This unlocks further dialogue with both characters, but Master Hewg will never leave.

Iron-Fist Alexander quest steps

Alexander the Jar Warrior can help you out in a couple of boss fights and rewards one of the best talismans in Elden Ring at the bittersweet end of his journey. If you arrive at Castle Redmane before meeting Alexander in his first two locations you will skip those steps, but the steps themselves have no reward and are not required.

(Optional) Find Alexander stuck in the ground on the eastern end of Stormhill and free him.

(Optional) Meet up with Alexander in the Gael Tunnel in Caelid.

Talk to Alexander in the tournament courtyard before fighting Starscourge Radahn in Castle Redmane.

Defeat Radahn, and speak to Alexander at the Grace after the fight.

Find Alexander stuck in the ground on the cliffs above Jarburg. Free him with an oil pot.

Meet up again in the lava lake on the western edge of Mt. Gelmir.

(Optional) Summon Alexander to help you fight the Fire Giant

Meet Alexander in Crumbling Farum Azula, where he will challenge you to a duel. Accept and defeat him to earn the Shard of Alexander talisman and Alexander’s Innards, the latter of which you will need for the Jar-Bairn quest.

Knight Bernahl quest steps

Knight Bernahl’s quest ties in closely to Tanith’s Volcano Manor cult quest. Like Tanith’s quest, you must complete this quest before killing Rykard. Bernahl ultimately rewards a legendary armament required for an achievement, so completionists should be sure to do this first. Defeating Malekith also used to cancel Bernahl’s quest, but this was fixed in patch 1.03.

Meet Bernahl at the Warmaster’s shack on Stormhill, then again in Volcano Manor.

Complete Tanith’s first two assassinations then speak to Bernahl.

Aid Bernahl with his assassinations. Exhaust all his dialogue. If you want any of the Ashes of War he sells, buy them now.

Bernahl will invade you in Crumbling Farum Azula, in the opposite direction of Malekith’s arena from the Beside the Great Bridge Grace. Defeat him to receive his armor, the Devourer’s Scepter, and the Blasphemous Claw.

Fia quest steps

Fia’s quest is another long one and requires the Cursemark of Death from Ranni’s quest to complete. The Roundtable Hold steps of this quest also must be done before you burn the Erdtree, as Fia will automatically leave the Hold when you do. Fia also murders D after you give D the dagger early in this quest, so wrap up D’s quest first. Complete Fia’s quest to unlock the Age of the Duskborn ending. Our Fia quest guide covers this in more detail.

Ask Fia to hold you and receive a Baldachin’s Blessing.

Ask Fia to hold you again, then choose the “talk in secret.” Fia will then give you a special dagger. In our testing, we were able to trigger this both by reaching Altus Plateau and by asking for several hugs before Altus Plateau.

Give the dagger to D in Roundtable Hold.

Return to the Hold to find Fia over D’s body. Speak to her, and she will disappear.

Find Fia in Deeproot Depths, defeat her guards, and ask to be held again.

Bring her the Cursemark of Death and defeat Lichdragon Fortissax.

D, Hunter of the dead and D's twin brother quest steps

D will help you reach the Bestial Sanctum and meet the Beast Clergyman, Gurranq. He also has a brother, who helps provide closure on Fia and D’s questlines. Of course, Fia kills D early in her quest, so make sure you complete D’s quest steps before this.

Meet D either on the east side of Stormhill or in Roundtable Hold.

Acquire a Deathroot (defeating the Tibia Mariner in Summonwater Village is the quickest way) and show it to D. He will mark a teleporter to the Bestial Sanctum on your map.

Take the teleporter and speak to Gurranq. Return to D and select yes in his dialogue.

Deliver Fia’s dagger to D. Next time you enter Roundtable Hold, D will be dead. Take his Bell Bearing and the Twinned armor set.

Find D’s twin brother outside the Valiant Gargoyle arena in Nokron and give him D’s armor.

