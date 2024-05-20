Elden Ring: How to get to Mohgwyn Palace

Not sure how to reach Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring? There are dozens of smaller sub-regions and hidden areas in the massive Elden Ring map, and one of the most remote and challenging areas of all is Mohgwyn Palace. Home to Mohg, Lord Of Blood, this area technically forms part of Siofra River deep underground, but it cannot be reached via Siofra River itself.

In this guide, we'll go over both methods of reaching Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring, so you can choose whether to get there fast (perhaps you're in a hurry to try out the Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion?), or to get there at the appropriate time so you can more easily deal with the extremely dangerous threats in this late-game region.

How to get to Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring

There are two ways to get to Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring: you can progress White Mask Varré's questline, or you can use the teleporter at the Consecrated Snowfield. The first method gets you to Mohgwyn Palace much earlier in your playthrough, whereas the second method allows you to reach Mohgwyn Palace more organically, after you've levelled up enough to stand a chance against Mohg.

Let's go over both methods of reaching Mohgwyn Palace in more detail below.

You may remember White Mask Varré for calling you maidenless at the very start of your playthrough. The bastard. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Option 1: Progress Varré's quest (Fastest method)

White Mask Varré is a character you meet at the very beginning of Elden Ring; he's just a few steps in front of you when you first step into Limgrave. Turns out, he has an entire side quest which concludes in Mohgwyn Palace itself, which means the fastest method of reaching Mohgwyn Palace is to complete the following steps to progress Varré's questline:

Speak to Varré upon entering Limgrave for the first time. After visiting the Roundtable Hold for the first time, speak to Varré again. After obtaining your first Great Rune, meet Varré at Rose Church in Liurnia and acquire the Festering Bloody Finger. Either invade 3 players using the Festering Bloody Finger or defeat Magnus The Beast Claw in Writheblood Ruins. Speak to Varré to receive the Lord Of Blood's Favor. Soak the Lord Of Blood's Favor in the blood of the maiden's corpse at the Church Of Inhibition. Return to Varré to receive the reusable Bloody Finger. Reload the area and speak to Varré again to get the Pureblood Knight's Medal. Activate the Pureblood Knight's Medal to teleport to Mohgwyn Palace.

These steps form the majority of White Mask Varré's questline in Elden Ring. The whole point of this process is to get Varré to give you the Pureblood Knight's Medal, because using this item teleports you straight to Mohgwyn Palace. This method also means you get to fight and kill Varré by summoning him near the Mausoleum Midpoint Site Of Grace, thus completing this rather grim questline.

I wouldn't recommend fighting Mohg immediately upon completing Varré's questline unless you fancy a real challenge. You can always come back later on! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The obvious benefit of this method is that you can reach Mohgwyn Palace far earlier on in your playthrough. You'll likely be severely underlevelled and find the entire region a significant challenge. However, it's well worth getting here early, because Mohgwyn Palace holds probably the best level farm in Elden Ring - all the Albinaurics next to the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site Of Grace.

The other key reason to get to Mohgwyn Palace early on is so you can reach Miquella's Cocoon and start the Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion as early as possible. Bear in mind, however, that the expansion is meant to be tackled in the late-game, so rushing to Mohgwyn Palace may mean you have a very tough time in Shadow Of The Erdtree.

This teleporter will transport you directly to Mohgwyn Palace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Option 2: Teleport from Consecrated Snowfield

The second way to reach Mohgwyn Palace is to first reach the Consecrated Snowfield. This area is pretty much the final area you'll discover on the main continent of The Lands Between, and getting there is quite a task in itself, because you need to find both halves of the Haligtree Medallion and use them at the Grand Lift Of Rold. For more information on how to get there, follow our guide on how to reach the Consecrated Snowfield.

Once you've unlocked the Consecrated Snowfield, you can find the teleporter to Mohgwyn Palace on the very western edge of the region, about halfway up the region map. The area is guarded by a Runebear (in fact, it's the strongest Runebear in the entire game; good luck with that). Consult the map below for the exact location of the teleporter:

The teleporter to Mohgwyn Palace can be found at this location in the Consecrated Snowfield. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Interact with this teleporter and you'll be transported to Mohgwyn Palace in "the correct way". Going from the Consecrated Snowfield to Mohgwyn Palace makes a lot of sense because the two regions are quite similar in difficulty level, so you're likely to be able to handle Mohgwyn Palace more easily by taking this method. For more details, check out our Elden Ring area order guide.

That brings this guide on getting to Mohgwyn Palace to an end. Now all that remains is reaching - and beating - Mohg, the Lord Of Blood himself. Not sure if you're ready? Check out our guides on the best weapons, best builds, best armor sets, and best spells in Elden Ring.