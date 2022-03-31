Elden Ring best bleed build: Elden Ring Rivers of Blood build guide

Looking for the best Elden Ring bleed build? Rivers of Blood is the best bleed build in Elden Ring, as it can inflict the bleed effect at incredible speed to kill most enemies and invading players in just a few seconds. Since bleed is the most powerful status effect in Elden Ring, this makes the Rivers of Blood one of the best builds in Elden Ring.

Below, we’ll break down how to create the Rivers of Blood build, covering where to get the Rivers of Blood weapon and the essential stats and gear that you’ll need to make this build truly unstoppable.

Elden Ring Rivers of Blood build

Rivers of Blood is a katana that deals blood damage. However, its real strength lies in the Corpse Piler skill, which is the key to this build. It unleashes a 6-hit combo that will almost always inflict the bleed effect onto an enemy, destroying any foes with ease.

Where to find the Rivers of Blood in Elden Ring

The Rivers of Blood is a katana that you can get in the Mountaintops of the Giants, which is a late-game area in the main quest. When you reach the Foot of the Forge Site of Grace, head West to find the Church of Repose. Here, an NPC named Okina will invade your world and attack. Kill Okina to get their signature weapon, the Rivers of Blood.

Rivers of Blood build stat requirements

The Rivers of Blood katana requires the following stats:

12 Strength

18 Dexterity

20 Arcane

This means you’ll need to invest in a range of attributes as you level up. Since this is a late-game weapon, you can simply respec to reshape your character if your current stats don’t allow you to use this weapon.

After meeting these requirements, continue to invest in Arcane and Dexterity for increased melee damage. You should also put points into Vigor and Mind to increase your health and FP. This allows you to soak up some damage if hit, while boosting your FP so that you can continuously use the Corpse Piler weapon skill on Rivers of Blood.

Important gear for the Rivers of Blood build in Elden Ring

To get the maximum potential from this Rivers of Blood build, there are a few powerful talismans that you should equip. These are the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia and Carian Filigreed Crest.

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia : a talisman that boosts the power of successive attacks . Since the Corpse Piler skill makes 6 attacks in quick succession, this talisman will massively increase your damage with the skill on Rivers of Blood. You can find it by completing Millicent's questline. This starts in Caelid, but it ends in the late-game legacy dungeon Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, where you can also find Malenia, Blade of Miquella. When faced with a choice to either help or fight Millicent, help her to earn the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia as your reward.

: a talisman that . Since the Corpse Piler skill makes 6 attacks in quick succession, this talisman will massively increase your damage with the skill on Rivers of Blood. You can find it by completing Millicent's questline. This starts in Caelid, but it ends in the late-game legacy dungeon Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, where you can also find Malenia, Blade of Miquella. When faced with a choice to either help or fight Millicent, help her to earn the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia as your reward. Carian Filigreed Crest: another exceptional talisman for this Rivers of Blood build, as it reduces the FP cost of the Corpse Piler skill. This talisman is much easier to find, as you only need to complete a few steps. First, meet Blaidd in the Mistwood and help him kill Bloodhound Knight Darriwil. After winning this fight, head to Caria Manor in Liurnia and follow the path southwest to meet Master Iji, who will sell the Carian Filigreed Crest if you mention Blaidd.

There isn't any specific armor set that we'd recommend for this build. Take a look through our list of the best armor sets in Elden Ring and consider using something that will give you either a light or medium load, so that you can quickly dodge enemy attacks. This will give you an opportunity to quickly follow up with the Corpse Piler skill as a counter.

That covers everything you need to know to make an Elden Ring Rivers of Blood build. If you want to slice through some of Elden Ring's hardest bosses to test this build, take a look at our Elden Ring boss locations guide. To push forward with Elden Ring's main quest, check out our full Elden Ring walkthrough.