Elden Ring Sites Of Grace: All Grace locations in Elden Ring

Track down every single Site of Grace in Elden Ring
Charlie Biggerstaff avatar
Guide by Charlie Biggerstaff Contributor
Published on
Melina the Finger Maiden in Elden Ring

Looking for every Site of Grace location in Elden Ring? Sites of Grace are Elden Ring’s analog to the Dark Souls Bonfire, serving as checkpoints, level-up stations, and fast-travel destinations throughout the Lands Between. You’ll want to activate every lost Site of Grace you find and use their guidance to find major objectives across the map. Below we’ll list off every Site of Grace, sorted by map region, so you can use this guide as a checklist as you search for more.

Every Site of Grace location in Elden Ring

Roundtable Hold

Table of Lost Grace in Elden Ring
Table of Lost Grace

Limgrave Site of Grace locations

The First Step Grace in Elden Ring Church of Elleh Grace in Elden Ring Gatefront Grace in Elden Ring Waypoint Ruins Cellar Grace in Elden Ring Artist's Shack (Limgrave) Grace in Elden Ring Third Church of Marika Grace in Elden Ring Fort Haight West Grace in Elden Ring Agheel Lake South Grace in Elden Ring Agheel Lake North Grace in Elden Ring Church of Dragon Communion Grace in Elden Ring Seaside Ruins Grace in Elden Ring Mistwood Outskirts Grace in Elden Ring Murkwater Coast Grace in Elden Ring Summonwater Village Outskirts Grace in Elden Ring Murkwater Catacombs Grace in Elden Ring Groveside Cave Grace in Elden Ring Coastal Cave Grace in Elden Ring Murkwater Cave Grace in Elden Ring Highroad Cave Elden Ring Grace Limgrave Tunnels Grace in Elden Ring
Stormhill

Stormhill Shack Grace in Elden Ring Castleward Tunnel Grace in Elden Ring Margit the Fell Omen Grace in Elden Ring Warmaster's Shack Grace in Elden Ring Saintsbridge Grace in Elden Ring Limgrave Tower Bridge Grace in Elden Ring Divine Tower of LImgrace Grace in Elden Ring
Stranded Graveyard

Stranded Graveyard Grace in Elden Ring
Stranded Graveyard

Weeping Peninsula

Church of Pilgrimage Grace in Elden Ring Castle Morne Rampart Grace in Elden Ring Tombsward Grace in Elden Ring South of the Lookout Tower Grace in Elden Ring Ailing Village Outskirts Beside the Crater Pocked Glade Grace in Elden Ring Isolated Merchant Shack in Elden Ring Fourth Church of Marika Grace in Elden Ring Bridge of Sacrifice Grace in Elden Ring Castle Morne Lift in Elden Ring Behind the Castle Grace in Elden Ring Beside the Rampart Gaol Grace in Elden Ring Morne Moangrave Grace in Elden Ring Impaler's Catacombs Grace in Elden Ring Earthbore Cave in Elden Ring Tombsward Catacombs in Elden Ring Tombsward Cave Grace in Elden Ring Morne Tunnel Grace in Elden Ring
Stormveil Castle

stormveilmaingate Gateside Chamber Grace in Elden Ring Stormveil Cliffside Grace in Elden Ring Rampart Tower Liftside Chamber Grace in Elden Ring Secluded Cell Grace in Elden Ring Godrick the Grafted Grace in Elden Ring
Liurnia of the Lakes

