Stuck on Count Ymir's questline in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? Once you progress into the eastern sub-region of Scadu Altus in Shadow Of The Erdtree, you'll likely spot the Cathedral of Manus Metyr in the distance. Inside is one Count Ymir, and his Swordhand Of Night, Jolán. And the beginning of a rather expansive and fascinating questline, even by Elden Ring standards.

Count Ymir's quest begins with you being handed a map, and ends with a frightful few fights and an intriguing choice. No matter how far along in the questline you are, this guide will walk you through exactly how to progress in order to fully complete Ymir's and Jolán's quest.

Elden Ring Ymir quest walkthrough

Below is a basic summary of everything you need to do to complete Ymir's questline in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree:

Speak to Count Ymir at the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr. (Optional) Ask Ymir about Glintstone Sorcery. Reload the area and listen to Ymir's words. Speak to Jolán. (Optional) Speak to Ymir about Jolán. Sound the Hanging Bell at the Finger Ruins Of Rhia. Return to Ymir to receive the 2nd Ruins map. (Optional) Ask Ymir about the nature of the world, and Miquella. Speak to Jolán again. Reload the area and interact with Ymir's throne. Defeat Swordhand Of Night Anna. Reload the area and tell Jolán about Anna. Speak to Ymir again. Enter the Hinterlands behind Shadow Keep. Sound the Hanging Bell at the Finger Ruins Of Dheo. (Optional) Explore the top of Rabbath's Rise via the Hinterlands. Speak to Ymir and Jolán once more. (Optional) Ask Ymir again about the nature of the world. Reload the area and interact with the throne again. Sound the Hanging Bell at the Finger Ruins Of Miyr. Defeat Metyr, Mother Of Fingers. Return to the Cathedral and defeat Jolán and Ymir. Reload the area and speak to Jolán. (Choice) Give Jolán an Iris Of Grace or Iris Of Occultation.

There's a fair bit of dancing back and forth across the Land Of Shadow for this quest, and a few of the areas are really quite challenging to reach. So below, we'll walk you through each of these steps so you can finish Ymir's questline with ease.

How to start Ymir's quest

Follow this path to reach the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr and begin Ymir's questline. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Where to find Count Ymir

Count Ymir is found inside the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr, the building that dominates the eastern half of the Scadu Altus. To get there, you need to first reach Scadu Altus either by clearing out Castle Ensis or by using the Spiritspring Jump up to the Fort Of Reprimand. After that, head to the Moorth Ruins and (carefully) drop down the giant hole in the ground.

Follow the path at the bottom of the hole, and you'll emerge in Bonny Village. From there, cross the two bridges and then follow the main path up to the Church District Highroad Site Of Grace.

After that, the path forks. Take the left path through the forest, and you'll soon arrive at the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr, where Count Ymir will be waiting inside upon his throne.

Speak to Count Ymir and he'll immediately kick off his quest by giving you a map to some Ruins. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Receiving the first Ruins map

Feel free to rest first at the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr Site Of Grace, and then go and speak to Count Ymir himself. He'll welcome you and offer you two things right off the bat: a Hole-Laden Necklace, and a Ruins map. You can view the Ruins Map in your inventory if you like; it crudely describes the location of the ruins to be the Finger Ruins Of Rhia, situated in the south between the Cerulean Coast and the Jagged Peak.

While you're here you can speak to Ymir again and ask him about Glintstone Sorcery. You can read his dialogue below:

"I am a glintstone sorcerer. We study the stars, and examine the life therein. Are you familiar with our findings? Long ago, we began as stardust, born of a great rupture far across the skies. We, too, are children of the Greater Will. Is that not divine? Is that not sublime? ...And yet, none can fathom its implications, its utter brilliance!"

You can also purchase a variety of sorceries from Ymir at any point before the end of this questline, and each time you return to him after visiting a Ruin, he'll have more sorceries to offer in his shop.

Reload the area to get new dialogue

One more thing to do before you go off in search of the Ruins highlighted in Ymir's map: reload the area, and enter the throne room again. You'll hear Ymir say the following words as you approach:

"Oh my, you poor thing. Another bad dream, Yuri? Put that rotten thing out of your mind. That tangled mess can't hurt you."

As you approach, you'll see that Ymir is cradling a little baby Fingercreeper. Fairly creepy. He has nothing new to say if you talk to him though; he evidently considers this perfectly ordinary behaviour.

Swordhand Of Night Jolán appears in Ymir's throne room when you reload the area. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Speak to Swordhand Of Night Jolán

After that, speak to the armoured knight who has newly appeared next to the righthand pillar as you enter the throne room. She won't say much, but she will warn you not to cross Ymir.

Once you've spoken to her, you can talk to Ymir and mention that you met her. He'll introduce her as Jolán.

The first Finger Ruins

Follow this path to reach the Finger Ruins Of Rhia via the Cerulean Coast. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Getting to the Finger Ruins Of Rhia

Now it's time to head to the Ruin on Ymir's map. To get there, head to the Cerulean Coast and proceed down to the sandy beach on the south coast. Head east along the beach, and you'll see a massive slab of some ancient ruin sticking out of the ground at an angle.

Climb up this ruin and past it, down the path to the right. There you'll find the Finger Ruins Of Rhia Site Of Grace.

Sound the Hanging Bell

There are three Finger Ruins in Shadow Of The Erdtree. To complete Ymir's questline you must sound the Hanging Bell at all three of them. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The next step in Ymir's quest is to use that Hole-Laden Necklace Ymir gave you to sound the Hanging Bell at the end of the Finger Ruins. The place is crawling with Fingercreepers and Finger Sorcery-casting worms, so be careful not to draw too much attention at once. But otherwise, you should be able to reach the centre of the Finger Ruins without much difficulty.

In the centre of the circle of stone fingers, you'll see one finger that's hanging down towards you. Walk up and interact with it to sound the Hanging Bell. Doing so will award you with the Crimson Seed Talisman +1.

Returning to the Cathedral

Return to Ymir and he will give you the second Ruins map, which points to the far north. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Speak to Ymir and Jolán again

Fast travel back to the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr, and speak with Ymir. He'll be very pleased with you, and award you with a Beloved Stardust Talisman, and a second Ruins map.

You can also optionally speak to Ymir again and pick the option, "Ask about the nature of the world." Ymir's dialogue follows:

"I fear that you have borne witness to the whole of it. The conceits - the hypocrisy - of the world built upon the Erdtree. The follies of men. Their bitter suffering. Is there no hope for redemption? The answer, sadly, is clear. There never was any hope. They were each of them defective. Unhinged, from the start. Marika herself. And the fingers that guided her. And this is what troubles me. No matter our efforts, if the roots are rotten... then we have little recourse."

After that, you can choose "Ask about Miquella":

"Ever-young Miquella saw things for what they were. He knew that his bloodline was tainted. His roots mired in madness. A tragedy if ever there was one. That he would feel compelled to renounce everything. When the blame... lay squarely with the mother."

Beyond this interesting dialogue, you can speak to Jolán again, and this time she'll be slightly more welcoming of you. Still standoffish as all hell, but y'know. Baby steps.

The Ruins beneath the Cathedral

Reload the area and interact with Ymir's empty throne to reveal a ladder below the Cathedral. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Reload and interact with the empty throne

Reload the area once you've finished chatting, and enter the throne room of the Cathedral again. This time, Ymir is nowhere to be seen. Go up to his throne, and interact with it.

Turns out, there's a button at the base of the throne which, when pressed, will move the entire throne out of the way to reveal a ladder leading down below the Cathedral. Descend the ladder, and you'll find yourself inside the hidden Finger Ruins Of Miyr.

Swordhand Of Night Anna invades you as you walk down the path towards the Hanging Bell. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Swordhand Of Night Anna

A short way along the linear path inside the Finger Ruins, you'll be invaded by an NPC called Swordhand Of Night Anna. She wields a sword and a pair of claws which can stack bleed fairly quickly if you let them. But, like most NPCs in Elden Ring, she's not too much of a threat.

Once you've dispatched Anna, you'll obtain her Claws Of Night, and you can progress ahead and down to the left to receive the Finger-Weaver's Cookbook [2]. Beyond that, there's nothing else to do down here for now.

Reporting back to Jolán and Ymir

Reload the area and go speak to Jolan. Tell her about Anna, and she'll thank you for bringing it to her attention but say little more on the matter.

Ymir is also back on his throne, so you can speak to him again. He'll merely ask you to put aside what you saw down there. "The stars will reveal the truth, in time."

The second Finger Ruins

Follow this path to reach the Finger Ruins Of Dheo from the Shadow Keep Back Gate. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Entering the Hinterlands

It will likely be much later in the game before you reach the next Finger Ruins in Ymir's questline, because you first need to reach the Hinterlands in the top-right of the map, via the gigantic Shadow Keep legacy dungeon.

The entrance to the Hinterlands is found next to the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site Of Grace. In the adjoining room is a statue of Marika. To enter the Hinterlands you must perform the "O Mother" Gesture in front of the statue. The "O Mother" Gesture can be found to the north of Bonny Village in Scadu Altus.

To reach the second Finger Ruins beyond the Hinterlands, perform the O Mother Gesture in front of the Marika statue by the back entrance of the Shadow Keep. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

When all that's done, you can head through the Hinterlands towards the second Finger Ruins.

The Finger Ruins Of Dheo

The second Finger Ruins are almost identical to the first, so you should know what you're getting into this time. Again, lots of Fingercreepers and sorcery worms. Head straight to the centre and interact with the hanging finger to sound the Hanging Bell. This time, you'll receive a Cerulean Seed Talisman +1 for your troubles.

(Optional) Explore the top of Rabbath's Rise

One optional extra to this questline is to jump down onto the balcony at the very top of Rabbath's Rise via the Hinterlands. Rabbath's Rise is located quite close to the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr, but its top section is unreachable until you enter the Hinterlands.

Jump from the Hinterlands down into the top floor of Rabbath's Rise in Scadu Altus, and you'll come across a puppet of Anna. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Drop down onto the balcony, and you'll immediately see how this detour pertains to Ymir's questline. Inside this level of the tower is a walkway, and on the walkway is a lifeless puppet of Anna - the one who invaded you in the Finger Ruins Of Miyr beneath the Cathedral. Hmm!

Report back to Ymir and Jolán

Head back to the Cathedral and speak to Ymir. He'll be very pleased with you once again for sounding the Hanging Bell at the second Ruins. He'll give you a third and final Ruins map as a result. You can also optionally ask him once again about the nature of the world, to which he'll respond:

"Do you recall what I said? That Marika, and the fingers that guided her, were unsound from the start. Well, the truth lies deeper still. It is their mother who is damaged and unhinged. The fingers are but unripe children. Victims in their own right. We all need a mother, do we not? A new mother, a true mother, who will not give birth to further malady."

You can also speak to Jolán again, and she'll open up slightly more than before, speaking about Ymir as a bright star "upon the black canvas of the night".

The third Finger Ruins

The third and final Finger Ruins and the ones you've already discovered beneath the Cathedral itself. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Enter the Finger Ruins beneath the Cathedral again

If you take a look at the third and final Ruins map that Ymir gave you, it'll point towards a familiar location: the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr itself. Reload the area and you'll find that once again Ymir is gone, allowing you to interact with the throne and descend once again into the hidden Finger Ruins Of Miyr.

This time, no Swordhand Of Night Anna is there to assail you, so just head to the end of the pathway and sound the Hanging Bell there. Doing so will teleport you to a new area, somewhere beneath Scaduview, where you'll meet...

Sound the Hanging Bell to teleport to the boss arena of Metyr, Mother Of Fingers. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Metyr, Mother Of Fingers

This horrifying abomination is Metyr, Mother Of Fingers, and will attack you as you approach. Strangely, however, it doesn't pose an enormous threat by Shadow Of The Erdtree standards.

Metyr's "face" can shoot out quite dangerous beams of finger sorcery when you're at a distance, so it's best to stay up close and personal against this boss. The chest area beneath the face is a weak spot, and takes plenty of damage from slashing and piercing attacks. Expect to be knocked around a bit by its charges and lunges; back off and heal when it gives you a moment.

During her second stage, a black hole-like sphere will appear above her rear end, and she'll start to use fairly powerful area-of-effect sorceries to force you back. Try to look for an opening to get back to her chest and continue whaling away at her.

During Metyr's second stage, watch out for the large area-of-effect attacks emanating from the black hole above her. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Metyr also appears to be fairly susceptible to bleed, so using a weapon with a decent ability to combo together attacks will help here. I used Milady with a blood infusion, and beat Metyr first time.

Once Metyr is defeated, you'll gain her Remembrance (as well as a whopping 420,000 Runes), and you're free to return to the Cathedral via fast travel. Don't bother spending any time exploring the Finger-Birthing Grounds apart from to rest at the Site Of Grace; there's nothing to find down here.

Facing Jolán and Ymir

Once you return to the Cathedral, you will be invaded by Jolán, wielding her Sword Of Night. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Defeat Swordhand Of Night Jolán

Upon returning to the Cathedral, you'll find that the throne room is empty. Go up to the throne and interact with it, and you'll be invaded by our old friend Jolán.

Jolán is a more potent Swordhand Of Night than her sister Anna; she wields a katana with a powerful unique skill reminiscent of Malenia's waterfowl dance, and while not nearly as deadly, it can still ruin your day.

Thankfully, she telegraphs this one formidable attack very obviously with a wing stance first, so you can back off to avoid the attack before whaling away at her in the manner of your choosing.

Once Jolán has been defeated, Ymir will enter the fray as the new Mother Of Fingers. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Defeat Count Ymir, Mother Of Fingers

As Jolán falls, Count Ymir will appear next to his throne as the new wannabe Mother Of Fingers now that Metyr has been slain. He is capable of summoning Fingercreepers, and his other skills mostly revolve around sporadic teleportation and casting finger sorceries which, thankfully, aren't too difficult to dodge as long as you wait for the right moment.

Defeat Ymir, and you'll receive his Bell Bearing for use at the Roundtable Hold, along with his High Priest armor set and the Maternal Staff. After that, reload the area and you will see a dying Jolán at her usual position by the pillar in the throne room.

Choice: Using the Iris on Jolán

As Jolán lies dying by the pillar, you can choose to give her an Iris Of Grace or an Iris Of Occultation for different final quest rewards. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Speak to Jolán on the floor, and she'll call out to Ymir, saying that she can't see the stars in the night sky. At this point, you have a choice: you can either use an Iris Of Grace on her, or use an Iris Of Occultation on her.

These two items can be used for multiple quests; the other is Fire Knight Queelign's "quest", which we detail in our guide on how to get the Prayer Room Key. If you don't have them: you can find several Irises Of Occultation within the Shadow Keep, and also one inside the Fort Of Reprimand. Meanwhile, you can find a single Iris Of Grace inside the Jar-filled area at the bottom of the Specimen Storehouse, again in the Shadow Keep.

If you use the Iris Of Grace

If you use the Iris Of Grace on Jolán, then you will receive the Swordhand Of Night Jolán Spirit Ash as Jolán fades away forever. As far as last words go, they're not the most uplifting:

"Oh, it blinds... As if our Night simply never was..."

The Jolán Spirit Ash throws further light on her nebulous fate:

Though it was not by the shining star that she had longed for, thus was her Night illuminated. But this was an at times blinding light, and threatened to expunge the Night entirely.

If you use the Iris Of Occultation

If you use the Iris Of Occultation on Jolán, then you'll receive the Sword Of Night, her unique Katana (and far better prize, in my humble opinion). Effectively, using the Iris Of Occultation will give her a more natural death, but one which ends with total blackness - an ending that feels more natural to a Swordhand of Night than blinding light:

"No light... Anywhere at all... This is the night I know. Our Night..."

If you want my opinion, you should use the Iris Of Occultation on Jolán. You get a far better prize, and it also seems like a slightly morally better ending to Jolán's character. But the choice, as always, is yours.

If you want my opinion, you should use the Iris Of Occultation on Jolán. You get a far better prize, and it also seems like a slightly morally better ending to Jolán's character. But the choice, as always, is yours.

That brings Ymir's full questline in Elden Ring to a close.