After defeating Dragonlich Fortissax and completing Fia’s questline, reload her area in Deeproot Depths to find D’s brother and speak to him. Reload the area again to retrieve the Twinned Armor and the Inseparable Sword.

Gurranq, Beast Clergyman quest steps

You’ll first meet Gurranq during D’s quest and can choose to feed him your Deathroot. For each Deathroot you feed Gurranq, you will receive a weapon or bestial incantation. The ninth and final Deathroot rewards an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

When you feed Gurranq a fourth Deathroot, he will attack you the next time you return. Deal enough damage and he will submit. You can speak to him to continue the quest, or kill him to immediately receive the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, skipping all other remaining rewards.

Diallos Hoslow quest steps

Diallos Hoslow presents a particularly tragic quest that rewards a very cool weapon in the end. His quest ties in closely to Jar-Bairn’s which we will cover next. Be sure to speak to him in Volcano Manor before killing Rykard, which sends all Volcano Manor NPCs away from the Manor.

Meet Diallos for the first time in Roundtable Hold.

Find him standing over his slain sister just north of the Academy Gate Town Grace.

Return to Roundtable Hold and speak to him again.

Find Diallos in the Volcano Manor Drawing Room and speak with him.

Kill Rykard (this can cancel all other Volcano Manor questlines, so finish them first).

Progress Jar-Bairn’s quest until Diallos appears in Jarburg. Speak with him there.

Exhaust Diallos and Jar-Bairn’s dialogue and then reload Jarburg. You will find a mortally wounded Diallos. Speak with him, after which he will die.

Reload the area again to find Hoslow’s Petal Whip and Diallos’ mask where his body once was.

Ensha quest steps

Ensha’s quest is about as short and sweet as you can get, which befits their lack of dialogue. The quest rewards you with Ensha’s Royal Remains armor set and the Clinging Bone weapon.

Attempt to speak to Ensha in Roundtable Hold to earn the What Do You Want gesture.

Find the right half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion in the Villag of the Albinaurics.

The next time you visit Roundtable Hold, Ensha will invade you. Defeat them to earn the Clinging Bone.

Find the Royal Remains armor where Ensha once stood in Roundtable Hold.

Nepheli Loux quest steps

Nepheli Loux’s quest is one of the few ways to get an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, which makes it well worth doing. However, this quest contains another point-of-no-return to watch out for. You MUST complete Nepheli’s quest before defeating Malekith in Crumbling Farum Azula, else she will not appear for the final step. Additionally, if you give her Seluvis’ potion then her quest will fail.

Meet Nepheli in Stormveil Castle and speak with her.

(Optional) Summon her to help you fight Godrick the Grafted.

Speak with her in Roundtable Hold.

Meet up again in the Village of the Albinaurics, and defeat the boss there.

Find Nepheli in the basement of Roundtable Hold and talk to her again.

(Optional) Give Nepheli Seluvis’ potion, ending the quest here.

If you have not already, progress Roderika’s quest until she can upgrade Spirit Ashes in Roundtable Hold.

Find the Stormhawk King key item in the Chapel of Anticipation (accessible from the top teleporter at the Four Belfries in Liurnia) and bring it to Nepheli.

If you have not already, progress Kenneth Haight’s quest until he returns to Fort Haight.

If you have not already, defeat Morgott in Leyndell.

Go to the Stormveil Throne Room north of Godrick’s arena to find Nepheli and Kenneth there. Speak to them to receive an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Kenneth Haight quest steps

Kenneth’s quest has mercifully few steps. While Kenneth’s own quest is rather unrewarding as befits his obnoxiously posh nature, it is required to complete Nepheli’s quest and receive an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Meet Kenneth Haight near Saintsbridge in Limgrave. You will hear him calling for help on the bridge.

Clear Fort Haight of enemies. Return to Kenneth and inform him of your success to receive an Erdsteel Dagger.

Head back to Fort Haight, which is once again overrun. Speak to Kenneth on the walls.

Meet Kenneth and Nepheli in Stormveil Castle at the end of Nepheli’s quest.

Sorceror Rogier quest steps

Sorceror Rogier’s quest is an odd one. The quest has little reward of its own. However, it has fascinating lore implications and links into extra steps in Fia and D’s questlines. Those steps are optional and can even be done without ever interacting with Rogier, but he will help point you in the right direction. Later steps also require you to speak with Ranni. If you meet Ranni before reaching those steps of Rogier’s quest, Rogier’s quest will stop progressing, so make sure to do this early if you’re interested. If you want to see Fia’s dialogue in the optional step, you’ll also need to complete it before she leaves Roundtable Hold.

Meet Rogier in Stormveil Castle, then again in Roundtable Hold.

Find and defeat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit under Stormveil Castle. Activate the bloodstain in front of the rotted face nearby.

Speak to Rogier again in Roundtable.

(Optional) Ask Fia to hold you, select Talk in Secret, and exhaust her dialogue. She will mark Black Knife Catacombs on your map.

Find the Black Knifeprint in Black Knife Catacombs. Bring it to Rogier in Roundtable Hold.

Speak to Ranni, who turns you away. Speak to Rogier again. Return to Ranni and enter her service. You can now safely begin her quest.

Return to Rogier, who tells you he is about to enter a deep slumber. Reload the area to find him asleep. Pass some time before reloading again to find Rogier’s armor set, Bell Bearing, and a letter. This letter reveals the location of D’s brother.

Brother Corhyn and Goldmask quest steps

Brother Corhyn and Goldmask’s quest leads into the Age of Order ending. However, you must complete every step but the last before killing Malekith, else the quest cannot progress. If you’re interested in this ending, be sure to do this quest first.

Speak to Corhyn in Roundtable Hold after reaching Altus Plateau.

Find Goldmask west of the Windmill Village. Meet Corhyn north of the Altus Highway Junction Grace and tell him where Goldmask is.

Meet the pair at Goldmask’s location.

Find the duo near the colosseum in Leyndell. Solve their riddle by casting Law of Regression on the message west of Erdtree Sanctuary.

Meet the pair once more at Stargazer’s Ruins.

Kill Malekith, then meet Goldmask near the colosseum in Leyndell, Ashen Capital to receive the Mending Rune of Perfect Order. Find Corhyn near the giant spear and talk to him. Reload the area to find his Bell Bearing and robe.

Thops quest steps

The sorcery merchant Thops has a very shot questline that rewards the Erudition gesture. This may sound insignificant, but that gesture is actually required to complete a few tower puzzles around Elden Ring’s world. Make sure to knock this out if you want to complete all tower puzzles.

Meet Thops at the Church of Irith.

Find the first Glintstone Key in Liurnia and enter Raya Lucaria.

Find the second Glintstone Key in Raya Lucaria, in the Church of the Cuckoo rafters.

Bring the second key to Thops. He will teach you the Erudition Gesture.

Find Thops’ corpse near the Schoolhouse Classroom Grace in Raya Lucaria to recover his Bell Bearing.

Hyetta quest steps

Hyetta’s quest nudges the player towards the Three Fingers and the Frenzied Flame ending. You’ll need to deliver grapes to her in four different locations. If you do acquire the Flame, Melina will leave you and Hyetta will replace her as your maiden.

Meet Hyetta at the Lake-Facing Cliffs Grace and give her a Shabriri Grape.

Find her again at Purified Ruins and give her another Shabriri Grape.

Find her at Gate Town Bridge Grace and give her another Shabriri Grape. Choose to tell her what the Grapes really are in her options. Reload the area and exhaust another round of dialogue.

Bring her the Fingerprint Grape at Bellum Church.

Find the Three Fingers below Leyndell and speak to her after acquiring the Flame to receive the Frenzied Flame Seal. Melina will leave you, and Hyetta will become your maiden.

