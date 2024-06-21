What is the best order to tackle all the main bosses in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? It's a huge part of the lifeblood of the Elden Ring experience to hunt down and defeat the many bosses tucked away in the darkest and dingiest corners of the world. So it should come as no surprise that the new Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC adds 77 new boss encounters for you to bounce between, but as was the case with the base game, with so many bosses it's hard to know which ones to defeat first.

Read on for our recommended Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree main boss order, which will explain exactly which order you need to defeat the required bosses to finish the game. But since only a handful of bosses in the DLC are actually mandatory, we've also laid out recommended boss order lists for all the Remembrance bosses, and even one for all 70-odd bosses in Shadow Of The Erdtree.

In this guide:

Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree main boss order

The Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC adds nearly 80 new boss fights to Elden Ring, but only a handful of them are actually required in order to beat the main story. Here is the order you need to defeat the four required Shadow Of The Erdtree bosses:

Messmer The Impaler (Shadow Keep) Romina, Saint Of The Bud (Church Of The Bud, Ancient Ruins Of Rauh) Needle Knight Leda and allies (Enir-Ilim) Promised Consort Radahn (Enir-Ilim)

The first two on this list - Messmer The Impaler and Romina, Saint Of The Bud - are in fact interchangeable in order, but you need to have defeated both bosses in order to burn the Sealing Tree behind the Church Of The Bud, allowing you to enter Enir-Ilim.

These are the only bosses you need to defeat to beat the DLC, but there are of course a great many other bosses waiting for you in the Land Of Shadow, so let's go over them in more detail below.

Recommended boss order for all Remembrance bosses

There are 10 Remembrances bosses in Shadow Of The Erdtree. A Remembrance boss is a boss which drops a Remembrance item on death, which you can take back to Enia at the Roundtable Hold and trade in for unique and powerful equipment.

Here are all the Remembrance bosses in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree, and our recommended order for beating them:

Divine Beast Dancing Lion (Belurat) Rellana, Twin Moon Knight (Castle Ensis) Putrescent Knight (Stone Coffin Fissure) Messmer The Impaler (Shadow Keep) Commander Gaius (Scaduview) Scadutree Avatar (Scadutree Base) Metyr, Mother Of Fingers (Finger Birthing Grounds, Ymir's Quest) Midra, Lord Of Frenzied Flame (Midra's Manse, Abyssal Woods) Romina, Saint Of The Bud (Church Of The Bud, Ancient Ruins Of Rauh) Promised Consort Radahn (Enir-Ilim)

Note that this isn't necessary in order of difficulty. For example, I'd say that Romina, Saint Of The Bud is far easier than Midra, Lord Of Frenzied Flame. But this order will give you a very organic-feeling path through the Land Of Shadow and its main Remembrance bosses.

If you need help locating any of these bosses, look no further than our massive Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree boss locations guide.

Use this map to find every boss in the DLC with ease. Click here for full resolution image! Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Recommended boss order for all bosses

If you want to fight every single boss that Shadow Of The Erdtree has to offer, then this will take considerably longer. Our boss locations guide (linked above) plots the position of 77 bosses in the Land Of Shadow. Technically not all of them are bosses, but even the ones who aren't actual bosses are non-respawnable or otherwise very noteworthy enemies to face.

Here's our recommended boss order for clearing Shadow Of The Erdtree of all 77 bosses:

Logur The Beast Claw (Gravesite Plain) Ghostflame Dragon (Gravesite Plain) Furnace Golem (Gravesite Plain) Ulcerated Tree Spirit (Ellac River) Furnace Golem (Ellac River) Demi-Human Queen Marigga (Cerulean Coast) Dancer Of Ranah (Southern Nameless Mausoleum) Ancient Dragon-Man (Gravesite Plain) Magma Wyrm (Dragon's Pit) Ancient Dragon-Man (Dragon's Pit) Chief Bloodfiend (Rivermouth Cave) Demi-Human Swordmaster Onze (Belurat Gaol) Ulcerated Tree Spirit (Belurat) Fire Knight Queelign (Belurat) Divine Beast Dancing Lion (Belurat) Blackgaol Knight (Western Nameless Mausoleum) Troll Knight (Castle Ensis) Moonrithyll, Carian Knight (Castle Ensis) Rellana, Twin Moon Knight (Castle Ensis) Troll Knight Apparition (Behind Castle Ensis) Black Knight Garrew (Fog Rift Fort) Death Knight (Fog Rift Catacombs) Fire Knight Queelign (Church Of The Crusade) Furnace Golem (Scadu Altus) Black Knight (Scadu Altus) Ralva The Great Red Bear (Scadu Altus) Dryleaf Dane (Moorth Ruins) Ghostflame Dragon (Scadu Altus) Black Knight Edredd (Fort Of Reprimand) Tibia Mariner (Charo's Hidden Grave) Hippopotamus (Charo's Hidden Grave) Furnace Golem (Charo's Hidden Grave) Lamenter (Lamenter's Gaol) Jagged Peak Drake (Foot Of The Jagged Peak) Jagged Peak Drake x2 (Jagged Peak) Ancient Dragon Senessax (Jagged Peak) Greater Potentate (Bonny Village) Greater Potentate (Bonny Village) Curseblade Labirith (Bonny Gaol) Furnace Golem (Scadu Altus East) Red Bear (Northern Nameless Mausoleum) Rugalea The Great Red Bear (Rauh Base) Death Knight (Scorpion River Catacombs) Death Rite Bird (Charo's Hidden Grave) Putrescent Knight (Stone Coffin Fissure) Thiollier (Garden Of Deep Purple) Swordhand Of Night Anna (Finger Ruins Of Miyr) Golden Hippopotamus (Shadow Keep) Leda or Hornsent (Shadow Keep) Ulcerated Tree Spirit (Church District) Ulcerated Tree Spirit (Church District) Leda or Ansbach (Specimen Storehouse) Messmer The Impaler (Shadow Keep) Commander Gaius (Scaduview) Scadutree Avatar (Scadutree Base) Tree Sentinel (Hinterland) Tree Sentinel (Hinterland) Fallingstar Beast (Hinterland) Metyr, Mother Of Fingers (Finger Birthing Grounds) Jolán and Count Ymir (Cathedral Of Manus Metyr) Salza, Fire Knight Sage (Viaduct Minor Tower) Crucible Knight Devonia (Ancient Ruins Of Rauh) Hippopotamus (Ancient Ruins Of Rauh) Furnace Golem (Ancient Ruins Of Rauh) Divine Beast Dancing Lion (Ancient Ruins Of Rauh) Furnace Golem (Castle Watering Hole) Furnace Golem (Ruins Of Unte) Rakshasa (Eastern Nameless Mausoleum) Hippopotamus (Recluses' River) Hippopotamus (Recluses' River) Jori, Elder Inquisitor (Darklight Catacombs) Madding Hand (Abyssal Woods) Midra, Lord Of Frenzied Flame (Midra's Manse) Romina, Saint Of The Bud (Church Of The Bud) Bayle The Dread (Jagged Peak) Leda, Dryleaf Dane, and Allies (Enir-Ilim) Promised Consort Radahn and Radahn, Consort Of Miquella (Enir-Ilim)

Obviously, this is just a recommended boss order, and you are free to tackle these bosses in whichever order you prefer (except in some cases, where certain bosses are necessary to defeat before other bosses become available). But overall, this boss order laid out above gives you a fairly gradual step up in difficulty, which should result in very few (if any) sudden spikes in challenge.

As long as you're increasing your strength by collecting Scadutree Fragments during your journey, you should find that following this boss order will give you a decent but not overwhelming challenge throughout the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC.

