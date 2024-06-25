Looking for the best early weapons in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? Even for seasoned Elden Ring players, Shadow Of The Erdtree will pose quite the challenge with its range of new enemies and threats.

Luckily, the DLC comes with a large range of new weapons and weapon types to get stuck into. We've cultivated a list of the best early weapons in Shadow Of The Erdtree that you can pick up within the first 1-10 hours of playing in the Gravesite Plain region. If you're looking for an upgrade to the base game weapons or want to try something new in the DLC, see our full list below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Great Katana

The Great Katana is a great weapon option for a bleed build. Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Weight: 9.0

9.0 Damage Type: Slash/Pierce.

Slash/Pierce. Requirements: Strength 14, Dexterity 18.

Strength 14, Dexterity 18. Attribute Scaling: Strength D, Dexterity D.

Strength D, Dexterity D. Weapon Skill: Overhead Stance.

Overhead Stance. Attack Power: Physical 145.

Physical 145. Passives: Blood loss buildup (55).

The Great Katana belongs to the new weapon category of the same name and introduces longer, larger katanas of better reach and power. The trade-off is a slightly reduced attack speed but, if you've cultivated a quality or Dexterity build, the Great Katana is definitely worth picking up and trying.

The Great Katana has a Weapon Skill called the Overhead Stance which puts your Tarnished into a stance and then allows them to deliver either one or three consecutive downward slashes to enemies, depending if you follow with a light or heavy attack. This is a powerful combo that can cut through foes like butter. Attacks range from slashes, thrusts and downward strikes and you can apply an Ashes Of War to it if you want to customise the blade further.

We recommend using the Black Whetblade to bump up the bleed damage of the blade even further (to a possible 70). The Glintstone Whetblade is also a good choice if you want the blade to cause both bleed and frost build-up for huge potential damage output. For your Talisman of choice, we recommend picking up the Rellana's Cameo Talisman in Castle Ensis. This is a new Talisman with the DLC that offers enhanced attacks after maintaining the same stance for a period of time.

How to get the Great Katana

The Great Katana is guarded by a Ghostflame Dragon. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The good news is that the Great Katana is located within the lake, east of the Belurat Tower Settlement within the beginning Gravesite Plain area. The bad news is that it is guarded by a large dragon. We have an extensive guide to getting the Great Katana in Elden Ring but essentially, it is possible to grab the weapon off the back of Torrent without engaging with the dragon.

If you're feeling brave, you can use Torrent and Spirit Ashes to help you against the Ghostflame Dragon. The biggest threat this dragon poses is its black flame AOE attack which can kill you instantly. We recommend utilising your Spirit Ashes to draw its attention away from you as you hack at its legs and head. As with most dragons, try to aim for the head to stagger it. It will then lower its head and leave it open to an attack to its eye which delivers the most damage at once.

Death Knight's Twin Axes

The Death Knight's Twin Axes can perform a lightning dodge combo. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Weight: 5.5

5.5 Damage Type: Standard.

Standard. Requirements: Strength 14, Dexterity 12, Faith 16.

Strength 14, Dexterity 12, Faith 16. Attribute Scaling: Strength D, Dexterity D, Faith D.

Strength D, Dexterity D, Faith D. Weapon Skill: Blinkbolt: Twinaxe.

Blinkbolt: Twinaxe. Attack Power: Physical 101, Lightning 65.

The Death Knight's Twin Axes are as fast as a Katana but can be dual-wielded and infused with lightning magic. This lightning magic strikes foes with every light or heavy attack.

The Twin Axes' Weapon Skill, Blinkbolt: Twinaxe, allows the Tarnished to disappear in a cloud of lightning and reappear with a slash. The area they leave envelops nearby foes in lightning, resulting in a powerful attack/dodge hybrid move.

These Axes are speedy and powerful enough to pack a punch in the opening section of Shadow Of The Erdtree before you unlock later regions. Due to the magic properties of the Axes, we recommend equipping the Lightning Scorpion Charm Talisman which will apply even more lightning damage to your attacks.

How to get the Death Knight's Twin Axes

Travel downwards, west of the Castle Front Site Of Grace to find the Fog Rift Catacombs. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Death Knight's Twin Axes are acquired after completing the Fog Rift Catacombs and defeating the Death Knight boss therein. The Fog Rift Catacombs are located northwest of the Castle Front Site of Grace, outside Castle Ensis.

