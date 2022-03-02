Elden Ring Lord of Blood: where to find Mohg, Lord of Blood, in Elden Ring

Looking for Mohg, Lord of Blood in Elden Ring? Mohg, Lord of Blood, is a powerful demigod hidden deep within the Lands Between in Elden Ring. While Mohg isn't a necessary boss that you must defeat to complete Elden Ring, those looking for a tough challenge will want to find this enemy. If you manage to win the fight, you'll even claim another Great Rune.

Below, we'll cover everything you need to know to find Mohg, Lord of Blood, in Elden Ring, so that you can challenge this demigod and gain Mohg's Great Rune.

Where to find Mohg, Lord of Blood, in Elden Ring

Mohg, Lord of Blood, is found within Mohgwyn Palace. To reach Mohgwyn Palace, you must get the Haligtree Secret Medallion and use it at the Grand Lift of Rold, found East of Leyndell through the Forbidden Lands. While Melina gives you the Rold Medallion, which you can use to access the Mountaintops of the Giants, the Haligtree Secret Medallion sends you up to another location known as the Consecrated Snowfield.

The Haligtree Secret Medallion is split into two parts. Haligtree Secret Medallion (right) is found in the Village of the Albinaurics in the southwest of Liurnia. When you're there, hit a pot near the Site of Grace to reveal a man named Albus, who gives you this left half of the medallion. The Haligtree Secret Medallion (left) is located on the battlements at the end of Castle Sol, in the North of the Mountaintops of the Giants. Both of these locations have bosses that you'll need to face, so make sure you are using one of the best builds in Elden Ring to overcome these challenges.

Upon reaching the Consecrated Snowfield, you can continue through Ordina, Liturgical Town, to reach Miquella's Haligtree and fight another demigod called Malenia, Blade of Miquella. However, if you head West through the Consecrated Snowfields, you will eventually find a hidden teleporter that leads to Mohgwyn Palace. This teleporter is found along the Western edge of the snowfields, near where the Sanguine Noble invades. Defeat the Sanguine Noble and use the teleporter to travel to Mohgwyn Palace. You can find the exact location on the map above.

Mohgwyn Palace is a domain of death and destruction located underground, but you'll find that it is actually quite small. When you spawn, equip some kind of light source and then make your way through the tunnel. When you emerge, you'll see Mohg's palace up ahead. Simply head through the cavern until you reach the palace at the end, where you will enter a cutscene and trigger the Mohg, Lord of Blood boss fight.

