If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Elden Ring map fragments: Where to find every regional map in Elden Ring

Where to find every map in Elden Ring
Charlie Biggerstaff avatar
Guide by Charlie Biggerstaff Contributor
Published on
The Erdtree in Elden Ring

Looking for every map fragment location in Elden Ring? In Elden Ring, players can reveal details of the enormous map of the Lands Between by finding map pieces in each major area. Uncovering these key items makes exploration much easier, helping players identify landmarks and regional topography. However, you’ll have to find them while flying blind through unrevealed maps. If you need a hand navigating toward each map fragment location, these revealed maps will help you out.

Watch on YouTube

Every map fragment in Elden Ring

A map fragment monolith in Elden Ring

Most map fragments are found on identical stone markers, like in the example above. However, some of the underground area maps are not, making them easier to miss. We’ll make note of this where applicable.

Limgrave West map fragment location

The location of the Limgrave West map fragment in Elden Ring

Limgrave East map fragment location

The location of the Limgrave East map fragment in Elden Ring

Weeping Peninsula map fragment location

The location of the Weeping Peninsula map fragment in Elden Ring

Liurnia East map fragment location

The location of the Liurnia East map fragment in Elden Ring

Liurnia West map fragment location

The location of the Liurnia West map fragment in Elden Ring

Liurnia North map fragment location

The location of the Liurnia North map fragment in Elden Ring

Caelid map fragment location

The location of the Caelid map fragment in Elden Ring

Dragonbarrow map fragment location

The location of the Dragonbarrow map fragment in Elden Ring

Siofra River map fragment location

The location of the Siofra River map fragment in Elden Ring

Mohgwyn Palace map fragment location

The location of the Mohgwyn Palace map fragment in Elden Ring

The Mohgwyn Palace map is found on a corpse surrounded by ruined pillars, just past the Albinaurics that summon giant, spectral skeletons.

Ainsel River map fragment location

The location of the Ainsel River map fragment in Elden Ring

The Ainsel River map is found on a corpse in front of the Nomadic Merchant in the Uhl Palace Ruins subarea.

Lake of Rot map fragment location

The location of the Lake of Rot map fragment in Elden Ring

The Lake of Rot map is found on another corpse just south of the Lake or Rot Shoreside Site of Grace.

Deeproot Depths map fragment location

The location of the Deeproot Depths map fragment in Elden Ring

The Deeproot Depths map is on the ground in a gazebo in the center of the Forgotten Eternal City ruins.

Altus Plateau map fragment location

The location of the Altus Plateau map fragment in Elden Ring

Mt. Gelmir map fragment location

The location of the Mt. Gelmir map fragment in Elden Ring

Leyndell, Royal Capital map fragment location

The location of the Leyndell, Royal Capital map fragment in Elden Ring

Mountaintops of the Giants West map fragment location

The location of the Mountaintops of the Giants West map fragment in Elden Ring

Mountaintops of the Giants East map fragment location

The location of the Mountaintops of the Giants East map fragment in Elden Ring

That’s every map fragment location in Elden Ring! Track each of these down to make your exploration far easier and find major landmarks throughout the Lands Between. For more exploration assistance, visit our complete list of boss locations to track down hidden enemies. We’ve got guides to all of the toughest fights too, including Malenia, the Godskin Duo, and Starscourge Radahn.

Tagged With

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

RPS@PAX

More Guides

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch