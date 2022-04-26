Looking for the best Arcane build in Elden Ring? The Arcane attribute is often overlooked in Elden Ring, but it definitely deserves a chance. Bleed builds are incredibly powerful, so we've created an Elden Ring Arcane build that focuses on the bleed status effect to show you just how strong Arcane can be.

In this guide, we'll break down how to make the best Elden Ring Arcane build, which we've dubbed the Blood Lord. We'll cover the weapons, items, and stats that you need for this Arcane build and explain what makes it one of Elden Ring's best builds.

Best Elden Ring Arcane build

Like our Rivers of Blood and Dexterity builds, this Elden Ring Arcane build focuses on inflicting the bleed effect on enemies. It does this by using the Bloodboon Ritual skill that comes with Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear, which is one of the best weapons in Elden Ring. This skill allows you to thrust the spear into the air and cover the surrounding area in blood, dealing lots of damage to enemies and building up their bleed status.

Where to find Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear in Elden Ring?

To get Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear, you must go to Mohgwyn Palace and kill Mohg, Lord of Blood. After, you can take the Remembrance of the Blood Lord to Finger Reader Enia and purchase Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear.

Elden Ring Arcane build stat requirements

This Elden Ring Arcane build requires the following stats:

24 Strength

14 Dexterity

27 Arcane

The most important attribute for this build is Arcane. You’ll need 27 Arcane to wield Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear, but we recommend raising it all the way to the soft cap of 60. This will increase your damage with the spear and also increase the speed with which you inflict the bleed effect on enemies. Once you have 60 Arcane, you’ll find that you can make enemies bleed every time you use the Bloodboon Ritual skill.

Dexterity and Strength are less important here, so we recommend initially aiming for the minimum requirements listed above. You'll be able to use Mohgwyn's Sacred Spear with 24 Strength and 14 Dexterity, at which point you should shift back to Arcane. If you reach 60 Arcane and want to invest in a secondary stat, put some extra points into Strength. The spear doesn't scale well with Dexterity, so leave that at 14.

Important gear for the Elden Ring Arcane build

While just leveling Arcane will make Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear incredibly powerful, there are a few other items that you can get to become an unstoppable Blood Lord. We’ll break down the talismans and Crystal Tears that you need below:

Marika’s Soreseal: a talisman that increases your Arcane, Faith, Intelligence, and Mind by 5 levels each. This will raise your max damage with Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear and increase your FP, making it vital for this Arcane build. You can find it in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree , by climbing down into the ravine near the Prayer Room Site of Grace and unlocking the fog wall nearby.

a talisman that increases your Arcane, Faith, Intelligence, and Mind by 5 levels each. This will raise your max damage with Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear and increase your FP, making it vital for this Arcane build. You can find it in , by climbing down into the ravine near the Prayer Room Site of Grace and unlocking the fog wall nearby. Carian Filigreed Crest: a talisman that lowers the FP cost of weapon skills, allowing you to use Bloodboon’s Ritual more often. You can purchase the Carian Filigreed Crest from Iji after helping Blaidd kill Bloodhound Knight Darriwil at the Forlorn Hound Evergaol.

a talisman that lowers the FP cost of weapon skills, allowing you to use Bloodboon’s Ritual more often. after helping Blaidd kill Bloodhound Knight Darriwil at the Forlorn Hound Evergaol. Lord of Blood’s Exultation: a talisman that increases your damage when a nearby enemy gets the bleed status effect. Since this build focuses on making enemies bleed as often as possible, this talisman offers an invaluable damage increase. You can get Lord of Blood’s Exultation by killing Esgar, Priest of Blood, in the Leyndell Catacombs beneath the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds.

a talisman that increases your damage when a nearby enemy gets the bleed status effect. Since this build focuses on making enemies bleed as often as possible, this talisman offers an invaluable damage increase. You can get Lord of Blood’s Exultation by beneath the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds. Cerulean Hidden Tear: a Crystal Tear that reduces any FP costs to 0 for a brief amount of time. This allows you to repeatedly use the Bloodboon’s Ritual skill without losing FP, so you can deal massive damage to enemies at no cost. You’ll get the Cerulean Hidden Tear after killing the Ulcerated Tree Spirit at the foot of the Mt. Gelmir Minor Erdtree .

a Crystal Tear that reduces any FP costs to 0 for a brief amount of time. This allows you to repeatedly use the Bloodboon’s Ritual skill without losing FP, so you can deal massive damage to enemies at no cost. You’ll get the Cerulean Hidden Tear after . Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear: a Crystal Tear that raises the power of your fire attacks. Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear does both physical and fire damage, so the Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear will increase the damage you deal with each strike. You can get the Flame-Shrouding Crystal Tear from the Erdtree Avatar found at the Minor Erdtree to the West of Caelid.

After getting the Crystal Tears, mix them in your Flask of Wondrous Physick at a Site of Grace.

That covers everything you need to know to make the best Elden Ring Arcane build. When you're ready to test it out, take a look at our Elden Ring boss locations guide to find the nearest boss. If you want to 100% the game, you can use our Elden Ring walkthrough and guide to every ending in Elden Ring to complete everything in the Lands Between. Since armor doesn't have much of an impact on your build, check out our list of the best Elden Ring armor sets to find the set that you prefer.