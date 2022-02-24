Want to know where to find the Flask of Wondrous Physick in Elden Ring? Aside from having a great name, there are one or two very good reasons why you might want to procure the Flask of Wondrous Physick early on in your Elden Ring journey. This powerful item allows you to mix Crystal Tears to create custom elixirs with powerful effects. It may only have the one charge per rest, but that one elixir can often save your life in the heat of battle.

Read on to find out exactly where to get the Flask of Wondrous Physick, and how to get more Crystal Tears to customise its effects in Elden Ring.

The Flask of Wondrous Physick is a very powerful item in Elden Ring, and remains powerful throughout the entire game. It acts like one of your other flasks, except you can customise the effects of the Flask of Wondrous Physick by adding Crystal Tears.

After you gain access to the Flask of Wondrous Physick, you can customise its effects at any site of Grace, adding up to two Crystal Tears to its concoction to create combo effects. You could create a flask which heals you and increases your strength; or you could create one which gives you damage resistance for your next attack, while simultaneously increasing your stamina regeneration. As I said, it's a powerful item. And it's available very early on in the game, if you know where to look.

How to get the Flask of Wondrous Physick in Elden Ring

Talk to the merchant Kalé at the Church of Elle near where you take your first step into Limgrave. For 200 runes you can purchase his notes on the Flask of Wondrous Physick, which tells you the following:

"A Flask of Wondrous Physick still remains in the Third Church of Marika, north of the Mistwood. Cross the highway bridge and follow the animal trail north."

Here's the exact location of the Third Church of Marika and the Flask of Wondrous Physick:

As the note says, simply cross the highway bridge and follow the path north. You must be wary when crossing both the bridge and the Mistwood; the bridge is guarded by soldiers (and at night by the Night's Cavalry boss), while the Mistwood is patrolled by gigantic bears which will be far too tough for you to deal with early on in the game.

But the Third Church of Marika itself is completely unguarded. Once you reach it, head inside and loot the item in the stone bowl in front of the Site of Grace to obtain the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

How to find Crystal Tears for the Flask of Wondrous Physick

The power of the Flask of Wondrous Physick depends largely on the Crystal Tears you have at your disposal. At first you may not have many, but over time you can gain many more with a wide variety of effects.

The highest concentration of Crystal Tear loot can be found around minor Erdtrees scattered about the world of Elden Ring. But be warned: most of these Erdtrees are guarded by variants of the same boss: the Erdtree Avatar. The easiest of these Avatars can be found in the Weeping Peninsula, but it is still a dangerous foe, particularly in the early game. Defeat an Avatar, however, and you'll gain access to two brand new Crystal Tears to use with your Flask of Wondrous Physick.

Elden Ring Crystal Tears list

Here are all the Crystal Tears we've found so far:

Crimson Crystal Tear - Restores half of total HP in mixed physick

- Restores half of total HP in mixed physick Crimsonburst Crystal Tear - Steadily restores HP for a time in mixed physick

- Steadily restores HP for a time in mixed physick Cerulean Crystal Tear - Restores half of total FP in mixed physick

- Restores half of total FP in mixed physick Greenspill Crystal Tear - Temporarily boosts stamina in mixed physick

- Temporarily boosts stamina in mixed physick Greenburst Crystal Tear - Temporarily boosts stamina recovery speed in mixed physick

- Temporarily boosts stamina recovery speed in mixed physick Strength-knot Crystal Tear - Temporarily boosts strength in mixed physick

- Temporarily boosts strength in mixed physick Faith-knot Crystal Tear - Temporarily boosts faith in mixed physick

- Temporarily boosts faith in mixed physick Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear - Temporarily boosts fire attacks in mixed physick

- Temporarily boosts fire attacks in mixed physick Spiked Cracked Tear - Enhances charged attacks for a time in mixed physick

- Enhances charged attacks for a time in mixed physick Twiggy Cracked Tear - Briefly stop rune loss on death in mixed physick

- Briefly stop rune loss on death in mixed physick Opaline Bubbletear - Significantly negates damage in mixed physick

- Significantly negates damage in mixed physick Purifying Crystal Tear - Purifies the Lord of Blood's curse in a mixed physick

- Purifies the Lord of Blood's curse in a mixed physick Ruptured Crystal Tear - Causes concoction to explode in mixed physick

We'll keep adding to this list as we find more Crystal Tears for use in the Flask of Wondrous Physick. Of the above, by far my favourite is the Opaline Bubbletear - an extremely useful Tear which near-enough negates the damage you take from your next attack. It can be obtained by defeating the Erdtree Avatar in the centre of the Weeping Peninsula.

That's all you need to know to get started using the Flask of Wondrous Physick to concoct life-saving elixirs for every situation in Elden Ring. If you want some other top-tier early game equipment, be sure to check out our guides to the best weapons and best armour in Elden Ring that you can find early on.