Latenna the Albinauric quest steps

Latenna’s quest will help guide you towards the secret Haligtree Medallion pieces, which you will need to access the Consecrated Snowfield region and Miquella’s Haligtree. It is entirely possible to acquire both pieces of the medallion without ever meeting Latenna. However, her quest rewards an extremely rare Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, so we highly recommend completing it. You can do the first two steps of Latenna’s quest in any order.

At some point in the game, Latenna will disappear from Slumbering Wolf’s Shack whether you have spoken to her or not. If this happens, you will be unable to start her quest. As best we can tell from player reports and our own testing, she disappears if you clear Castle Sol and acquire the left half of the Haligtree Medallion before meeting her. We recommend completing the first two steps of this quest as soon as you reach Liurnia to be safe.

Clear the Lakeside Crystal Cave dungeon and exit through the back to find Latenna at the Slumbering Wolf’s Shack. Speak to her there.

Find Albus hidden inside an illusory pot in the Village of the Albinaurics to receive the first Haligtree Medallion half.

Speak with Latenna again after you’ve acquired the medallion piece to receive Latenna’s Ashes.

Reach the Mountaintops of the Giants, where Latenna’s voice will direct you north towards Castle Sol.

Defeat Commander Niall in Castle Sol to find the other half of the Haligtree Medallion in the tower behind him.

Select “join secret medallion” at the Grand Lift of Rold to enter the Consecrated Snowfield.

Find the Apostate Derelict church in the far northwest corner of Consecrated Snowfield. Interact with the giant Albinauric woman to summon Latenna. Exhaust her dialogue to receive a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Rya/Zoraya quest steps

Rya’s quest has an unusually large number of fail states, some of which impact the connected Boggart quest. You absolutely must meet Rya in Liurnia before visiting Volcano Manor, else you will instantly fail both quests. Then, you must complete all Volcano Manor steps before killing Rykard. However, you must also acquire the Tonic of Forgetfulness before finishing the third and final Tanith assassination. Take extra caution with this quest.

MANDATORY: Meet Rya at Liurnia of the Lakes and speak to her.

Buy Rya’s Necklace back from Boggart and bring it to her.

Meet up at Lux Ruins on Altus Plateau to teleport to Volcano Manor.

Join Tanith’s cult and speak to Rya. Find her again in her snake form deeper inside. Reload the area to find her human form again.

Reach the Prison Town Church Grace then return to Rya. Defeat Godskin Noble and pick up the Serpent’s Amnion. Give it to Rya.

Find her again in the Legacy Dungeon. You can either kill her, give her to Tonic of Forgetfulness, or kill Rykard and then return.

Blackguard Big Boggart quest steps

Blackguard Big Boggart’s quest ties into Rya’s, and can eventually reward an extra Seedbed Curse for the Dung Eater. However, you will not receive the Seedbed if you trigger the Dung Eater’s Moat invasion before Boggart arrives there. As mentioned in the Rya section, you must also speak to Rya in Liurnia to start this quest.

Buy Rya’s necklace back and bring it Rya.

Buy Boiled Prawns from Boggart then speak to him again.

Boggart then moves to the Leyndell Outer Moat, where you can speak to him for optional dialogue about the Dung Eater. Return once you’ve freed the Dung Eater to trigger an invasion and earn a Seedbed Curse. This kills Boggart, and you will lose access to his shop.

Jar-Bairn quest steps

Jar-Bairn is a friendly jar who helps wrap up Diallos and Alexander’s quests. His rewards aren’t the best, but the quest is simple and worth doing for the closure and adorable jar dialogue.

Find Jar-Bairn in Jarburg. He has several stages of dialogue that require reloading the area to progress. Do this until he stops giving new dialogue.

Progress Diallos’ questline until he arrives in Jarburg. Speak to both Diallos and Jar-Bairn until you have exhausted their dialogue.

Reload and speak to Jar-Bairn after Diallos is wounded. Speak to both of them again.

Complete Alexander’s quest if you have not already.

Head back to Jarburg and give Jar-Bairn Alexander’s Innards.

Reload one more time to find the Companion Jar talisman where Jar-Bairn once sat.

