Looking for Throwing Blades in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? If you've ever relied upon throwing knives and kukris to catch the attention of enemies in Elden Ring, there's a whole new weapon type in Shadow Of The Erdtree that might meet your needs: Throwing Blades. Instead of serving as one-off consumables, Throwing Blades are equippable mainstays of your arsenal that can be tossed out as projectiles, reappearing in your hand after each successive throw.

Any Tarnished who delights in picking off foes from afar will find this new weapon category worth investigating. In this guide we'll delve a little deeper into Throwing Blades, and explain how to find your first tossable daggers as soon as Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree starts.

How to get Throwing Blades in Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree

Throwing Blades can be found on corpses and in chests throughout the Land of Shadow. At the moment, we've only found one weapon specifically labeled as a "Throwing Blade" in Shadow Of The Erdtree's menu - the Smithscript Dagger. Several other Smithscript weapons can also be thrown, however, and we've explain these further below.

Smithscript Dagger

Head here after touching down in the Gravesite Plain to find your first Throwing Blade. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Smithscript Dagger is the first throwable weapon that most players will find in Shadow of the Erdtree. To locate it, head south of the Castle Front Site of Grace, in the direction of the cliff crevasse. Don't go directly into the crevasse, but veer to its right side. You'll eventually come to a cave entrance that leads to the Ruined Forge Lava Intake underground dungeon.

Progress along the main path in the Ruined Forge Lava Intake. Once you reach a room overlooking a bed of lava, you'll find the Smithscript Dagger on a corpse just past this big fella. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

As its name might suggest, this dungeon is full of hot lava corridors, magma slimes that drop from the ceilings, and rock giants with gem-encrusted weak points in their backs. It's a fine place to stock up on Smithing Stones, and the dagger can be found on a corpse located along the main path through the dungeon, past a large room with a ladder that you'll need to climb down. More specifically, you'll end up on a platform overlooking a bed of lava. There's a corpse located in the far corner of the platform by one of the dungeon's rock giant enemies. Dispatch this fellow by smacking the gem on his back and loot the corpse to get your Smithscript Dagger.

The Smithscript Dagger will feel familiar to anyone who's used the regular Dagger or any throwing consumables in Elden Ring's base game. Its light attack sends a dagger whirling out in a straight line, while its heavy attack makes your Tarnished charge up a more powerful throw. Its Piercing Throw skill sends the dagger flying outwards in an overhead toss.

Type Throwing Blade Weight 1.5 Scaling Str E, Dex C, Int E, Fai E Requires 5 Str, 11 Dex, 11 Int, 11 Fai Attack Type Pierce Skill: Piercing Throw Can Change Skill? Yes Upgrade Type Standard Attack (Standard): 67 Physical

What other throwing weapons are in Shadow Of The Erdtree?

While the Smithscript Dagger may specifically be labeled a "Throwing Blade," all other Smithscript weapons in Shadow Of The Erdtree can also be thrown. These include the Smithscript Shield, Greathammer, Axe, Cirque, and Spear. The main difference between them lies in the fact that the Smithscript Dagger is automatically thrown with any sort of attack, and cannot actually be used without being thrown. Other Smithscript weapons can be used as normal, but will be thrown if you execute a heavy attack.

Using Throwing Blades in Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree

Look fast, there's a projectile coming your way. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Throwing Blades are flexible weapons that are especially excellent for knocking flying enemies out of the sky, continuing to do damage while retreating from an enemy in a tight corridor, or picking away at a boss' health bar from afar as you quaff a Flask of Crimson Tears. The Smithscript Dagger does reliable chip damage, especially if you utilise throw attack after throw attack in rapid succession, and the other Smithscript weapons give you the variability of regular attacks plus a hefty ranged option.

It's worth noting that Smithscript weapons have Intelligence and Faith requirements of 11, likely to act as a tradeoff for their useful range. Meanwhile, larger Smithscript weapons like the Axe and Greathammer have Strength requirements of 13 and 20, respectively. Thus, making the most of Throwing Blades requires a Tarnished with somewhat well-rounded attributes; for instance, builds focused solely on Intelligence and Faith will probably find the range of Throwing Blades useful, but they won't be able to afford the Strength requirement. Strength and Dexterity builds, meanwhile, will need to do some stat tweaking in order to properly use any Smithscript weapons.

As long as you've got a balanced build, Throwing Blades are handy for ranged attacks that'll knock enemies right out of the sky. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

