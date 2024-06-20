Looking for the best weapons in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? Not only has Shadow Of The Erdtree dropped a tonne of new weapons to try out, but there are also 8 new weapon types (or categories) to choose from too.

This means that now is the perfect time to switch up your playstyle and try something new for the DLC. We've played through it ourselves and gathered up a list of the best weapons in Shadow Of The Erdtree that we've come across. We've tried to include a wide range that will suit a variety of builds. For the full list, see below.

Milady

Milady is a good option if you want a weapon for a no-fuss Dexterity-based build. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Weight: 6.5

6.5 Damage Type: Standard/Pierce.

Standard/Pierce. Requirements: Strength 12, Dexterity 17.

Strength 12, Dexterity 17. Attribute Scaling: Strength D, Dexterity D.

Strength D, Dexterity D. Weapon Skill: Impaling Thrust.

Impaling Thrust. Attack Power: Physical 116.

Milady was one of the weapons available via the Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree preview and made waves due to its humourous name and powerful sweep attacks. The blade belongs to the new 'Light Greatsword' weapon category, meaning it doesn't jeopardise speed for strength.

Its Impaling Thrust Weapon Skill delivers great damage for very little FP cost (9), meaning you can prioritise stat levels in endurance and either Strength or Dexterity. When experimenting with this blade, I noticed that the Impaling Thrust had surprising range and I was able to target foes from a distance and then close the space with a chain of slash attacks. The move set for this weapon is geared towards combo attacks and the heavy attack prompt makes the Tarnished deliver two consecutive sweeping blows to targets.

Due to this, I recommend investing in Talismans that can bolster your Stamina recovery, seeing as you'll be using a lot of combo and dodge moves. The Two-Headed Turtle Talisman is a great option for this. I also recommend pairing it with the Wing Stance Ash of War, which is only available for Light Greatswords and allows the Tarnished to perform a quick three-slash combo, or a powerful leaping thrust towards a single enemy.

How to get Milday

We have an extensive guide on how to get Milady in Elden Ring but essentially, you need to travel to Castle Ensis, east of the Gravesite Plain. The main road within this region will naturally lead to the castle and once you're past the entrance and Troll Knight, the sword will be at the top of a tower. The tower in question will be patrolled by a soldier and dog and is located opposite the cave entrance which marks the route forward into the castle.

Rakshasa's Great Katana

This Great Katana is made for chaining attacks together in short succession. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Weight: 9.5

9.5 Damage Type: Slash/Pierce.

Slash/Pierce. Requirements: Strength 12, Dexterity 27.

Strength 12, Dexterity 27. Attribute Scaling: Strength E, Dexterity C.

Strength E, Dexterity C. Weapon Skill: Weed Cutter.

Weed Cutter. Attack Power: Physical 155.

Physical 155. Passives: Blood loss buildup (55).

The Great Katana category is another fantastic new type to come with the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC. It offers the same blood-loss buildup and high-damage capabilities as regular Katanas but offers more range and heft. Rakshasa's Great Katana is slightly slower than an average Katana but makes up for it with its high-damage mixture of slash and thrust attacks.

Due to its impressive scaling attributes it is best suited for a Dexterity build and you can still have an off-hand armament when wielding it. When executing the Weapon Skill 'Weed Cutter' the Tarnished takes a step forward as the Katana delivers two consecutive slash attacks that cover a large range and can hit multiple enemies at once.

The Great Katana is a slightly earlier game option that is also a good choice. Rather than executing two slashes with its Weapon Skill, it makes the Tarnished hold a stance and deliver three downward cuts to enemies. The scaling and damage output is slightly lower than Rakshasa's Great Katana, however.

For most samurai builds we recommend using the Rellana's Cameo Talisman which enhances attacks executed after maintaining the same stance for a period of time.

How to get Rakshasa's Great Katana

As the name might suggest, to get Rakshasa's Great Katana you need to defeat the optional boss, Rakshasa. He is located at the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum, located opposite the Reclus' River Downstream Site of Grace south of The Shadow Keep.

To reach this lower waterway, you must access the secret coffin within the Shadow Keep. See our guide to getting to the Abyssal Woods for details on the passage in question. Once you hit the Ruins of Unte, make your way south, down the waterways.

