All quests in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree

Looking for all Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree quests in one walkthrough? Like the base game, Shadow Of The Erdtree is full of complex NPCs with interlocking side quests.

If you're concerned about completing all quests before progressing the main story and being potentially locked out of any, we have a full walkthrough of each quest in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree below. We've included a step-by-step for each character's quest as well as an explainer at the end of the best-recommended order to tackle the quests to make sure you cover everything and avoid missing out on any rewards.

All Shadow Of The Erdtree NPC locations

Here is a list of all NPCs in Shadow Of The Erdtree and where you can start their quests. Click on each character to be directed to a walkthrough of each side quest or scroll for them all.

NPC Starting location Ansbach Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace, outside the entrance to Belurat, Tower Settlement (Gravesite Plain). Dragon Communion Priestess Grand Altar of Dragon Communion within the Jagged Peak region. Dryleaf Dane Moorth Ruins in Scadu Altus, along the main road to the Shadow Keep. Perform the "May The Best Win" Gesture in front of him (picked up from the Highroad Cross). Fire Knight Queelign Invades within the large courtyard in Belurat, Tower Settlement (Gravesite Plain). Northeast of the Small Private Altar Site Of Grace. Freyja Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace (Gravesite Plain). Hornsent Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace (Gravesite Plain). Hornsent Grandam Within the Storeroom in Belurat, Tower Settlement (Gravesite Plain). Head across the bridge left of the Small Private Altar Site of Grace. Igon Opposite the Pillar Path Waypoint Site Of Grace on the east side of the Gravesite Plain. Jolán Cathedral Of Manus Metyr, opposite the Church District Highroad (Scadu Altus). Moore Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace, outside the entrance to Belurat, Tower Settlement (Gravesite Plain). Needle Knight Leda At Mohgwyn Palace before starting the DLC. Thiollier Pillar Path Cross (Gravesite Plain). Ymir Cathedral Of Manus Metyr, opposite the Church District Highroad (Scadu Altus).

Important side quest milestones

There are two major points of no return in Shadow of the Erdtree.

First, once you break Miquella's charm, most NPCs will move location and their quests will progress to their next stages.

Second, once you burn the Sealing Tree at the Church of the Bud almost all NPCs will disappear off the map and most of their quests will stop here.

For that reason, you should follow our tips on the Shadow Of The Erdtree recommended quest order (noted further down this page). This lists the best order to approach everything and ensures you don't miss any questlines with overlapping steps.

Miquella's charm is usually broken when you explore one of the following areas for the first time:

The Shadow Keep.

The Rauh Base.

Eastern Scadu Altus (beyond Bonny Village).

Ansbach quest steps

Ansbach's questline will take you through The Shadow Keep and is heavily interlinked with Freyja and Leda. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Sir Ansbach is a retired soldier and follower of Mohg, (who you may remember as the main boss of the Mohgwyn Palace), a necessary character to beat to access the DLC. Ansbach's questline heavily features both Redmane Freyja and Needle Knight Leda, so you'll notice some cross-over in the following quest steps.

Speak to Ansbach at the Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace in the Gravesite Plain where he will introduce himself and his comrade Moore. Once you have spoken with the NPCs and you feel ready to progress, break Miquella's charm (information on how to do so is listed in the above section). Return to Ansbach at the Main Gate Cross. Check in with Freyja at the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace in the Gravesite Plain if you haven't done so already. Advance through The Shadow Keep legacy dungeon in Scadu Altus. Once you reach the Specimen Storehouse, speak with Ansbach in his room adjacent to the 1st Floor Site Of Grace. Collect the Secret Rite Scroll from a room near the 4th floor. Reach the 7th Floor Site of Grace and speak with Freyja. Give the Secret Rite Scroll to Ansbach back on the 1st floor. Choose to pass on Ansbach's letter to Freyja or not. Progress Leda's questline until you have chosen between Thiollier and Hornsent. Return to Ansbach's room and choose to assist either him or Leda via the two summon signs. Either his quest concludes here or you have the option to summon Ansbach for the Enir-Ilim Cleansing Chamber Anteroom fight and the last boss fight of the game.

If you give Ansbach's letter to Freyja before discovering Enir-Ilim, she will likely appear at the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom fight. If you wish to avoid fighting her, you can wait and give her the letter after this fight concludes. Her belongings will be waiting within the Specimen Storehouse, 7th floor.

For a more in-depth walkthrough, see our rundown of the full Ansbach questline here.

Dragon Communion Priestess quest steps

If you choose the 'Priestess Heart' quest reward, you can look just like the Priestess and take on a dragon-like appearance. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Dragon Communion Priestess can be found within the Jagged Peak, a mountainous area which is home to Bayle The Dread, one of the toughest bosses in the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC. The Priestess can offer a number of different quest rewards depending on your choices. Her quest is heavily interlinked with Igon, who also has a grudge against the winged terror.

Complete the Dragon's Pit dungeon (located along the southeastern road from the Castle Front Site Of Grace). Travel down through the Jagged Peak, fighting the Jagged Peak Dragon on your way (if you wish). Follow the trail south and travel to the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion. You shouldn't miss it, it's quite literally at the head of the massive dead dragon which forms part of this map. Rest at the Site Of Grace here and then speak with the Dragon Commuion Priestess by the basin. Choose to 'devour the draconic essence' and you'll receive the Ancient Dragon's Blessing as well as her instruction to defeat the terror of this land, Bayle. Optional: speak with her again to get additional lore about Bayle. Return to the valley where you fought the Jagged Peak Dragon, this time take the road north. Continue upwards until you reach the Jagged Peak Summit Site Of Grace, where Bayle awaits. Before facing Bayle return to the Dragon Communion Priestess if you wish for an alternative ending to her quest. Approach her at night and give her Thiollier's Concoction (requires giving Thiollier the Black Syrup from Moore). Then wait two more days and speak with her again. Then return to Bayle. If you do this the quest rewards will change and the Priestess will lament she has broken her vow to her lord. If you give the Priestess the Concoction: You'll receive the Dragonbolt of Florissax Incantation (calls down red lightning and increases all forms of damage negation to the caster and nearby allies) and the Ancient Dragon Florissax Ash Summons. Make sure you exhaust all of her dialogue and select the 'take her with you' option.

You'll receive the Dragonbolt of Florissax Incantation (calls down red lightning and increases all forms of damage negation to the caster and nearby allies) and the Ancient Dragon Florissax Ash Summons. Make sure you exhaust all of her dialogue and select the 'take her with you' option. If you do not give the Priestess the Concoction: You'll receive the Priestess Heart (boosts Dragon Cult incantations and allows the Tarnished to take on the Dragon Priestess form) and the Flowerstone Gavel (a Strength/Arcane-based weapon with a red lightning strike attack). Defeat Bayle the Dread. Return to the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion where you can collect the Priestess's rewards from where the Priestess once stood (depending on your choice from the above section). You can also trade in Bayle's Heart for one of these options at the altar: Bayle's Flame Lightning or Bayle's Tyranny.

Dryleaf Dane quest steps

Dryleaf Dane is a monk who can teach you to perform the Dryleaf Arts. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Dryleaf Dane is a martial arts expert and a fellow follower of Miquella. Through him, you can learn the Dryleaf Arts, a new weapon type to arrive with the DLC which acts as a mixed martial arts moveset.

Curiously, Dryleaf Dane isn't much of a speaker but you can get a few rewards by following his questline with these following steps:

Advance to Scadu Altus. Pick up the 'May the Best Win' gesture and the 'Monk's Missive' message from the Highroad Cross Site Of Grace. Meet Dryleaf Dane at Moorth Ruins, just further up the road to The Shadow Keep. Perform the gesture to Dane. Defeat Dane and acquire the Dryleaf Arts. Dryleaf Dane will be an optional summon against Rellana, Twin Moon Knight in Castle Ensis. You may also summon Dryleaf Dane against Romina, Saint of the Bud at the Church of The Bud. Dryleaf Dane will appear at the Enir-Ilim Cleansing Chamber Anteroom fight. Defeat him for his armor and an upgraded Dryleaf Arts weapon.

For more information, we have a guide to completing the Dryleaf Dane questline here.

Fire Knight Queelign quest steps

Following Queelign's questline will take you to the hidden Prayer Room underneath The Shadow Keep. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fire Knight Queelign is a repeat NPC invader in Shadow Of The Erdtree. To access their quest and get the Prayer Room Key, follow these quest steps:

Defeat Queelign within the large courtyard in Belurat, Tower Settlement (northeast of the Small Private Altar Site Of Grace). Defeat Queelign again, this time at the Church of the Crusade in Scadu Altus and pick up the Prayer Room Key from them. (If you fight him at the tower second instead of first, you will still recieve the Key from him). Obtain an Iris of Grace (there are two in total). One Iris of Grace is located at the altar within the Living Jar hall beneath the Specimen Storehouse in the Shadow Keep (accessible via the lift to the left of the 1st Floor Site Of Grace). The other is located in the Tree-Worship Passage (accessible via the Church District underneath The Shadow Keep once it has been drained of water). Make sure you also have an Iris of Occultation, there are two you can collect in the DLC. One is dropped by the Omenkiller below the Fort Of Reprimand, the other is dropped by the Ulcerated Tree Spirit in the Church District of The Shadow Keep. Travel to the Prayer Room within the Church District and give Queelign either the Iris of Grace (you'll receive Fire Knight Queelign Ash Summons) or the Iris of Occultation (you'll receive Queelign's Greatsword).

Freyja quest steps

Freyja is a proud Redmane, a past comrade-in-arms to Radahn. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Redmane Freyja was once a comrade-in-arms with Radahn and is now a follower of Miquella. During her questline, she will try to determine the 'promise' made between the two gods to better understand her role in the events of the Land of Shadow. Here is a walkthrough of Freyja's questline.

Speak with Freyja at the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace in the Gravesite Plain. Break Miquella's charm. Return to Freyja and speak with her. See Freyja again, this time opposite the 7th Floor Site of Grace within the Specimen Storehouse of the Shadow Keep. Locate the Secret Rite Scroll (in a room on the 4th floor of the Specimen Storehouse). Give the scroll to Ansbach (who is located in a room adjacent to the 1st Floor Site Of Grace within the Specimen Storehouse). Either choose to give Ansbach's letter to Freyja now or wait until you have discovered Enir-Ilim. Collect the Golden Lion Shield and return to Ansbach with Freyja's response. Giving her the letter now will guarantee her presence against the Tarnished in the Enir-Ilim Cleansing Chamber Anteroom fight. After which, you can get her greatsword and armor. Alternatively, wait until after the fight and return to the 7th Floor Site Of Grace to collect her belongings.

For a more thorough rundown of Freyja's questline and all quest rewards and outcomes, see our Freyja guide here.

Hornsent quest steps

The Hornsent is named after his people, who lived under Messmer's tyranny. As such, he has a low opinion of Marika and her brood. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Hornsent is an interesting, revenge-driven NPC in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree who finds himself on a quest for vengeance against Messmer. Under his rule, the Hornsent people have suffered and almost been eradicated. To follow his questline to fruition, see the below steps.

Speak with Hornsent at the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace and acquire the Crosses Map from him. Beat the boss of Belurat, Tower Settlement - the Divine Beast Dancing Lion . Optional: wear its head (the Divine Beast Head ) and speak to Hornsent Grandam in the Storeroom (opposite the Small Private Altar Site Of Grace). Optional: bring Grandam's Scorpion Stew to the Hornsent at the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace for more information about his people. Speak to Hornsent, who has now moved to the Highroad Cross Site of Grace in Scadu Altus, for the next Crosses Map. Exhaust his dialogue for more information about the Crosses and Miquella. Make sure you have spoken to Thiollier, Ansbach, Freyja and Moore before continuing. Break Miquella's charm. Speak to Hornsent again, he will move to The Shadow Keep after this. Speak to Leda and she will ask you who she should target, Thiollier or Hornsent. Whichever you choose, she will ultimately decide on the Hornsent and you will receive another chance to pick him over Leda if you wish later on. As you advance through The Shadow Keep entrance, you may summon Hornsent in the boss fight against the Golden Hippopotamus . Progress to the Storehouse Front. This is the area before the lift that leads to the Specimen Storehouse and is an area full of Vulgar Miltiamen and golden funeral pyre boats. Here, there will be two summon signs and the option to either assist Leda or Hornsent. Make your decision. If you chose to assist Hornsent or ignored the signs altogether, he is an optional summon against Messmer at the top of The Shadow Keep. (He may also aid you in the Enir-Ilim Cleansing Chamber Anteroom fight depending on your choices in other quests). If you side with Leda, Hornsent's quest will end here. After defeating Messmer , return to the Highroad Cross Site of Grace and speak with both Leda and Hornsent (if alive). Leda will conclude that he is no longer a threat and the Hornsent will move from here and pursue more carnage in his quest for vengeance. If you have yet to travel to the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, Hornsent will invade. Defeat him. Otherwise, he won't appear. The quest will have ended either way.

We have a full rundown of the Leda vs Hornsent choice here if you wish to see all quest outcomes and rewards.

Hornsent Grandam quest steps

The Hornsent Grandam will be unresponsive until you wear the specified head piece below. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Hornsent Grandam questline is fairly straightforward and should happen naturally as you progress through the main storyline of the DLC. Here is a step-by-step.

Travel to Belurat, Tower Settlement in the Gravesite Plain. From the Small Private Altar Site of Grace, turn right, head around the first building on the right, past the waterfall and into the right-side room. Collect the Storeroom Key from a corpse above the ladders in the room. Beat the boss of Belurat, Tower Settlement - the Divine Beast Dancing Lion . Now, go to the Storeroom. This is located across the bridge, left of the Small Private Altar Site Of Grace. Once inside, equip the Divine Beast Head and speak to Grandam who will give you some background lore about the Hornsent people and the Watchful Spirit spell. Rest and return to her to get the Scorpion Stew consumable. Optional: Give a Scorpion Stew to Hornsent at the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace. You can come back for more stew if you wish but cannot have more than one at a time in your inventory it seems. Defeat Messmer at The Shadow Keep. Return to Grandam and tell her the good news. She will now give you Gourmet Scorpion Stew, an upgraded version of the old one.

Igon quest steps

Igon will mostly cry out in pain and speak to himself until you make a fair headway into this questline. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Igon and the Dragon Communion Priestess's quest are interlinked as both NPCs ultimately want you to take on and defeat Bayle the Dread. This is a fearsome and particularly strong boss - even by Elden Ring's standards. Here is a step-by-step of the full questline.

Speak to Igon opposite the Pillar Path Waypoint Site Of Grace on the east side of the Gravesite Plain. (Take the main road from Castle Ensis east and follow it almost all the way). Rest and speak with him again, although the conversation will be fairly one-sided. Continue up the path southwest from where Igon lies to gain access to the Dragon's Pit area. On the road you'll be invaded by Ancient Dragon-Man. Defeat him and watch out for his dragon breath weapon attack. Proceed to the cave which will lead you through the Dragon's Pit. Complete the Dragon's Pit dungeon and defeat the true form of the Ancient Dragon-Man. Exit the cave and travel down through the Jagged Peak, fighting the Jagged Peak Dragon on your way (if you wish). Follow the trail south to visit the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion and Dragon Communion Priestess if you wish. Return to the valley where you fought the Jagged Peak Dragon, this time take the road north. As you follow the path around the cliff, you'll come across a Spiritspring. Take it. Continue across the footbridge to the Foot Of The Jagged Peak Site Of Grace. Move south, up the cliff pathway. Here, there will be two Drakes battling. Watch from afar and let them dwindle each other down. When there is a victor, walk in and finish the job. Follow Igon's laughter to the east of here, where he will be lying down and praising your display against the drakes. Take his Furled Finger (he will also implore you to defeat Bayle and ask you to summon him when you do) and continue up the Spiritspring behind him. Take two more Spiritsprings and continue through the cave southeast. Walk through the clearing (watching out for boulders) and face Ancient Dragon Senessax. After defeating or running past him, travel up the long upward passage north, past all of the dead drakes to the Jagged Peak Mountainside Site Of Grace. Travel upwards, southwest and up the next Spiritspring. Continue southwest and upwards. There will be another two Spiritsprings before you reach the Jagged Peak Summit Site Of Grace, where Bayle awaits. Before facing Bayle decide if you want to return to the Dragon Communion Priestess for an alternative ending to her quest. After Bayle is defeated, this will lock in your choice. See the above Dragon Communion Priestess quest section for more information on the different quest rewards. Defeat Bayle the Dread (seriously, good luck. This is one of the toughest bosses in the DLC). Bayle is weak to pierce damage but strong against almost all magic and status effects. Don't forget to summon Igon via the yellow summon sign just in front of the clearing entrance and use the Priestess's Ancient Dragon's Blessing here if you need to. Travel back to where you last saw Igon (southeast of the Foot of the Jagged Peak Site Of Grace) and collect his belongings. You can also trade in Bayle's Heart for one of these options at the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion: Bayle's Flame Lightning or Bayle's Tyranny.

Moore quest steps

Moore is also a merchant and sells valuable consumables like Pickled Livers and Turtle Necks. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Moore is part of a cohort called the 'Forager Brood', a group of scavengers who source resources for Leda and Miquella's other followers. Moore's questline intersects with both Thiollier and Leda and the outcomes can vary depending on the choice you make. Here is a step-by-step of Moore's quest in Shadow Of The Erdtree.

Meet Moore at the Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace in the Gravesite Plain. Speak with Thiollier at the Pillar Path Cross in the Gravesite Plain. Return to Moore and collect the Black Syrup from him (to give to Thiollier and progress his sidequest). Optional: Locate all 6 Forager Brood Cookbooks. Return to Moore and speak with him to collect the 7th Cookbook. Speak to Ansbach, Hornsent and Freyja before continuing. Break Miquella's charm. Return to Moore and choose from the following dialogue options: 'put it behind you' or 'remain sad forever'. If you chose 'remain sad forever' you'll next find Moore dead and interlocked with a Servent of Rot opposite the Church of the Crusade in Scadu Altus. If you chose 'put it behind you', you'll next see Moore at the Enir-Ilim Cleansing Chamber Anteroom fight.

For a more thorough rundown of Moore's questline and all quest rewards and outcomes, see our Moore quest guide here.

Needle Knight Leda quest steps

Leda is the fiercest and most loyal of Miquella's followers. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Needle Knight Leda is a devout follower of Miquella and the leader of a band of NPCs. Her questline is one of the main ones and encompasses many of the NPCs in the Land of Shadow. For a complete walkthrough, see the key steps below.

Speak with Leda within Mohgwyn Palace and touch the withered arm to be teleported to the Land of Shadow. Take your time to explore and speak with the other NPCs in the Gravesite Plain (Thiollier, Moore, Hornsent, Freyja and Ansbach). Optional: Defeat the boss of Belurat, Tower Settlement. Optional: Pick up Leda's note (located above the boss chamber, on the tower stairs). Progress through Castle Ensis. Optional: Pick up Leda's note at the Castle Ensis Checkpoint Site Of Grace. Optional: Summon either her or Dryleaf Dane to assist with the Castle Ensis boss. Continue to Scadu Altus and speak with Leda at the Highroad Cross Site Of Grace. Finish up any dialogue with other NPCs before progressing to the next step. Break Miquella's charm. Speak with Leda at the Highroad Cross, she will ask you who she should target now that Miquella's charm is not subduing everyone. Choose between Thiollier or Hornsent. Whichever you choose, she will eventually settle on Hornsent. Progress through the Shadow Keep legacy dungeon. Progress to the Storehouse Front. This is the area before the lift that leads to the Specimen Storehouse and is an area full of Vulgar Miltiamen and golden funeral pyre boats. Here, there will be two summon signs and the option to either assist Leda or Hornsent. Make your decision. If you assist Hornsent, you will later see Leda at the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom fight in Enir-Ilim. If you ignore the summon signs (Hornsent will survive) or assist Leda (Hornsent will die), the quest will continue. Continue through The Shadow Keep and defeat Messmer . Return to Leda at the Highroad Cross. She will now turn her attention to Ansbach. Advance through Ansbach's questline. Namely, retrieve the Secret Rite Scroll from the 4th floor of the Specimen Storehouse in The Shadow Keep and give it to him (he will be in a room adjacent to the 1st Floor Site of Grace). Rest and return to Ansbach's room where there will now be two summon signs. Choose to either side with Leda or Ansbach. Notably, siding with Ansbach will get you a summon for the last main boss and siding with Leda will get you a unique Retaliatory Crossed-Tree Talisman which enhances attacks executed after rolling or backstepping. Whichever you choose, you'll end up facing Leda and a group of followers at the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom fight in Enir-Ilim. Progress through the rest of your NPC questlines before proceeding to the next step. Burn the Sealing Tree at the Church of the Bud to be teleported to Enir-Ilim. Progress through the city to the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom and defeat everyone including Leda. Take Leda's Sword and armor set as well as those of her fallen comrades.

For a more thorough rundown of Leda's questline and all quest rewards and outcomes, see our Leda quest guide here.

Thiollier quest steps

Thiollier is also a merchant and offers poison expertise. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Thiollier is a poison expert and follower of St. Trina. When you first meet him he seems unsure of himself but his questline will lead you through to the most picturesque area of Shadow of The Erdtree and to one of the most interesting-looking bosses. Below is a step-by-step of everything you need to know about Thiollier's questline.

Meet Thiollier at the Pillar Path Cross Site Of Grace in the Gravesite Plain (southeast of Castle Ensis). Speak with Moore at the Main Gate Cross in the Gravesite Plain until he gives you the Black Syrup. Take the Black Syrup to Thiollier. Tell Thiollier you are 'weary of life' and he'll give you Thiollier's Concoction for free. Break Miquella's charm. Speak to Thiollier who says he will be travelling south now. Rest at a Site of Grace. Travel to the Stone Coffin Fissure in the Cerulean Coast. The Fissure is a large hole in the ground towards the southernmost part of the Cerulean Coast. You'll need to use Torrent to jump down the various platforms and get to this underground region. Travel through the Fissure until you get to the end of the dungeon - there will be a Site Of Grace surrounded by animals and a ghost kneeling by a statue head. Jump off the head and fall to the ground. Here, defeat the Putrescent Knight boss. Rest and continue through the passageway towards Thiollier and St. Trina . Imbibe St. Trina's nectar four times. You will die and respawn each time. On the fourth time, you will hear a voice. Tell Thiollier what you heard. Persist until you exhaust all dialogue. Rest and reload the area. Defeat Thiollier. Return to the cave and speak with Thiollier once again. Imbibe the nectar two more times. Speak to Thiollier again. Optional: Summon Thiollier to help in the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom fight in Enir-Ilim. Optional: Summon Thiollier to help in the final boss fight. Optional: If Thiollier was summoned in the last boss fight, pick up Thiollier's Hidden Needle from the arena. Return to St. Trina after beating the final boss for the quest conclusion.

For a more thorough rundown of Thiollier's questline and all quest rewards and outcomes, see our Thiollier quest walkthrough here.

Ymir/Jolán quest steps

Count Ymir's questline will lead you all over the Land of Shadow. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

This questline involves both Ymir and Jolán and will have you exploring the hidden Hinterland area of the Land of Shadow. To gain access to this area and for a walkthrough of all Ymir quest steps, see below.

Travel to the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr and speak to Count Ymir (southeast of The Shadow Keep in Scadu Altus). He will give you the Hole-Laden Necklace and a map to a set of ruins with instructions to 'ring the bell' therein. You can get to the Cathedral area by travelling past Bonny Village and the Whipping Hut. Optional: rest and reload the area to speak with Swordhand Of Night Jolán (opposite Ymir) and Ymir again. Travel to the Finger Ruins Of Rhia. This area can be accessed via the route from the Cerulean Coast's southern beach, up and past the stone slab of ancient ruins in the area. Inside, make your way to the centre of the stone fingers and interact with the finger hanging downwards. This will ring the bell. Return to Ymir for the second Ruins Map and a Beloved Stardust Talisman. Optional: speak to Jolán and ask Ymir about Miquella for more background lore. Rest and return to Ymir's throne. Interact with it to reveal a secret passage to the Finger Ruins of Miyr. Defeat the Swordhand Of Night Anna invader. Optional: reload the area and speak with Jolán and Ymir again. This time about what you saw below. Travel to the Ruins Of Dheo in the Hinterland. To gain access to this area you need to perform the 'O, Mother' gesture to the headless statue of Marika in The Shadow Keep (north of the Back Gate Site of Grace). The gesture can be picked up from the headless corpse under the tree directly north of Bonny Village. The Ruins of Dheo are located in the southernmost region of the Hinterland. Once inside, repeat the steps from the first ruins and interact with the stone finger in the centre of the area. Return to Ymir and Jolán. Speak with them and retrieve the third and final Ruins Map. This time, rest and travel to the underground Finger Ruins of Miyr beneath Ymir's throne. Sound the bell to be transported to the Metyr, Mother Of Fingers boss. Defeat Metyr, Mother Of Fingers . Return to the cathedral and defeat the invader form of Jolán. Once defeated, Count Ymir will return but in his new form. Kill Count Ymir, Mother Of Fingers and reload the area. Speak to Jolán and either give her the Iris of Grace (you will receive the Swordhand Of Night Jolán Spirit Ash) or the Iris of Occultation (you'll receive the Sword Of Night). See the above Queelign section for more details on where to get the various Irises in the game. Access the top of Rabbath's Rise (north of the cathedral) and interact with Anna's body. If you choose to give Jolán the Iris of Grace, you'll receive the Jolán and Anna combined Spirit Ash. Loot the graveyard via the cathedral exit for the Cherishing Fingers Sorcery.

See our rundown of the Ymir questline here for a more thorough rundown of his questline.

Shadow Of The Erdtree recommended quest order

The following list includes all 88 steps of every quest in Shadow Of The Erdtree and the recommended order to complete them to get the most out of the game and avoid getting locked out of any choices.

Gravesite Plain: Meet Freyja at the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace and speak to Hornsent to get the Crosses Map from him. Meet Ansbach and Moore at the Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace. Progress through the Belurat, Tower Settlement. Defeat the invader, Fire Knight Queelign within the courtyard northeast of the Small Private Altar Site Of Grace. Defeat the boss of Belurat, Tower Settlement, the Divine Beast Dancing Lion . Optional: Pick up Leda's note (located above the boss chamber, on the tower stairs). Access the Storeroom across the bridge from the Small Private Altar Site Of Grace. Put on the Lion's head and speak with Hornsent Grandam to get the Watchful Spirit spell. Acquire the Scorpion Stew from Grandam after resting and speaking with her again. Visit Thiollier at the Pillar Path Cross Site Of Grace. Travel back to Moore at the Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace and he will give you some Black Syrup to pass onto Thiollier. Give Thiollier the Black Syrup. Tell Thiollier "I'm weary of life" to receive Thiollier's Concoction. Speak to Igon opposite the Pillar Path Waypoint Site Of Grace on the east side of the Gravesite Plain. (Take the main road from Castle Ensis east and follow it almost all the way). Optional: Visit the Hornsent at the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace and give him Grandam's Scorpion Stew. Optional: Collect all 6 Forager Brood Cookbooks and return to Moore for the 7th (cannot be done after breaking Miquella's Charm). Castle Ensis: Progress through Castle Ensis. Optional: Pick up Leda's note at the Castle Ensis Checkpoint Site Of Grace. Optional: Summon Leda or Dryleaf Dane to help with the Rellana, Twin Moon Knight boss fight. Progress past Castle Ensis to the Highroad Cross Site Of Grace in Scadu Altus (on the way to The Shadow Keep). Here, speak with Leda and Hornsent to get the next Crosses Map. Pick up the 'May the Best Win' gesture and the 'Monk's Missive' message from the Highroad Cross Site Of Grace. Break Miquella's charm: This is the first 'point of no return'. Some of the above quest steps will not be availible after breaking Miquella's charm. Mainly, the Moore/Thiollier interaction. Gravesite Plain part 2: Speak to Ansbach, Thiollier and Freya again. All of these NPCs will move location after this. Speak to Moore and give him advice on whether he should 'put it behind you' or 'remain sad forever' (both choices will have consequences). Scadu Altus: Speak to both Leda and Hornsent at the Highroad Cross Site Of Grace in Scadu Altus. Leda will resolve to 'weed out' some of the other followers. Choose either Thiollier or Hornset for her to target. Perform the 'May the Best Win' gesture to Dryleaf Dane at the Moorth ruins (north of the Highroad Cross). Defeat Dryleaf Dane. Defeat Queelign at the Church of the Crusade (northwest of the Highroad Cross and the Moorth Ruins). Make sure you pick up the Prayer Room Key. Travel back to the Moorth Ruins and head inside. The underground ruins of the city will eventually lead to a ladder which will take you up through the well of Bonny Village. Travel directly north from Bonny Village until you see a headless corpse crouched in front of a tree. Loot it to get the 'O, Mother' gesture. Cathedral Of Manus Metyr: Meet Count Ymir at the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr (travel here by going through Bonny Village and taking the main route east of The Shadow Keep). Speak with him to get a Ruins Map and Hole-Laden Necklace. Cerulean Coast: Advance through the Stone Coffin Fissure dungeon in the south of the Cerulean Coast. Defeat the Putrescent Knight boss at the end of the Fissure and meet St. Trina in the cave beyond. Speak to Thiollier here and 'imbibe' the nectar four times by interacting with St. Trina and choosing the option to do so. Dying and respawning as you do Tell Thiollier what you heard and exhaust the dialogue with him (rest and try to speak with him at least twice). Rest at a Site Of Grace within the Garden of Deep Purple area and fight Thiollier's invader form. Return to the cave and speak with Thiollier again. Imbibe the nectar two more times and pass on St. Trina's words to Thiollier. Leave the Fissure. From the Cerulean Coast's southern beach, travel up the stone slab of ancient ruins and make your way to the Finger Ruins Of Rhia. Ring the bell within for the next part of Ymir's quest. Cathedral Of Manus Metyr part 2: Return to Ymir at the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr to get the second Ruins Map. Rest and interact with Ymir's throne to gain access to the hidden Finger Ruins of Miyr. Defeat the Swordhand Of Night Anna invader and report back to Ymir after resting at a Site Of Grace again. The Hinterland: Within the Shadow Keep, locate the headless statue of Marika (north of the Back Gate Site of Grace) and perform the 'O, Mother' gesture to open the secret pathway to The Hinterland. Travel to the Ruins of Dheo and ring the bell within for Ymir (this will be at the southernmost part of the Hinterland). Return to Ymir at the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr for the last Ruins Map. The Shadow Keep (Scadu Altus): From the Storehouse Front in The Shadow Keep (the area in front of the lift that leads to the Specimen Storehouse, full of Vulgar Militiamen and golden funeral pyre boats), choose between aiding Hornsent or Leda via their summon