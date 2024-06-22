Want to know how to duplicate Remembrances in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? Duplicating Remembrances was possible in Elden Ring by using Wandering Mausoleums - giant walking structures with the remains of soulless demigods inside. But despite the fact that Shadow Of The Erdtree adds a whopping 10 new Remembrances bosses to the game, there are no new Wandering Mausoleums in the Land Of Shadow. So how do you duplicate the new Remembrances?

Remembrances offer multiple powerful rewards, and you can only choose one. Which is why the ability to duplicate Remembrances is so important. Thankfully, you can duplicate Shadow Of The Erdtree Remembrances as well, and you can do so in two ways. We'll walk you through the details in the guide below.

How to duplicate Remembrances in Shadow Of The Erdtree

There are two ways you can duplicate Remembrances in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree:

Use a Wandering Mausoleum back in The Lands Between.

back in The Lands Between. Use one of the three Stone Coffins in the Land Of Shadow.

The first option is the most straightforward: once you get a new Remembrance from Shadow Of The Erdtree, you can simply take it back to one of the Wandering Mausoleums in the base Elden Ring map. Most Wandering Mausoleums will only grant you entry once you've attacked the white skull-shaped growths on their feet enough times that the Mausoleum's legs crumble. Once the Mausoleum has stopped moving, you can hop inside and interact with the Stone Coffin inside to duplicate a Remembrance of your choosing - even one of the new Shadow Of The Erdtree Remembrances.

Wandering Mausoleums from the base game can still be used to duplicate Remembrances from Shadow Of The Erdtree. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

However, each Stone Coffin (and therefore, each Wandering Mausoleum) can only be used once. So if you've already used all 7 Wandering Mausoleums in The Lands Between, then you won't be able to duplicate any more.

For that reason, From Software have added a new way to duplicate Remembrances in the DLC. Instead of Wandering Mausoleums, you can find Stone Coffins that do the exact same job in the Land Of Shadow. These Stone Coffins are identical to the ones that you interact with inside Wandering Mausoleums, but they're out in the open, which makes them much harder to find (as there's no giant bell-swinging structure to highlight their whereabouts).

These Stone Coffins will duplicate any Remembrance, not just Shadow Of The Erdtree Remembrances. So if you've run out of Wandering Mausoleums and want to duplicate one of your remaining Remembrances from the base game, you can now do so by hopping into the Land Of Shadow and finding an unused Stone Coffin.

Duplicating every single Remembrance? Sadly there are only 3 Coffins, and 10 new Remembrances. Which means in total, there are 10 abilities to duplicate Remembrances (3 Coffins + 7 Wandering Mausoleums), and a staggering 25 Remembrances. So if you want to get absolutely every Remembrance item, the only way to do this is by starting a New Game Plus, which will allow you to keep your current equipment and items but refresh the use of the Remembrance Coffins and Wandering Mausoleums.

Remembrance Duplication Coffin locations

Interact with one of these Stone Coffins and you will be able to duplicate a Remembrance once. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

There are three Stone Coffins in Shadow Of The Erdtree that you can use to duplicate Remembrances, new or old. They are in the following locations:

Behind the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr in Scadu Altus. On the eastern cliff overlooking the Finger Ruins Of Rhia. East of the crater in the Finger Ruins Of Dheo.

Let's go over how to get to each of these Coffin locations below.

The first Remembrance Duplication Coffin is located behind the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr in Scadu Altus. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Coffin #1: Cathedral Of Manus Metyr

The first Remembrance Duplication Coffin is found in the water right behind the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr in eastern Scadu Altus. We've written a whole guide on how to get to the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr, but to put it simply, here's how to get there:

Once you reach Scadu Altus, head to Moorth Ruins east of Castle Ensis. Drop down the hole in Moorth Ruins and pass through Bonny Village. Follow the path north to the Church District Highroad, then take the left-hand path south to the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr.

Once you're at the Cathedral, you can head around the back side and you should see the first Remembrance Duplication Coffin in the water. Be aware of the Marionette Soldiers prowling the waters nearby.

Tip: Talk to Count Ymir While you're here, you should introduce yourself to Count Ymir in the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr. Ymir's questline is well worth doing, and it will take you to the locations of the other two Coffins anyway.

The second Remembrance Duplication Coffin can be found in the Finger Ruins Of Rhia, accessible via the Cerulean Coast beach. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Coffin #2: Finger Ruins Of Rhia

The second Coffin is found in the Finger Ruins Of Rhia in the south. These Finger Ruins are located between the Cerulean Coast and the Jagged Peak regions, and you can easily get there via the Cerulean Coast's sandy beach.

Again, we have a whole guide explaining how to get to the Cerulean Coast. The short version is: from the Castle Front Site Of Grace south of Castle Ensis, head southeast down the lowest elevation path, and follow the path left through the swamp and past the Giant Miranda Flower in the water until you reach Ellac River. From there, follow the river south all the way until you reach the Cerulean Coast Site Of Grace.

Once at the Cerulean Coast, travel south all the way until you reach the giant ruin near where the path splits. Head down the left-hand side of the ruin and you'll emerge on a sandy beach. Just past the giant dragon wing you'll find another slanted ruin; head around the right-hand side of this ruin and you'll enter the Finger Ruins Of Rhia.

From the Finger Ruins Of Rhia Grace, head down the path a short way until you see an elevated path on your right. Head up the elevated path, and you'll see the Stone Coffin at the far end of the path.

The third Remembrance Duplication Coffin is found in the Finger Ruins Of Dheo beyond the Hinterland. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Coffin #3: Finger Ruins Of Dheo

The final Coffin is found in the Finger Ruins Of Dheo in the top-right corner of the map. You can only get there via the Hinterland, which in turn is only accessible via the Shadow Keep, home to Messmer himself.

Yet again, we have a guide devoted to the question of how to get to the Hinterland. But for the purposes of this guide, here's what to do:

Go to Bonny Village in Scadu Altus, and loot the "O Mother" Gesture from the statue to the north. Reach the Loft of the Specimen Storehouse in Shadow Keep. Cross to the end of the Loft and go down two elevators to reach the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Grace. Perform the "O Mother" Gesture in front of the Marika statue in the room next to the Back Gate Grace.

Performing the "O Mother" Gesture in front of the statue of Marika will cause the statue to move aside, granting you entrance to the Hinterland. At the end of the Hinterland is Fingerstone Hill, which leads into the Finger Ruins Of Dheo. You can find the third Remembrance Duplication Coffin guarded by a number of Fingercreepers to the east of the Fallingstar Beast crater, near the northern edge.

That concludes our guide on how to duplicate Remembrances in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree, and where to find the Coffins that grant you this duplication power. While you're travelling about the Land Of Shadow, keep your eye out for Scadutree Fragments that you can use to increase your Scadutree Blessing. And if you feel a bit underprepared for the DLC's difficulty spike, consult our guides on the best weapons, best builds, best spells, and best armor sets in Elden Ring.