Elden Ring Sites Of Grace: All Grace locations in Elden Ring

Elden Ring Sites Of Grace: All Grace locations in Elden RingTrack down every single Site of Grace in Elden Ring
Looking for every Site of Grace location in Elden Ring? Sites of Grace are Elden Ring’s analog to the Dark Souls Bonfire, serving as checkpoints, level-up stations, and fast-travel destinations throughout the Lands Between. You’ll want to activate every lost Site of Grace you find and use their guidance to find major objectives across the map. Below we’ll list off every Site of Grace, sorted by map region, so you can use this guide as a checklist as you search for more.
Every Site of Grace location in Elden Ring
- Roundtable Hold
- Limgrave
- Stranded Graveyard
- Stormhill
- Weeping Peninsula
- Stormveil Castle
- Liurnia of the Lakes
- Bellum Highway
- Ruin-Strewn Precipice
- Moonlight Altar
- Academy of Raya Lucaria
- Altus Plateau
- Mt. Gelmir
- Volcano Manor
- Leyndell, Royal Capital
- Subterranean Shunning Grounds
- Leyndell, Ashen Capital
- Caelid
- Swamp of Aeonia
- Greyoll's Dragonbarrow
- Forbidden Lands
- Mountaintops of the Giants
- Flame Peak
- Consecrated Snowfield
- Miquella’s Haligtree
- Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree
- Ainsel River
- Ainsel River Main
- Lake of Rot
- Nokron, Eternal City
- Siofra River
- Moghwyn Palace
- Deeproot Depths
- Crumbling Farum Azula
That is every single Site of Grace in Elden Ring! Refer to this list when you're feeling like a completionist and want to see what you're missing. Speaking of completionism, check out our guides to every boss location and quest in Elden Ring for more.