signs. Speak to Ansbach at the Specimen Storehouse 1st Floor. Speak to Freyja on the 7th Floor. Collect the Secret Rite Scroll from the 4th floor. Give the scroll to Ansbach. Choose whether you wish to give Ansbach's letter to Freyja or not. From the 1st Floor Site Of Grace, travel left down the lift and to the Living Jar hall to pick up the Iris Of Grace (located on the altar behind the Living Jar enemy). Alternatively, pick one up from the statue of Marika in the Tree-Worship Passage below The Shadow Keep. Pick up an Iris of Occultation. One is dropped by the Omenkiller below the Fort Of Reprimand, one is dropped by the Ulcerated Tree Spirit in the Church District of The Shadow Keep. Access the Prayer Room within the Church District, lower levels of The Shadow Keep (accessible via the main pathway northwest of the Cathedral of Manus Metyr.). Queelign will be here. Give him either the Iris of Grace (you’ll receive Fire Knight Queelign Ash Summons) or the Iris of Occultation (you'll receive Queelign's Greatsword). Go back to the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr and interact with Ymir's throne to travel to the Finger Ruins of Miyr beneath. Cathedral Of Manus Metyr part 3: Sound the bell and defeat the Metyr, Mother Of Fingers boss. Return to the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr, defeat invader Jolán and Count Ymir, Mother Of Fingers . Speak to Jolán and either give her the Iris of Grace (you will receive the Swordhand Of Night Jolán Spirit Ash) or the Iris of Occultation (you'll receive the Sword Of Night). Loot the graveyard via the cathedral exit for the Cherishing Fingers Sorcery. Access the top of Rabbath's Rise (north of the cathedral) and interact with Anna's body. If you choose to give Jolán the Iris of Grace, you'll receive the Jolán and Anna combined Spirit Ash. The Shadow Keep part 2: Defeat Messmer at the top of The Shadow Keep. If you assisted Hornsent or ignored his and Leda's summon signs altogether you may summon Hornsent for the fight against Messmer. Return to the Highroad Cross Site of Grace and speak with both Leda and Hornsent (if alive). Leda will turn her attention to Ansbach. Hornsent will move on (if alive) in his quest for vengeance. Return to Ansbach at the Specimen Storehouse 1st floor. Choose between the summon signs to assist either Ansbach or Leda. Travel back to the Belurat, Tower Settlement Storeroom and speak with Hornsent Grandam now that Messmer is gone. Accept the the Gourmet Scorpion Stew. The Jagged Peak: Complete the Dragon's Pit dungeon (located within a cave at the end of the eastern road from the Castle Front Site Of Grace outside Castle Ensis). Technically, Igon's remaining quest steps can be done at any point in the DLC but we recommend doing it now when you have levelled up a bit, as the area is immensely dangerous and contains one of the toughest bosses in the game. Outside the Dragon's Pit and from the Jagged Peak, travel along the main pathway south to the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion and speak with the priestess here. Choose to 'devour the draconic essence'. Travel back to the main road and this time turn north and follow the cliffside up and around (taking Spiritsprings as you go). At the Foot of the Jagged Peak Site Of Grace, watch the two drakes fighting and kill whoever is the victor. Travel southeast and speak to a laughing Igon. Take his Furled Finger. Continue up and around the Jagged Peak until you reach the Jagged Peak Summit Site Of Grace. Optional: return to the Dragon Communion Priestess and give her Thiollier's Concoction for a different quest reward. Then rest and pass the time (2 days in total). Speak with her and exhaust her dialogue to get the Dragonbolt of Florissax Incantation (calls down red lightning and increases all forms of damage negation to the caster and nearby allies) and the Ancient Dragon Florissax Ash Summons. If you forgo this option you will end the quest with her Priestess Heart (boosts Dragon Cult incantations and allows the Tarnished to take on the Dragon Priestess form) and the Flowerstone Gavel (a Strength/Arcane-based weapon with a red lightning strike attack) instead. Defeat Bayle the Dread. Return to Igon's last known location to get his Bow and armor set. Return to the Dragon Communion Priestess and pick up her Heart and Gavel from where she once stood (unless the option was chosen above). Ancient Ruins of Rauh: If Hornsent is still alive and you discover the Ancient Ruins of Rauh after defeating Messmer, he will invade and you'll have to fight him. This is just above the steps that lead to the Church Of The Bud in upper Rauh. Burn the Sealing Tree at the Church of the Bud: This is the last and major 'point of no return'. After defeating Messmer and burning the Sealing Tree, most NPCs will disappear off the map. You may summon Dryleaf Dane for this fight. Advance to Enir-Ilim. Enir-Ilim: Fight Leda and the other NPCs within the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom (your option of summons and enemies will depend on the choices you have made thus far). If he is alive, speak with Ansbach before approaching the last main boss of the DLC, he may be available as a summon. If you followed Thiollier's questline to fruition and summoned him in the above fight, he may also be available as a summon in the last main boss fight. Return to St. Trina after defeating the final boss for more quest rewards.

