Where to use Thiollier's Concoction in Elden Ring DLC

Wondering where to use Thiollier's Concoction in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? Thiollier's Concoction is a quest item in Shadow Of The Erdtree that can be used to obtain a powerful Incantation and Spirit Ash summon when used properly.

To do so, you must progress through a few NPC sidequests and traverse to the Jagged Peak region. For a full rundown of how and where to use Thiollier's Concoction in Elden Ring, see below.

How to get Thiollier's Concoction

To get Thiollier's Concoction you must first speak to Thiollier at the Pillar Path Cross Site Of Grace in the Gravesite Plains (southeast of Castle Ensis). Then, talk to Moore at the Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace just outside the entrance to Belurat, Tower Settlement. He should give you the Black Syrup quest item and will ask you to deliver it to Thiollier for him.

When you have the Black Syrup, speak with Thiollier and choose the 'I'm weary of life' dialogue option. He will gift you one free Thiollier's Concoction as a result.

Note: If you consume the concoction it will kill you. You can buy more from Thiollier for 30,000 Runes apiece.

Where to use Thiollier's Concoction

If you give Thiollier's Concoction to the Priestess, she will lament that she has now broken her vow. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

To use Thiollier's Concoction, you must meet with the Dragon Communion Priestess at the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion within the Jagged Peak region. To get to this region, you must travel through the Dragon's Pit cave located on the far east side of the Gravesite Plain.

Note: If you have already completed the Jagged Peak region and defeated Bayle The Dread, you will not be able to give Thiollier's Concoction to the Dragon Communion Priestess.

Make sure it is night and approach the Priestess near the large basin. Interact with her to give her Thiollier's Concoction and she will fall unconscious. Wait two days via the Site Of Grace 'rest' mechanic and speak with the Priestess again.

She will give you the following rewards if you exhaust all dialogue with her and choose the 'take her with you' option:

Dragonbolt of Florissax: Calls down red lightning and increases all forms of damage negation to the caster and nearby allies. It is classed as a Dragon Cult Incantation and requires 52 Faith to wield.

Calls down red lightning and increases all forms of damage negation to the caster and nearby allies. It is classed as a Dragon Cult Incantation and requires 52 Faith to wield. Ancient Dragon Florissax Spirit Ash: summons the spirit of Ancient Dragon Florissax at an FP cost of 90.

If you have already defeated Bayle The Dread, you will not be able to give the Priestess Thiollier's Concoction. Instead, upon returning to her, you will receive the following rewards:

Priestess Heart: Boosts Dragon Cult incantations by 20% and allows the Tarnished to take on a Dragon form.

Boosts Dragon Cult incantations by 20% and allows the Tarnished to take on a Dragon form. Flowerstone Gavel: A Strength/Arcane-based hammer that can summon a bolt of red lightning. Requires 14 Strength, 8 Dexterity and 15 Arcane.

The major boss of the region, Bayle is effectively the 'point of no return' for this quest. Make sure you have decided whether to give the Priestess the Concoction or not before this point so you can get your desired rewards, as you can't receive them all unfortunately.

You'll also want to make sure you have spoken with Igon as his questline runs parallel with the Dragon Communion Priestess. He will first be located at the Pillar Path Waypoint and then along the northern route up the Jagged Peak, near a pair of fighting drakes.

That rounds up our guide on where and how to use Thiollier's Concoction in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.