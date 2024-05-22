Elden Ring: How to get to Volcano Manor

Want to get to Volcano Manor in Elden Ring? Volcano Manor resides deep in the heart of Mount Gelmir, directly north of Liurnia on the massive Elden Ring map. And considering it's... y'know... right there on the map, it's amazingly tricky to figure out how to get to the Manor itself.

As it turns out, there is a grand total of four (yes, four) methods of getting to Volcano Manor in Elden Ring. Two of them are faster methods which involve teleporting yourself (or rather, having others teleport you) directly to Mount Gelmir; and the other two are more straightforward paths from the neighbouring Altus Plateau. Whichever path you choose, we'll go over everything you need to know to get to Volcano Manor in this guide.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get to Volcano Manor in Elden Ring

There are four paths that will lead you to Volcano Manor in Elden Ring:

The fastest way to get to Volcano Manor is to let yourself be abducted by the Abductor Virgin beneath the water wheels in the Academy Of Raya Lucaria, in Liurnia. If you die while inside the Abductor Virgin, then you'll wake up beneath Volcano Manor. However, you'll then need to defeat two Abductor Virgins at once in order to reach the rest of Mount Gelmir and Volcano Manor, so it's far from the easiest path.

You can also progress Rya's questline for a shortcut to Volcano Manor. Rya can first be found in Liurnia, but will then move to the Altus Plateau. Upon completing every part of her quest and speaking to her at Altus Plateau, she will offer to teleport you directly into Volcano Manor.

However, the most straightforward methods are simply walking from the Altus Plateau directly through Mount Gelmir and into Volcano Manor. There are two paths that you can take: the longer and more scenic route around Mount Gelmir; and the far quicker ladder shortcut to the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast arena.

Let's cover each of the four paths to Volcano Manor in greater detail below.

Path 1: Abductor Virgin shortcut

Get killed while inside the Abductor Virgin below the Academy Of Raya Lucaria for a quick shortcut to Mount Gelmir and Volcano Manor. Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Pros Cons + Fastest method - Confusing and finnicky path + Only way to access this area of Mount Gelmir - Challenging boss fight - You'll likely be underlevelled

The earliest method of travelling to Volcano Manor involves entering the Academy Of Raya Lucaria in the centre of Liurnia. Near the Schoolhouse Classroom Site Of Grace in the Academy is a set of gigantic water wheels which you can ride like an elevator. Instead of jumping off at the top, let yourself be carried all the way over and down as far as you can go.

You'll eventually be dropped down into a small area where an Abductor Virgin is waiting. This Abductor Virgin will often go for its grab attack where it pulls you inside its body and closes the door, dealing damage over time.

The water wheels in the Academy Of Raya Lucaria can be found just before the Schoolhouse Classroom. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

You must allow yourself to die while inside the Abductor Virgin's body. You'll be presented with the usual "You Died" message, but after that you'll respawn in an area of Mount Gelmir below Volcano Manor, surrounded by magma.

Navigate the magma river and follow the path to the Subterranean Inquisition Chamber Site Of Grace. Rest there, and then jump across to the other side of the magma lake and follow the path down a drop and towards a fog door, behind which are two Abductor Virgins.

These Abductor Virgins are strong, particularly together, so it may be a very tough fight for a player at Liurnia scaling. However, once you beat the Abductor Virgins you can exit out into the upper area of Altus Plateau which usually would require players to circumnavigate Mount Gelmir to reach.

From here, you can continue along Path 4 in order to reach the entrance to Volcano Manor far earlier than using any other method.

Path 2: Progress Rya's quest

Progress Rya's questline far enough, and she will teleport you straight into Volcano Manor. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Pros Cons + Requires no fighting - Must first reach Altus Plateau + Faster than going on foot - Won't see much of Mount Gelmir - Might be slightly underlevelled

The second-fastest way to get to Volcano Manor is by progressing Rya's questline. Rya can first be found at Liurnia Of The Lakes, at the pavilion next to the Birdseye Telescope near Laskyar Ruins and Scenic Isle. See the below map for the exact location:

You can first find Rya here, under this pavilion in southern Liurnia. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Speak with her and she'll ask you to take back a stolen necklace of hers from the thief nearby. Head a short distance northwest to Boilprawn Shack, and speak with Blackguard Big Boggart. Buy back the necklace from him for 1,000 Runes (or kill him, but he has his own quest so I don't recommend this).

Return to Rya and give her the necklace, and she will give you a Volcano Manor Invitation. Annoyingly however, she wants you to reach the Altus Plateau before she will teleport you into Volcano Manor. Once you get to Altus Plateau, you can find Rya waiting at one of these two locations depending on the path you took:

If you took the Ruin-Strewn Precipice path: Rya will be near the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site Of Grace.

path: Rya will be near the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site Of Grace. If you took the Grand Lift Of Dectus path: Rya will be waiting at the top of the Lift.

If you took the Grand Lift Of Dectus, Rya appears there. If not, she appears in the upper location. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Speak with Rya again and she'll offer to teleport you into Volcano Manor. This path is useful because it requires no direct fighting, apart from what is required to reach Altus Plateau. It also allows you to bypass most of Mount Gelmir itself, which can be a pro or a con depending on how you look at it.

Path 3: Via the Campsite ladders

This is our recommended path if you want to reach Volcano Manor on foot. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Pros Cons + Faster than going around Mt Gelmir - Slower than the first two options + Can run past most fights - Dangerous + Likely be levelled enough for Volcano Manor

If you want a more organic path to Volcano Manor, we recommend taking the ladders up to the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast arena early on in Mount Gelmir. From the north of Altus Plateau (where the Windmill Village resides), follow the path west until you reach the Bridge Of Iniquity Site Of Grace.

The first ladder is easy to miss, but you can find it on the left-hand side of the second campsite. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ahead of you there are two campsites with Abductor Virgins. You don't need to fight them - just hug the left-hand cliff wall and run to the ladder on the wall in the second campsite. Climb it all the way up, and rest at the First Mt. Gelmir Campsite Site Of Grace on your left. Then kill (or run past) the soldiers resting near the tower ahead, and use the rock bridge leading away from the tower.

At the top is a Grafted Scion who you can fight or run past. Go up the ladder on the back wall just past the Scion, and then climb up any of the ladders you see, up and up until you reach an area with madness-spewing soldiers and knights. Head across the wooden bridge to the west, and rest at the Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite Site Of Grace.

The Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast is very tough. For now, feel free to run past it on your way to Volcano Manor. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Directly above you is a large boss arena where the extremely challenging Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast boss resides. You can either take the ladder up or jump up with Torrent using the Spiritspring. We recommend the latter, because it keeps you moving quickly. You don't actually need to fight the Fallingstar Beast now; just run over to the rocky outcrop on the west side, and jump down from there onto the platform below.

The front entrance to Volcano Manor is clearly visible on your left, so make your way down there, dispatching any enemies along the way, until you reach the double doors. Push open the doors to enter Volcano Manor.

Path 4: Around Mount Gelmir

This is the longest path to Volcano Manor, but it also takes you through most of Mount Gelmir along the way. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Pros Cons + See most of Mount Gelmir - By far the slowest path + Most organic path to Volcano Manor - Dangerous

The longest and slowest path to Volcano Manor takes you all the way around Mount Gelmir. Starting at the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site Of Grace in Altus Plateau, head up the slope to the north and turn left to cut through the Wyndham Ruins. From here, you can drop down into Seethewater River.

Follow the river north and then west, being careful to avoid the geysers that periodically spew from the ground. By following the river you'll arrive at the outskirts of Fort Laiedd on the west coast of Mount Gelmir.

Be careful of the Magma Wyrm that emerges from the lake beside Fort Laiedd. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

You can clear out Fort Laiedd if you want or just bypass it; either way, ride south to the edge of the magma lake, where a Magma Wyrm will emerge to face you. After defeating it, head around the right-hand side of the lake, and follow the winding path past the Demi-Humans and Runebear, past the Craftsman's Shack and the Hermit Village, until you reach the stone slope just past Demi-Human Queen Maggie.

From here, go up the stone slope and drop down next to Gelmir Hero's Grave. Head straight on past the wolves and turn left at the tower to cross another stone slope.

From the Prime Sorcerer Azul Site Of Grace, go up the rocky slope and follow the path, turning left at the tower. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

From this point, Paths 3 and 4 are the same. Defeat or bypass the Grafted Scion and climb any ladder you see, then turn left and cross the wooden bridge to the west. From the Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite Site Of Grace, head up into the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast Site Of Grace and jump off the rocky outcrop on the west side. After that, you can follow the path directly to the front entrance of Volcano Manor.

That's every single method of getting to Volcano Manor in Elden Ring laid out for you to choose between. You'd best prepare yourself ahead of time, because Volcano Manor can be pretty tricky. Read our guides on the best weapons, best builds, best armor sets, and best spells in Elden Ring to make sure you're well-equipped for the trials ahead!