Ranni quest steps

Ranni’s quest is one of the longest and most involved, so use our guide to Ranni’s quest to get the full rundown. We’ll get through the essential steps below so you can knock this out for the Age of Stars ending. Be warned that starting Ranni’s quest ends Rogier’s quest. If you want to experience his questline in full, you will have to finish it first.

Meet Ranni in Ranni’s Rise, northwest of Caria Manor.

Defeat Radahn to gain access to Nokron. Descend into Nokron to find the Fingerslayer Blade.

Deliver the blade to Ranni to receive the Inverted Statue. Use the statue in the Carian Study Hall to access the Liurnia Divine Tower and acquire the Cursemark of Death.

Return to Ranni’s Rise to find a new Grace at the top. Follow its guidance to Renna’s Rise, and use the teleporter there to reach Ainsel River. Pick up the Ranni Doll in front of you.

Travel through Ainsel River and Nokstella to Nokstella Waterfall Basin. Select “talk to Ranni” at the Grace until she acknowledges your persistence and speaks with you.

Defeat the Baleful Shadow past the Waterfall Basin to receive a key from Ranni.

Visit the Raya Lucaria Grand Library (Rennala’s old arena) and use the key to open the locked chest. Take the ring within.

Cross the Lake of Rot and use the coffin in the temple.

Defeat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void.

Ascend to the Moonlight Altar to find Ranni below the church there.

Preceptor Seluvis quest steps

Preceptor Seluvis is a devious old codger whose quest features more branching paths than most. His questline even includes an option to betray Ranni and end her quest. However, you can use Celestial Dew at the Church of Vows to seek absolution and resume her quest if desired. Ranni’s quest also contains a point-of-no-return that ends Seluvis’ quest. Once you deliver the Fingerslayer Blade to Ranni, Seluvis will die and his quest will end. Absolution cannot undo this.

Meet an ethereal Seluvis in Ranni’s Rise after speaking to Ranni.

Head South to Seluvis’ Rise to find the real Seluvis and get Seluvis’ potion. You can either give the potion to Nepheli Loux to poison her, turn it over to Gideon Ofnir, or use it to poison the Dung Eater. Your choice does not affect the next step.

Find Seluvis’ secret room in the ruins near Ranni’s Rise and read the message there.

Speak to Seluvis and purchase all of his sorceries, plus at least one Puppet Ash.

Find Amber Starlight on Altus Plateau and bring it to Seluvis. Deliver the Amber Draught to Ranni.

Millicent quest steps

Millicent’s quest rewards some excellent talismans and a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, so it is well worth the effort. It is also necessary if you wish to remove the Flame of Frenzy and choose a different ending after acquiring the Flame. Be very cautious in the final stages, as itt is possible to jump and land on top of the wounded Millicent inside the Haligtree, killing her and ending the quest.

Defeat Commander O’Neil in Aeonia Swamp to receive the Unalloyed Gold Needle.

Speak to Gowry in his shack, south of Sellia. Solve the Sellia puzzle to continue up the hill to the Church of Plague.

Speak to Millicent and give her the needle. Reload the area and speak to her again after she’s recovered.

Find Millicent in Gowry’s shack and speak to her.

Speak to her again at the Erdtree Gazing Hill Grace.

Defeat the Godskin Apostle in Dominula, Windmill village. Reload the area and speak to her near the Grace.

(Optional) Summon Millicent to aid you against the Draconic Tree Sentinel.

Find Millicent again at the Ancient Snow Valley Ruins Grace in the Mountaintops of the Giants

Meet with her once more at the Prayer Room Grace in the Haligtree

Defeat the Putrid Tree Spirit inside the tree. Reload the area and use the “help Millicent” or “challenge Millicent” summon sign (we recommend help). Reload the area again and speak to Millicent. Be very careful not to jump down and land on top of her, which will kill her and fail the quest.

