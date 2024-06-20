Looking to get to the Stone Coffin Fissure in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree? Elden Ring's DLC Shadow Of The Erdtree is filled with a wide variety of compelling new areas for your Tarnished to explore (and die in), and the Stone Coffin Fissure is one such region. A topsy-turvy subterranean crack in the earth illuminated by purple light, the Stone Coffin Fissure radiates an unearthly and disquieting beauty.

If you’re trying to figure out how to enter this stretch of the Land Of Shadow, look no further. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to reach the Stone Coffin Fissure in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

How to get to Stone Coffin Fissure in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Follow this map to get to Stone Coffin Fissure. The orange section of the route indicates underground traversal. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

You can access the Stone Coffin Fissure without too much trouble from the Cerulean Coast. Check out our guide to reaching the Cerulean Coast from Shadow of the Erdtree’s starting area if you’re having difficulties on the windy route that leads to this southern stretch of the map.

Once you've reached the Cerulean Coast Cross Site of Grace, head west and then south along the peninsula. You’ll gallop past a grove of weird pink and blue plants with dead-eyed faces that will lurch up out of the ground to smash you as you go past, and a troll lurks on the edge of a cliffside, hoarding a collection of pots that it’ll use to throw at you.

The Stone Coffin Fissure is just a quick trek past all of these things trying to kill you, then deep down into the earth. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

After dodging these unpleasant obstacles, you’ll reach The Fissure Site of Grace, which is near a ruined section of wall lying on the ground. There will also be a large hole in the ground that you’ll need to jump into. The hole is dark and deep but not bottomless, and there are a number of ledges for your Tarnished to hop onto as they descend to the bottom. Slimes abound, so beware.

Finally, after a length bit of platforming, you’ll be in the truly bizarre purple world that lurks beneath the surface of the Land of Shadow. The Stone Coffin Fissure Site of Grace will be right before you.

You've made it! Now watch your step. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

That finishes our look at how to navigate to the Stone Coffin Fissure in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. For all those still getting to grips with the layout of the Land of Shadow, we have many more guides on reaching the DLC's various areas, including the Cerulean Coast, the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, and the Stone Coffin Fissure. If you're still playing the base game and trying to figure out the fastest way to commence this massive DLC, check out our tips on how to start Shadow Of The Erdtree.