Backhand Blade

The Backhand Blade is a rogue's dream weapon with backstab capabilities. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Weight: 2.0

2.0 Damage Type: Slash/Pierce.

Slash/Pierce. Requirements: Strength 10, Dexterity 13.

Strength 10, Dexterity 13. Attribute Scaling: Strength D, Dexterity D.

Strength D, Dexterity D. Weapon Skill: Blind Spot.

Blind Spot. Attack Power: Physical 105.

FromSoftware players are no strangers to the age-old tradition of skirting around bosses and stabbing them in the rear. Well, with the new Backhand Blade, this is not only celebrated but required. The Backhand Blade has a powerful 'Blind Spot' Weapon Skill that allows the Tarnished to execute several side steps followed by a side-slash to enemies.

With this skill, you can essentially dance around your foes and chip away at them before they have a chance to react. The FP cost of this skill is remarkably low (9) and can be a recipe for success.

As this weapon caters to more of a stab-and-dodge playstyle, we recommend picking up the Retaliatory Crossed-Tree Talisman, which enhances attacks executed after rolling or backstepping. This can be obtained by following Leda's questline.

How to get the Backhand Blade

You can pick up the Backhand Blade immediately when starting Shadow Of The Erdtree. Simply travel to the central east area of the Gravesite Plain, past the Smoldering Ruins. The sword is located within a mausoleum, on a corpse next to the stone coffin. (Beware of the Furnace Golem patrolling this area).

Devonia's Hammer

The Weapon Skill attack spins the hammer around until it gains momentum and is charged with Holy enegy. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Weight: 20.0

20.0 Damage Type: Strike.

Strike. Requirements: Strength 30, Dexterity 13, Faith 19.

Strength 30, Dexterity 13, Faith 19. Attribute Scaling: Strength C, Dexterity E, Faith D

Strength C, Dexterity E, Faith D Weapon Skill: Devonia's Vortex.

Devonia's Vortex. Attack Power: Physical 147, Holy 44.

Devonia's Hammer is one of many new Strength/Faith hybrid weapons to land in The Land of Shadow. Its Weapon Skill, Devonia's Vortex summons a chargeable torrent of Holy fire that can target multiple foes at once in a powerful AOE. To use it, the Tarnished spins the hammer around, charges it, and then brings it crashing down on enemies.

As such, it would benefit from the Godfrey Icon Talisman which enhances charged spell and Skill attacks. Thankfully, as a weapon that requires levels in three different skills, the stat requirements aren't too high.

Despite being categorised as a Colossal weapon, the standard attacks aren't too slow and can be powerful in the right hands. As always, when dealing with weapons that deliver Holy damage, check the resistance of bosses before fights.

How to get Devonia's Hammer

To get Devonia's Hammer, you must defeat Crucible Knight Devonia in the upper Ancient Ruins of Rauh. To find them, travel to the Rauh ruins from the entrance via The Shadow Keep. (Take the lift left of the First Floor Site Of Grace in the Specimen Storehouse). Devonia is located just before the large bridge, guarded by the Furnace Golem.

Star-Lined Sword

The Star-Lined Sword has a three-prong attack for its Weapon Skill. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Weight: 5.0

5.0 Damage Type: Slash/Pierce.

Slash/Pierce. Requirements: Strength 10, Dexterity 23, Intelligence 21.

Strength 10, Dexterity 23, Intelligence 21. Attribute Scaling: Strength E, Dexterity C, Intelligence D.

Strength E, Dexterity C, Intelligence D. Weapon Skill: Onze's Line of Stars.

Onze's Line of Stars. Attack Power: Physical 82, Magic 82.

Physical 82, Magic 82. Passives: Blood loss buildup (45).

The Star-Lined Sword is a curious and unassuming Katana at first. Its Weapon Skill, Onze's Line of Stars has three variant movements that get more powerful as they are executed. The first prompt results in two large magical slash attacks, and the second is a charged form that emits two attacks (one in a jump). The last of the three enables the Tarnished to disappear, then reappear in the air and perform a powerful downward slash.

The FP cost is surprisingly low (10) and doesn't get higher with each consecutive Weapon Skill attack. If you manage to pull off all three attacks, it can have a devastating impact on your foes. What's more, with the passive bleed damage of the katana, the normal attack is quick enough for you to deliver multiple blows and reap the benefit of its status effect capabilities.

