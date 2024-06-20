Want to know how to beat Furnace Golems in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? Furnace Golems loom large over the landscape of Elden Ring's new expansion Shadow Of The Erdtree, and they're some of the first new enemies that you'll spot as soon as you step foot into the Shadow Realm. They're likely to also be some of the first new enemies to absolutely destroy your Tarnished with streams of fiery death.

Smothering the spark of a Furnace Golem is a tough task that requires patience, skill, and good aim. If you're one of the brave few who loves a challenge, read on, as we'll explain the various ways you can defeat Furnace Golems in this guide.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to beat Furnace Golems in Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree

To take a Furnace Golem down, follow these steps:

Target their face plates, the opening on the backs, or their legs (but only if the legs are unarmoured).

Use Torrent to weave in and out and jump over their fire attacks.

If the legs are armoured, get on elevated ground and chuck a Hefty Fire Pot or Hefty Furnace Pot into the Furnace Golem's back opening.

Let's break these points down in greater detail. In short, Furnace Golems are huge, intimidating, and totally invulnerable to all damage on most of their lumbering bodies except for a few key areas. If you try target locking a Furnace Golem you'll notice that you can only target the face plates on their front, the flaming opening on their upper backs, and sometimes their legs. These are the places where you can actually land attacks - and as you progress further into Shadow of the Erdtree, you'll run into Furnace Golem with armoured legs, meaning that you'll have to go for the face plate and the back.

See that face plate right in the center? That's what you want to be aiming at. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

This is easier said than done, since Furnace Golems can spot you from quite a distance away. Torrent is essential for dealing with these mighty foes, as they'll often acknowledge your arrival by stomping their feet and unleashing a wave of fire that'll wreck your health bar and catch you off guard if you're on foot. Other times, particularly if you approach them from behind, they'll shoot off a multitude of fireballs that cascade down upon your Tarnished like rain. If that wasn't enough, Furnace Golems can also leap into the air and cause an explosion upon landing, which is avoidable via Torrent's double jumps, but just barely.

Fireballs galore! Half of the challenge of dealing with a Furnace Golem is just getting close. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

If you do manage to get close enough to a Furnace Golem to hit the legs, bring out your strongest weapons and smash away. If you get lucky and can make them stagger three times in a row, the Furnace Golem will suffer a Stance Break and topple. You'll be able to get a critical hit on its face plate if this happens, dealing a huge chunk into its health. You can also target the legs and face plate with sorceries like Night Comet or projectiles like Greatarrows, which is a bit easier if you manage to meet the Furnace Golem on slightly elevated terrain.

Bring out your best magic, or if you have them at your disposal, Hefty Fire Pots and Hefty Furnance Pots will do the trick. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

When it comes to Furnace Golems, you can ironically fight fire with fire - as long as you have Hefty Fire Pots or Hefty Furnace Pots at your disposal. If you manage to chuck one of these pots directly into the vulnerable opening on a Furnace Golem's back (once again, this is immeasurably easier if you're standing above the golem rather than beneath it), the resulting explosion will be super effective.

Once you kill a Furnace Golem, it'll drop a Crystal Tear that you can mix in your Flask of Wondrous Physick. Ironically, they'll also drop Furnace Visages, which can be used to craft Hefty Furnace Pots, which you can then use to kill more Furnace Golems. In that sense, farming Furnace Golems for Crystal Tears is a worthwhile, self-sustaining process.

With these tips in your arsenal, hopefully your fight against these lumbering fire giants is just a tad bit easier! For more on Elden Ring's massive expansion, check out our tips on how to start Shadow Of The Erdtree as quickly as possible. And if you're hankering for new weapons to use on Furnace Golems littered across the Shadow Realm, take a peek at our guides to acquiring the Great Katana and the Beast Claw.