Milady

Milday is arguably the best Light Greatsword in Shadow Of The Erdtree and can be picked up early on. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Weight: 6.5

6.5 Damage Type: Standard/Pierce.

Standard/Pierce. Requirements: Strength 12, Dexterity 17.

Strength 12, Dexterity 17. Attribute Scaling: Strength D, Dexterity D.

Strength D, Dexterity D. Weapon Skill: Impaling Thrust.

Impaling Thrust. Attack Power: Physical 116.

Milady is a Light Greatsword that excels in delivering fast and hard-hitting combos. It's powerful enough to make it to our best weapons list for Shadow Of The Erdtree, as well as our early weapons list here, as you can actually pick it up extremely early in the DLC.

Although it comes with the Impaling Thrust Weapon Skill, Milady really shines when paired with the Wing Stance Ashes of War (also found within Castle Ensis). This allows the Tarnished to hold a stance and then deliver either a three-slash combo (light attack) or a leaping thrust attack (heavy).

We recommend capitalising on this with Rellana's Cameo Talisman and pairing a Talisman that will bolster your stamina recovery, like the Two-Headed Turtle Talisman.

How to get Milday

Watch out for the Troll Knight enemy outside of Castle Ensis. When defeated it will not respawn. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

We have a guide on how to get Milady in Elden Ring but essentially, you can pick it up from a chest on top of a tower opposite Castle Ensis.

Backhand Blade

The Backhand Blade is perfect for a Dexterity-focused build. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Weight: 2.0

2.0 Damage Type: Slash/Pierce.

Slash/Pierce. Requirements: Strength 10, Dexterity 13.

Strength 10, Dexterity 13. Attribute Scaling: Strength D, Dexterity D.

Strength D, Dexterity D. Weapon Skill: Blind Spot.

Blind Spot. Attack Power: Physical 105.

The Backhand Blade belongs to a new weapon category of the same name and is known for suiting primarily Dexterity-based builds. The blade has a powerful Blind Spot Weapon Skill that allows the Tarnished to sidestep and deliver an attack to an enemy's side, both dodging and attacking in the same move.

This is an extremely formidable Skill in the right hands which can enable you to dodge around your foes and cut them down before they have time to react. Think of it as Elden Ring's entry weapon for a rogue class.

There are a few Backhand Blades in the DLC but this is the first you're likely to come across and is fairly easy to obtain from the starting spawn point in the Gravesite Plain. To maximise the damage potential of this weapon, we recommend pairing it with the Retaliatory Crossed-Tree Talisman, which enhances attacks executed after rolling or backstepping. This can be obtained by following Leda's questline.

How to get the Backhand Blade

The Backhand Blade is directly northeast of the starting Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

To get the Backhand Blade in Shadow Of The Erdtree, travel east of the Gravesite Plain, past the Smoldering Ruins. The sword will be on a corpse within a mausoleum, in this region. Look out for the Furnace Golem patrolling the area, or see our guide to defeating Furnace Golems if you're feeling brave.

Moonrithyll's Knight Sword

Consider Moonrithyll's Knight Sword for a Strength/Intelligence build. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Weight: 18.0

18.0 Damage Type: Standard/Pierce.

Standard/Pierce. Requirements: Strength 20, Dexterity 14, Intelligence 18.

Strength 20, Dexterity 14, Intelligence 18. Attribute Scaling: Strength D, Dexterity D, Intelligence D.

Strength D, Dexterity D, Intelligence D. Weapon Skill: Tremendous Phalanx.

Tremendous Phalanx. Attack Power: Physical 124, Magic 80.

Although classed as a Colossal Sword, Moonrithyll's Knight Sword isn't as slow as you may expect. With its Weapon Skill, Tremendous Phalanx, the blade summons three spectral Carian swords which target foes automatically and hit from a distance. These types of Carian sorceries are nothing new to Elen Ring players, of course, but the key to this skill is the follow-up heavy thurst attack which can be executed with enhanced speed.

This greatly increases the sword's effectiveness and enables a powerful combo attack. Additionally, the sword benefits from the usual large, powerful slash attacks as befits most Colossal Swords. As such, it's a great option for any Strength builds looking to add a little magic and ranged attacks to their playstyles.

Consider using equipment that can enhance stamina regeneration as this will be the main stat consumed by this weapon. The Green Turtle Talisman is always a great option and with the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC, there is an upgraded version called the Two-Headed Turtle Talisman which enhances stamina regeneration even further and can be found within a cave west of Castle Ensis and north of the Ellac River cave.