Lake-Facing Cliffs Grace in Elden Ring Liurnia Lake Shore Grace in Elden Ring Laskyar Ruins Grace in Elden Ring Scenic Isle Grace in Elden Ring Academy Gate Town Grace Elden Ring South Raya Lucaria Gate Grace in Elden Ring Main Academy Gate Grace Elden Ring Liurnia Highway South Grace in Elden Ring Liurnia Highway North Grace in Elden Ring Gate Town Bridge Grace in Elden Ring Artist's Shack (Liurnia) Grace in Elden Ring Eastern Liurnia Lake Shore Grace in Elden Ring Jarburg Grace in Elden Ring Ranni's Chamber Grace Elden Ring Eastern Tableland Grace Elden Ring Church of Vows Grace in Elden Ring Ruined Labyrinth Grace in Elden Ring Mausoleum Compound Grace in Elden Ring Slumbering Wolf's Shack Grace in Elden Ring Boilprawn Shack Grace in Elden Ring Fallen Ruins of the Lake Grace in Elden Ring Folly on the Lake Grace Village of the Albinaurics Grace in Elden Ring Converted Tower Grace in Elden Ring Revenger's Shack Grace in Elden Ring Temple Quarter Grace in Elden Ring Crystalline Woods Grace in Elden Ring Foot of the Four Belfries Grace in Elden Ring The Four Belfries Grace in Elden Ring Sorcerer's Isle Grace in Elden Ring East Gate Bridge Trestle Grace in Elden Ring Gate Town North Grace in Elden Ring Northern Liurnia Lake Shore Grace in Elden Ring Road to the Manor Grace in Elden Ring Main Caria Manor Gate Grace in Elden Ring Manor Upper Level Grace in Elden Ring Manor Lower Level Grace in Elden Ring Royal Moongazing Grounds Grace in Elden Ring Ranni's Rise Grace in Elden Ring Behind Caria Manor Grace in Elden Ring The Ravine Grace in Elden Ring Ravine-Veiled Village Grace in Elden Ring Cliffbottom Catacombs Grace in Elden Ring Stillwater Cave Grace in Elden Ring Lakeside Crystal Cave Grace in Elden Ring Academy Crystal Cave Grace in Elden Ring Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel Grace in Elden Ring Study Hall Entrance Grace in Elden Ring Liurnia Tower Bridge Grace in Elden Ring Divine Tower of Liurnia Grace in Elden Ring
Bellum Highway

East Raya Lucaria Gate Grace in Elden Ring Bellum Church Grace in Elden Ring Grand Lift of Dectus Grace in Elden Ring Frenzied Flame Village Outskirts Grace in Elden Ring Church of Inhibition Grace in Elden Ring
Ruin-Strewn Precipice

Ruin Strewn Precipice Grace in Elden Ring Ruin-Strewn Precipice Overlook Grace in Elden Ring Magma Wyrm Grace in Elden Ring
Moonlight Altar

Moonlight Altar Grace in Elden Ring Cathedral of Manus Celes Grace in Elden Ring Altar South Grace in Elden Ring
Academy of Raya Lucaria

Church of the Cuckoo Grace in Elden Ring Schoolhouse Classroom Grace in Elden Ring Debate Parlor Grace in Elden Ring Raya Lucaria Grand Library Grace in Elden Ring
Altus Plateau

Abandoned Coffin Grace in Elden Ring Erdtree-Gazing Hill Grace in Elden Ring Altus Highway Junction Grace in Elden Ring Forest-Spanning Greatbridge Grace in Elden Ring Bower of Bounty Grace in Elden Ring Windmill Heights Grace in Elden Ring Rampartside Path Grace in Elden Ring Shaded Castle Ramparts Grace in Elden Ring Shaded Castle Inner Gate Grace in Elden Ring Unsightly Catacombs Grace in Elden Ring Sainted Hero's Grace Grace in Elden Ring Sage's Cave Grace in Elden Ring Perfumer's Grotto Grace in Elden Ring Old Altus Tunnel Grace in Elden Ring Altus Tunnel Grace in Elden Ring
Mt. Gelmir

Bridge of Iniquity Grace in Elden Ring Ninth Mt. Gemir Campsite Grace in Elden Ring Road of Iniquity Grace in Elden Ring Seethewater River Grace in Elden Ring Seethewater Terminus Grace in Elden Ring Craftsman's Shack Grace in Elden Ring Primeval Sorcerer Azur Grace in Elden Ring wyndham Catacombs Grace in Elden Ring Gelmir hero's Grave Grace in Elden Ring Seethewater Cave Grace in Elden Ring
Volcano Manor

