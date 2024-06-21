Looking for the Blade Of Mercy in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? The Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC adds over 30 new Talismans to Elden Ring, many of them with effects that are going to make veteran players quite excited. One of them is in fact the earliest Talisman you can receive in the DLC: the Blade Of Mercy.

The Blade Of Mercy can be found in the Gravesite Plain, the first region of Shadow Of The Erdtree, and it has a quite interesting and powerful effect which fits very nicely into a lot of Elden Ring builds both for group fights and bosses. Below, we'll walk you through how to get the Blade Of Mercy, its exact location in the DLC, and the effects it bestows upon its wearer.

Elden Ring: Blade Of Mercy location

The Blade Of Mercy is found in the Scorched Ruins, in the Gravesite Plain, the first area of the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC. The Scorched Ruins are located only a short distance northeast of the Gravesite Plain Site Of Grace, which is where you spawn in the Land Of Shadow.

To get the Blade Of Mercy, head into the centre of the Scorched Ruins from the Site Of Grace to the north, and then go up the steps on your right. After that, turn left, head up the small slope directly in front of you. You should see a room with a staircase on your right.

Go up the staircase and out onto the balcony, then use the roof in front of you to enter the next building through the broken wall. Kill the two Shadow Undead here, then go up the stairs and out onto another balcony.

Turn right once you're on the second balcony, and then head straight over the rooftops in front of you. Turn left once you're at the end, and open the door at the top of the stone steps. Behind the door is a chest containing the Blade Of Mercy Talisman.

Blade Of Mercy effects

The Blade Of Mercy is a Talisman which you can equip via Elden Ring's equipment menu. While equipped, the Blade Of Mercy raises your attack power after each critical hit. Here's the full item description:

A thin, blood-stained dagger. No longer fit for use. Raises attack power after each critical hit. Hornsent employed this to honorably end the suffering of a compatriot. After claiming numerous lives, the dagger is now broken, but has acquired a spectral aura.

From our testing, it seems the Blade Of Mercy increases your attack power by 10% after dealing a critical hit, and the effect lasts 30 seconds. The effect doesn't stack, but you can refresh the duration by performing another critical hit.

By critical hit, we mean either a backstab attack or a critical attack dealt to an enemy that is staggered. For this reason, the Blade Of Mercy fits very well into Strength-heavy melee builds that deal tonnes of poise damage with each hit. If you're critting more than once every 30 seconds (which is quite a long time when you're fighting), then you basically just get a permanent +10% damage boost with the Blade Of Mercy.

That wraps up this guide on where to find the Blade Of Mercy in Elden Ring's Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC, and what effects it provides when equipped. To help round out your DLC build, you can also consult our guide on the best weapons in Shadow Of The Erdtree, along with our list of all 90+ weapons in the DLC. Don't forget also to stock up on Scadutree Fragments to increase your damage output while in the Land Of Shadow!