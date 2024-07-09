Want to know how to get to Enir-Ilim in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? Enir-Ilim is the final region of Elden Ring's giant DLC Shadow Of The Erdtree, and is appropriately tough for even the most experienced Tarnished. Entering Enir-Ilim is a challenge in itself, as the dungeon only becomes accessible after you beat two of Shadow Of The Erdtree's bosses.

If you're ready for the Shadow Realm's endgame, read on. In this guide, we'll explain exactly what you need to do to access Enir-Ilim in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get to Enir-Ilim in Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree

You need to do the following things to get to Enir-Ilim:

Defeat Messmer The Impaler. Defeat Romina, Saint of the Bud. Burn the Sealing Tree behind Romina's boss arena.

Here's everything you need to do to get to Enir-Ilim in map form. | Image credit: Rock paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Enir-Ilim is closed until you defeat Messmer and Romina, which are two of the four mandatory bosses required to complete Shadow Of The Erdtree. See our boss location guide and boss order guide for a full rundown of the best way to find and tackle every boss in Shadow Of The Erdtree, as well as details on the four foes you actually need to defeat to make it to the DLC's end.

To reach Messmer The Impaler, you need to ascend the Shadow Keep, the largest legacy dungeon in the game. We recommend you have a Scadutree Blessing Level of 12-15 before tackling the Shadow Keep and fighting Messmer, who's the poster child of Shadow of The Erdtree for a reason. Expect a very tough battle and a punishing second phase. Once you do manage to bring Messmer down, you'll receive Messmer's Kindling, a vital item needed to unlock Enir-Ilim.

Fighting Messmer is an experience in pain. Those flame attacks really have devastating range. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Meanwhile, Romina, Saint of the Bud awaits you as the boss at the end of the Church Of The Bud, which is located in the southwest of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. She's arguably a tad easier than Shadow Of The Erdtree's other late game bosses, and once defeated, all you need to do is walk past Romina's boss arena. You'll sight a tree located atop a small platform. Examine the tree and you'll have the option to burn it down with Messmer's Kindling.

Compared to Messmer, Romina's not as tough - just watch out for her butterflies. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Before you go ahead and burn, we recommend that you reach a Scadutree Blessing Level of 19-20. When you're ready, use Messmer's Kindling. You'll witness the sealing tree burn in a cutscene, and the giant spires of Enir-Ilim will become visible in the distance. You'll then be teleported to the legacy dungeon, and the Enir-Ilim: Outer Wall Site of Grace will be right in front of you.

With the tree going up in flames, your final legacy dungeon in Shadow Of The Erdtree awaits. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

That's a wrap on our guide to getting to Enir-Ilim in Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtree. If you're struggling to reach other areas of the Land of Shadow, check out our guides to reaching the Cerulean Coast, the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, Charo's Hidden Grave, and the Stone Coffin Fissure.