Volcano Manor Grace in Elden Ring Prison Town Church Grace in Elden Ring Temple of Eiglay Grace in Elden Ring Guest Hall Grace in Elden Ring Audience Pathway Grace in Elden Ring Subterranean Inquisition Chamber Grace in Elden Ring Rykard Lord of Blasphemy Grace in Elden Ring
Leyndell, Royal Capital

Outer Wall Phantom Tree Grace in Elden Ring Minor Erdtree Church Grace in Elden Ring Outer Wall Battleground Grace in Elden Ring Hermit Merchant's Shack Capital Rampart Auriza's Side Tomb Auriza Hero's Grave Sealed Tunnel Divine Tower of West Altus Grace in Elden Ring Divine Tower of West Altus Gate in Elden Ring Erdtree Sanctuary Grace in Elden Ring East Capital Rampart Grace in Elden Ring Lower Capital Church Grace in Elden Ring Avenue Balcony Grace in Elden Ring West Capital Rampart Grace in Elden Ring Queen's Bedchamber Grace in Elden Ring Fortified Manor First Floor Grace in Elden Ring Divine Bridge Grace in Elden Ring Elden Throne Grace in Elden Ring
Subterranean Shunning Grounds

Underground Roadside Grace in Elden Ring Forsaken Depths Grace in Elden Ring Leyndell Catacombs Grace in Elden Ring Frenzied Flame Proscription Grace in Elden Ring
Leyndell, Ashen Capital

Leyndell, Capital of Ash Grace in Elden Ring Erdtree Sanctuary (Capital of Ash) Grace in Elden Ring Queen's Bedchamber (Capital of Ash) Grace in Elden Ring Elden Throne (Capital of Ash) Grace in Elden Ring
Caelid

Smoldering Church Grace in Elden Ring Rotview Balcony Grace in Elden Ring Caelem Ruins Grace in Elden Ring Fort Gael North in Elden Ring Smoldering Wall Grace in Elden Ring Caelid Highway South Grace in Elden Ring Cathedral of Dragon Communion Grace in Elden Ring Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank Grace in Elden Ring Sellia Backstreets Grace in Elden Ring Sellia Understair Grace in Elden Ring Church of the Plague Grace in Elden Ring Deep Siofra Well Grace in Elden Ring Impassable Greatbridge Grace in Elden Ring Chamber Outside the Plaza Grace in Elden Ring Starscourge Radahn Grace in Elden Ring Caelid Catacombs Grace in Elden Ring War-Dead Catacombs Grace in Elden Ring Gaol Cave Grace in Elden Ring Gael Tunnel Grace in Elden Ring Rear Gael Tunnel Entrance Grace in Elden Ring Sellia Crystal Tunnel Grace in Elden Ring
Swamp of Aeonia

Aeonia Swamp Shore in Elden Ring Astray from Caelid Highway North Grace in Elden Ring Heart of Aeonia Grace in Elden Ring Inner Aeonia Grace in Elden Ring
Greyoll's Dragonbarrow

Isolated Merchant Shack Caelid in Elden Ring Fort Faroth Grace in Elden Ring Dragonbarrow Fork Grace in Elden Ring Farum Greatbridge Grace in Elden Ring Bestial Sanctum Grace in Elden Ring Dragonbarrow Cave Grace in Elden Ring Divine Tower of Caelid: Center Grace in Elden Ring Divine Tower of Caelid: Baement Grace in Elden Ring Isolated Divine Tower Grace in Elden Ring
Forbidden Lands

Forbidden Lands Grace in Elden Ring Grand Lift of Rold Grace in Elden Ring Hidden Path to the Haligtree Grace in Elden Ring Divine Tower of East Altus: Gate Grace in Elden Ring Divine Tower of East Altus Gate in Elden Ring
Mountaintops of the Giants

