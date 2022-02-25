Want to know how to fast travel in Elden Ring? FromSoftware are generally quite kind when it comes to allowing you to quickly travel between its various checkpoints, and Elden Ring is no exception. You can freely fast travel between Sites of Grace with the touch of a button. Which is great, because the world of Elden Ring is mind-bogglingly large.

Below we'll explain how to unlock the ability to fast travel in Elden Ring, and the limitations of fast travel in different situations. We'll also go over some other ways to explore and travel across the Lands Between.

How to fast travel in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, you can fast travel to any Site of Grace that you have previously touched. Once you activate a Site of Grace in the world, its location is marked by a golden icon on your map. You can open your map by pressing the "Back" button on controller, or "G" on the keyboard. You can then select any of these icons in order to fast travel directly to that point.

You can fast travel to a Site of Grace from almost anywhere, at almost any time. The only times you can't fast travel are:

While you are in combat

While you are in a dungeon you haven't completed

If you are in combat, you won't be able to open your map. If you are out of combat but you're in a dungeon or cave that you haven't yet fully explored, then you can open your map, but you'll see that all the Site of Grace icons on the map have a line through them, indicating that you cannot currently fast-travel until you are back out in the overworld.

However, if you're out in the overworld, or if you're in a dungeon that you have already explored, then you'll be able to fast travel whenever you're out of combat.

The red lines through each Site of Grace icon indicates that fast travel is currently disabled.

Other ways to travel besides fast travel in Elden Ring

If you don't wish to use fast travel, it's still easier to get around in Elden Ring than in previous FromSoftware games. Your horse, Torrent, is a valuable companion who you can summon at any time to make travelling large distances much easier.

You can also follow the guidance of Grace, which manifests as waves of light which flow around Sites of Grace towards your next destination. The guidance of Grace may point you towards another nearby Site of Grace, or it may point you towards the next pivotal story quest in the game. Whether you are happy to use fast travel or not, it's always a good idea to keep an eye out for where Grace is trying to guide you.

That's all there is to the simple matter of fast travel in Elden Ring. If you're looking to give yourself a strong start with your first playthrough, be sure to check out our guides on the best classes and best builds in Elden Ring. We also have some tips on useful items to find early on, such as the Flask of Wondrous Physick. Or you can check out our Elden Ring boss locations map for an in-depth look at all the major encounters across the Lands Between.