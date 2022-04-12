Elden Ring Sites Of Grace: All Grace locations in Elden Ring

Looking for every Site of Grace location in Elden Ring? Sites of Grace are Elden Ring’s analog to the Dark Souls Bonfire, serving as checkpoints, level-up stations, and fast-travel destinations throughout the Lands Between. You’ll want to activate every lost Site of Grace you find and use their guidance to find major objectives across the map. Below we’ll list off every Site of Grace, sorted by map region, so you can use this guide as a checklist as you search for more.

Every Site of Grace location in Elden Ring

Roundtable Hold

Table of Lost Grace

Limgrave Site of Grace locations

Stormhill

Stranded Graveyard

Stranded Graveyard

Weeping Peninsula

Stormveil Castle

Liurnia of the Lakes

Bellum Highway

Ruin-Strewn Precipice

Moonlight Altar

Academy of Raya Lucaria

Altus Plateau

Mt. Gelmir

Volcano Manor

Leyndell, Royal Capital

Subterranean Shunning Grounds

Leyndell, Ashen Capital

Caelid

Swamp of Aeonia

Greyoll's Dragonbarrow

Forbidden Lands

Mountaintops of the Giants

Flame Peak

Consecrated Snowfield

Miquella’s Haligtree

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree

Ainsel River

Ainsel River Main

Lake of Rot

Nokron, Eternal City

Siofra River

Moghwyn Palace

Deeproot Depths

Crumbling Farum Azula

That is every single Site of Grace in Elden Ring! Refer to this list when you're feeling like a completionist and want to see what you're missing. Speaking of completionism, check out our guides to every boss location and quest in Elden Ring for more.