We recommend pairing this blade with the Lord of Blood's Exultation Talisman which increases your attack power when blood loss is in the vicinity. This is usually a great option if you're wielding a Katana or Claws weapon.

How to get the Star-Lined Sword

To get the Star-Lined Sword you must defeat Demi-Human Queen Marigga, the optional boss within the northwest region of the Cerulean Coast. We have a handy guide on how to get to the Cerulean Coast here.

Take the pathway east of the Cerulean Coast West Site Of Grace (right of the large shipwreck) and follow this path all around, past the glowworms and demi-human enemies until you reach the other side of the western coastline where the boss resides on the beach with more shipwrecks.

Warning: The next two entries contain spoilers for the main featured bosses in Shadow Of The Erdtree.

Spear of the Impaler

This Spear has range, Fire damage and a three-tier Weapon Skill attack like the Star-Lined Sword. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Weight: 9.5

9.5 Damage Type: Standard/Pierce.

Standard/Pierce. Requirements: Strength 14, Dexterity 35, Faith 18.

Strength 14, Dexterity 35, Faith 18. Attribute Scaling: Strength E, Dexterity C, Faith D.

Strength E, Dexterity C, Faith D. Weapon Skill: Messmer's Assault.

Messmer's Assault. Attack Power: Physical 85, Fire 102.

What better way to celebrate defeating Messmer than controlling his own flames? The Spear of the Impaler is capable of three successive Weapon Skill attacks. When performed one after another, they get stronger.

The first of Messmer's Assault summons three sweeping torrents of flames, which emit around the Tarnished as they leap into the air. The second attack makes the Tarnish leap and perform three thrust attacks. Lastly, if you have used the Weapon Skill prompt three times in a row, the Tarnished will plunge the spear into the ground and summon a field full of spears.

Additionally, the spear can be thrown (and will automatically return to your hand) either on foot or from the back of Torrent. We suggest pairing the Spear with something like the Fire Scorpion Charm for an extra buff to all fire attacks.

How to get the Spear of the Impaler

To get the Spear of the Impaler you must defeat Messmer the Impaler at the Shadow Keep and exchange his Remembrance in with Enia at the Roundtable Hold. Thankfully, you can return to the Lands Between at any point in your playthrough of the DLC.

The Shadow Keep is located in the Scadu Altus region and to get to Messmer (at the Dark Chamber Entrance Site Of Grace) you'll need to navigate to the top of the complex maze-like Specimen Storehouse.

Rellana's Twinblade

Wield Fire, Magic and style with Rellana's Twinblade | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Weight: 8.0

8.0 Damage Type: Standard/Pierce.

Standard/Pierce. Requirements: Strength 13, Dexterity 16, Intelligence 16, Faith 16.

Strength 13, Dexterity 16, Intelligence 16, Faith 16. Attribute Scaling: Strength D, Dexterity D, Intelligence D, Faith D.

Strength D, Dexterity D, Intelligence D, Faith D. Weapon Skill: Moon-and-Fire Stance.

Moon-and-Fire Stance. Attack Power: Physical 103, Magic 66, Fire 66.

As another boss reward on this list, Rellana's Twinblade should be slightly easier to obtain and is just as impressive. You can quite literally get the best of both worlds with this weapon's Moon-and-Fire Stance.

This Weapon Skill charges the Twinblade with Fire and Magic damage. The next strong attack you make afterwards will emit a fiery torrent of damage or, if you use a light attack, it will summon arcs of glintstone light.

Dealing three different types of damage means it naturally requires more investment into different stats. These stat requirements aren't too high, however, especially by the time you get to the DLC opening. We recommend using a Talisman which will bolster your Fire and Magic damage like the Fire Scorpion Charm and Magic Scorpion Charm Talismans.

How to get Rellana's Twinblade

To get Rellana's Twinblade you must defeat Rellana, outside the Castle-Lord's Chamber within Castle Ensis (east of the Graveste Plain). This is also one of the ways to gain access to the Scadu Altus region so it's worthwhile coming here anyway.

That rounds up our guide to the best weapons in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. For more Elden Ring tips and tricks, check out our best weapons, best armor, Talismans, builds or boss locations guides.