Zamor Ruins Grace in Elden Ring Ancient Snow Valley Ruins Grace in Elden Ring Freezing Lake Grace in Elden Ring First Church of Marika Grace in Elden Ring Whiteridge Road Grace in Elden Ring Snow Valley Ruins Overlook Grace in Elden Ring Castle Sol Main Gate Grace in Elden Ring Church of the Eclipse Grace in Elden Ring Castle Sol Rooftop Grace in Elden Ring Spiritcaller Cave Grace in Elden Ring
Flame Peak

Giant's Gravepost Grace in Elden Ring Church of Repose Grace in Elden Ring Foot of the Forge Grace in Elden Ring Fire Giant Grace in Elden Ring Forge of the Giant's Grace in Elden Ring Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave Grace in Elden Ring Giant's Mountaintop Catacombs Grave in Elden Ring
Consecrated Snowfield

Inner Consecrated Snowfield Grace Ordina Liturgical Town Grace in Elden Ring Apostate Derelict Grace in Elden Ring Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs Grace in Elden Ring Cave of the Forlorn Grace in Elden Ring Yelough Anix tunnel Grace in Elden Ring
Miquella’s Haligtree

Haligtree Canopy Grace Haligtree Town Grace Haligtree Town Plaza Grace Haligtree Promenade Grace
Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree

Prayer Room Grace in Elden Ring Elphael Inner Wall Grace in Elden Ring Drainage Channel Grace in Elden Ring Haligtree Roots Grace in Elden Ring Malenia Goddess of Rot Grace in Elden Ring
Ainsel River

Ainsel River Well Depths Ainsel River Downstream Grace Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella Grace in Elden Ring Astel Naturalborn of the Void Grace in Elden Ring Ainsel River Sluice Gate Grace in Elden Ring
Ainsel River Main

Ainsel River Main Grace in Elden Ring Nokstella Eternal City Grace in Elden Ring Nokstella Waterfall Basin Grace in Elden Ring
Lake of Rot

Lake of Rot Shoreside Grace in Elden Ring Grand Cloister Grace in Elden Ring
Nokron, Eternal City

Nokron Eternal City Grace in Elden Ring Mimic Tear Grace in Elden Ring Ancestral Woods Grace in Elden Ring Night's Sacred Ground Grace in Elden Ring Great Waterfall Basin Grace in Elden Ring
Siofra River

Siofra River Well Depths Siofra River Bank Worshipper's Wood Grace in Elden Ring
Moghwyn Palace

Palace-Approach Ledge Road Grace in Elden Ring Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint Grace in Elden Ring Cocoon of the Empyrean Grace in Elden Ring Dynasty Mausoleum Entrance Grace in Elden Ring
Deeproot Depths

Great Waterfall Crest Grace in Elden Ring Deeproot Depths Grace in Elden Ring The Nameless Eternal City Grace in Elden Ring Across the Roots Grace in Elden Ring Prince of Death's Throne Grace in Elden Ring
Crumbling Farum Azula

Crumbling Beast Grave Grace in Elden Ring Crumbling Beast Grave Depths Grace in Elden Ring Tempest Facing Balcony Grace in Elden Ring Dragon Temple Grace in Elden Ring Dragon Temple Transept Grace in Elden Ring Dragon Temple Altar Grace in Elden Ring Dragon Temple Lift Grace in Elden Ring Dragon Temple Rooftop Grace in Elden Ring Beside the Great Bridge Grace in Elden Ring Dragonlord Placidusax Grace in Elden Ring Maliketh, the Black Blade Grace in Elden Ring
That is every single Site of Grace in Elden Ring! Refer to this list when you're feeling like a completionist and want to see what you're missing. Speaking of completionism, check out our guides to every boss location and quest in Elden Ring for more.

