Looking for every map fragment location in Elden Ring? In Elden Ring, players can reveal details of the enormous map of the Lands Between by finding map pieces in each major area. Uncovering these key items makes exploration much easier, helping players identify landmarks and regional topography. However, you’ll have to find them while flying blind through unrevealed maps. If you need a hand navigating toward each map fragment location, these revealed maps will help you out.

Every map fragment in Elden Ring

Most map fragments are found on identical stone markers, like in the example above. However, some of the underground area maps are not, making them easier to miss. We’ll make note of this where applicable.

Limgrave West map fragment location

Limgrave East map fragment location

Weeping Peninsula map fragment location

Liurnia East map fragment location

Liurnia West map fragment location

Liurnia North map fragment location

Caelid map fragment location

Dragonbarrow map fragment location

Siofra River map fragment location

Mohgwyn Palace map fragment location

The Mohgwyn Palace map is found on a corpse surrounded by ruined pillars, just past the Albinaurics that summon giant, spectral skeletons.

Ainsel River map fragment location

The Ainsel River map is found on a corpse in front of the Nomadic Merchant in the Uhl Palace Ruins subarea.

Lake of Rot map fragment location

The Lake of Rot map is found on another corpse just south of the Lake or Rot Shoreside Site of Grace.

Deeproot Depths map fragment location

The Deeproot Depths map is on the ground in a gazebo in the center of the Forgotten Eternal City ruins.

Altus Plateau map fragment location

Mt. Gelmir map fragment location

Leyndell, Royal Capital map fragment location

Mountaintops of the Giants West map fragment location

Mountaintops of the Giants East map fragment location

That’s every map fragment location in Elden Ring! Track each of these down to make your exploration far easier and find major landmarks throughout the Lands Between. For more exploration assistance, visit our complete list of boss locations to track down hidden enemies. We’ve got guides to all of the toughest fights too, including Malenia, the Godskin Duo, and Starscourge Radahn.