Take Millicent’s needle to Malenia’s arena after defeating Malenia and use it on the flower to acquire Miquella’s Needle and a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

(Optional) Use Miquella’s Needle in Dragonlord Placidusax’s arena to remove the Flame of Frenzy.

Gowry quest steps

Gowry’s quest is functionally an extension of Millicent’s. He will help you find her when you first reach Sellia, and his shop inventory will expand as you progress Millicent’s quest. Do take care with the giant dog outside Gowry’s Shack; if you draw its aggro too close, it can inadvertently kill Gowry.

Find Gowry in his shack south of Sellia.

Bring him the Unalloyed Needle from Commander O’Neal.

Find the Pest Threads spell added to Gowry’s shop after giving Millicent the Valkyrie’s Prosthesis.

Progress Millicent’s quest to the challenge or help step. Speak to Gowry, who will ask you to kill Millicent.

If you challenge and kill Millicent, you will find the Flock’s Canvas Talisman and Gowry’s Bell Bearing in his shack.

If you assist Millicent, you can speak to Gowry for additional dialogue, then kill him for the same rewards.

Tanith quest steps

Tanith hands out assassination assignments for Rykard’s Volcano Manor cult. These reward some unique weapons and spells, but you will have to complete them before killing Rykard. Defeating Rykard immediately skips you to the final stage of Tanith’s questline, including all preceding rewards.

Speak to Tanith in Volcano Manor. Use the Drawing Room key to access the Drawing Room. Speak to the NPCs here, and then take the letter off the table to identify your first target.

Invade and kill Old Knight Istvan. Return to Tanith, then find the next target in the Drawing Room.

Invade and kill Rileigh the Idle. Return once more to find the final target.

Invade and kill Juno Hoslow. Return and speak to Tanith, who will teleport you to Rykard’s arena. Kill Rykard. Return to Tanith again.

Go back to Rykard’s arena to find Tanith eating his head. Kill her to spawn her bodyguard. Kill him to receive the Aspect of the Crucible: Breath incantation.

Dung Eater quest steps

The reviled Dung Eater’s quest sets up one of Elden Ring’s “bad” endings. We have a full guide to the Dung Eater quest and Seedbed Curse locations if you need an exhaustive rundown, but we’ll summarize here. Take note that the Leyndell Seedbed Curses will not be present in Leyndell, Ashen Capital. You must acquire these before defeating Malekith.

Meet the Dung Eater’s phantom in Roundtable Hold.

Find a Seedbed Curse and show it to the phantom to receive the Swere-Gaol key.

Find the Dung Eater’s real body in the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds using the key.

Summon and defeat his phantom in the Outer Moat.

Speak to the phantom in Roundtable Hold again.

(Optional) Visit Leyndell Moat to trigger an invasion. This is an optional way to earn an extra Seedbed Curse via Boggart’s quest. This will kill Boggart, and you will lose access to his shop.

Deliver five Seedbed Curses to the Dung Eater in the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds to receive the Mending Rune of the Fell Curse.

Reload the area to find his armor, the Omen Set.

Shabriri quest steps

Shabriri is another agent of the Frenzied Flame who takes over Yura’s body. As soon as you reach Shabriri’s first location, Yura is gone for good. Be sure to avoid this if you want to finish Yura’s questline.

Speak to Shabriri at Zamoor Ruins in the Mountaintops of the Giants. Do not enter the Mountaintops if you wish to finish Yura’s quest.

Shabriri tells you where to find the Three Fingers for the Lord of Frenzied Flame ending. If you acquire the Flame, you will find Sharbiri and Yura’s Ronin armor where Shabriri once stood. If you don’t wish to acquire the Flame, you can kill Shabriri and take the armor without consequence.

That is every single quest in Elden Ring! If you’re looking to do a completionist run and avoid fail-states, you will need to take great care to do each step in order. Completionists will also be tracking down every boss, so use our complete list of Elden Ring boss locations to find them all. You’ll need a good build to pull it off, so check out our breakdown of the best builds in Elden Ring for some ideas.