How to get Moonrithyll's Knight Sword

Make sure you defeat the other enemies in the area before taking on Moonrithyll. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

To get Moonrithyll's Knight Sword, you must defeat Moonrithyll at Castle Ensis. You can reach the castle by following the main road out of the Gravesite Plain east and travelling past the troll, through the cave guarded by footsoldiers left of the main castle entrance.

Moonrithyll shouldn't pose too much of a challenge as long as you take care of the mages in the surrounding area first, as they can pincer you in with ranged spell attacks. Moonrithyll will be beyond the stairs leading to the altar within Castle Ensis.

Swift Spear

The Swift Spear has impressive Dexterity scaling, especially when upgraded. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Weight: 3.0

3.0 Damage Type: Standard/Pierce.

Standard/Pierce. Requirements: Strength 10, Dexterity 26.

Strength 10, Dexterity 26. Attribute Scaling: Dexterity C.

Dexterity C. Weapon Skill: Impaling Thrust.

Impaling Thrust. Attack Power: Physical 99.

The Swift Spear could easily be overlooked. It comes with the standard Impaling Thrust Weapon Skill from the base Elden Ring game and doesn't have any fancy magical effects. It is, however, extremely helpful for stunning enemies and getting past shields.

The Impaling Thrust Skill enables the Tarnished to step forward and thrust attack, delivering impressive stagger capabilities over a substantial range. Additionally, the light attack is capable of emitting three consecutive thrust attacks in quick succession. For some enemies, this means you can interrupt their attack animations before they properly begin.

I found particular luck pairing the Swift Spear with a Perfume Bottle in my off-hand. With this, I could chain a heavy thrust attack, hit them with a status effect from the Perfume Bottle and then roll backwards to repeat the process.

There are a few Perfume Bottles you can get early on in the DLC and unlike the base game, these aren't a one-use item. The Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle can be purchased from Thiollier and the Firespark Perfume Bottle can be picked up from the perfumer camp near the Castle Front Site Of Grace.

How to get the Swift Spear

Follow the road east of the Castle Front to pick up the Swift Spear. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Swift Spear can be looted from a corpse east of the Castle Front Site Of Grace, near a campfire and wooden fortifications on the road leading east of Castle Ensis.

Beast Claw

The Beast Claw is perfect for speedy builds that like close combat and bleed status effects. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Weight: 3.0

3.0 Damage Type: Slash.

Slash. Requirements: Strength 13, Dexterity 11.

Strength 13, Dexterity 11. Attribute Scaling: Strength D, Dexterity D.

Strength D, Dexterity D. Weapon Skill: Savage Claws.

Savage Claws. Attack Power: Physical 98.

Physical 98. Passives: Blood loss buildup (45).

The Beast Claw weapon is ideal for players who like quick and close encounters. As with most Beast Claw weapons, they inflict blood loss buildup for high potential damage if you can execute consecutive hits on enemies.

The Weapon Skill, Savage Claws, allows the Tarnished to perform a chain of five slash attacks followed by a jump attack. This combo can be devastating to enemies especially if all attacks hit and inflict the aforementioned blood loss buildup.

The speed and bleed capabilities of this weapon make it a solid contender amongst the early weapons and worth a try, even if you're usually used to ranged builds. The main thing to keep in mind when using these Beast Claws is stamina regeneration and the FP cost of the Weapon Skill, which although low, will quickly add up if spammed.

Consider a Talisman like the Blessed Blue Dew Talisman which slowly regenerates FP and can be picked up at the Church of Benediction, southwest of the Gravesite Plain.

How to get the Beast Claw

Keep a distance from Logur The Beast Claw. Once hit, it's difficuilt to avoid his chain of attacks. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

To get the Beast Claw weapon, you must travel directly southeast from the first Gravesite Plain Site of Grace, and defeat Logur The Beast Claw, the NPC who patrols the forest area of this region. The main trick with this NPC invader is staying out of arms reach as his claw attacks will quickly rack up blood loss buildup.

Keep a distance and whittle him down, his attacks can be interrupted and he doesn't wear armor so it should be a matter of patience.

That rounds up our guide to the best early weapons in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. For more Elden Ring tips and tricks and to get you a head start for the DLC, check out our guide to all Map Fragment locations, boss locations in the DLC, best Talismans and more.