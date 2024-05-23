Looking for the best Elden Ring Faith weapons? Faith is one of the eight major stats in Elden Ring and determines the effectiveness of Incantations (a category of spells that usually require Sacred Seals to power).

Faith weapons tend to have built-in Incantations which increase in effectiveness the more Runes you put into your Faith stat. Faith weapons are a great middle ground if you're looking to build a melee-focused Tarnished but still wish to dabble with magick.

Below, we've gathered a list of the best Faith weapons in Elden Ring for both early and late-game stages, across a range of weapon types. We've also included ways to apply Faith scaling to other weapons in the game if you're attached to a particular armament and wish to customise it for a Faith build.

Coded Sword

If you want the Coded Sword, you must retrieve it before fighting Maliketh. Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 2.5

2.5 Requirements: Faith 20.

Faith 20. Attribute Scaling: Faith B.

Faith B. Weapon Skill: Unblockable Blade.

Unblockable Blade. Attack Power: Holy 85.

The Coded Sword is the best Faith scaling weapon in Elden Ring with a B-grade rating which can go up to S-grade with enhancements. With a fairly accessible Faith requirement, it specialises in dealing Holy damage, making it a great option when facing undead enemies in crypts or against other players in PvP with low Holy defence.

However, it's worth noting that the weapon only offers Holy damage and no other physical output. Whilst this makes it infinitely useful for ignoring enemy armor and avoiding stagger-inducing bounce-back off shields, it would be wise to switch to another weapon option when dealing with Holy-resistant and demi-god bosses like the Elden Beast, Godrick the Grafted or Maliketh, the Black Blade.

The Coded Sword cannot be infused with Ashes Of War but comes already equipped with the Unblockable Blade Skill. This Weapon Skill essentially elongates your blade, dramatically increasing its reach in the process, and delivers a sweeping attack that cannot be parried or blocked. This skill costs 18 FP, deals 36 stance damage and is where this weapon really shines through.

Thanks to the 1.07 Elden Ring patch, the previous FP cost was reduced, attack power increased and the time between delivering the skill and another action was reduced. We recommend pairing this weapon with the Sacred Scorpion Charm Talisman which further raises Holy damage.

How to get the Coded Sword

The Coded Sword is located on the throne within the Fortified Manor in Leyndell, Royal Capital. Unfortunately, the area is inaccessible and you won't be able to retrieve the weapon if you have completed the Crumbling Farum Azula region and defeated Maliketh, the Black Blade.

Blasphemous Blade

The Blasphemous Blade is a great option if you want a Faith weapon that deals effects other than Holy. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 13.5

13.5 Requirements: Strength 22, Dexterity 15, Faith 21.

Strength 22, Dexterity 15, Faith 21. Attribute Scaling: Strength D, Dexterity D, Faith D.

Strength D, Dexterity D, Faith D. Weapon Skill: Taker's Flames.

Taker's Flames. Attack Power: Physical 121, Fire 78.

The Blasphemous Blade has earned a well-respected spot in the Elden Ring fandom. So much so, that we created a Blasphemous Blade guide for the sole purpose of fledging out a build around the weapon.

The acclaim around the Blasphemous Blade is mostly thanks to its impressive Taker's Flames skill, which both deals impressive Fire damage and heals the Tarnished with every strike. The FP cost of this skill is 30 and deals 22 stance damage. Meanwhile, players can heal up to 10% of their max HP pool +150. If you're using a Mimic Tear, your Mimic can also heal whilst using this Skill.

The Skill involves the Tarnished raising the sword aloft, then bringing it down with a crash whilst emitting a torrent of life-stealing flames. These flames can grant you HP per hit, making the skill one of the most impressive in Elden Ring.

To get the most out of your Faith build, we recommend having a Sacred Seal on hand to switch between whilst using this weapon. The Flame, Grant Me Strength Incantation works particularly well with this build, as it increases both physical and Fire damage. This Incantation can be picked from a corpse behind Fort Gael in Caelid.

How to get the Blasphemous Blade

To get the Blasphemous Blade Greatsword for yourself, you must defeat Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy and trade his Remembrance with Enia at the Roundtable Hold. We have a guide full of tips for taking on Rykard but essentially, he is weak against Frostbite, Standard, Slash and Pierce attacks and strong against Fire. Rykard is located at Volcano Manor and you'll need to either progress through the region via the Audience Pathway Site Of Grace or complete all three of Tanith's contracts via the Volcano Manor sidequest.

Maliketh's Black Blade

Maliketh is a later-game boss, located in the Crumbling Farum Azula region. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 22.

22. Requirements: Strength 34, Dexterity 12, Faith 20.

Strength 34, Dexterity 12, Faith 20. Attribute Scaling: Strength C, Dexterity E, Faith D.

Strength C, Dexterity E, Faith D. Weapon Skill: Destined Death.

Destined Death. Attack Power: Physical 127, Holy 82.

Maliketh's Black Blade is a Colossal weapon best suited for a Faith/Strength hybrid build. Capable of high physical and Holy damage, the Destined Death Weapon Skill allows the Tarnished to make a large slash and plunge attack, which releases a storm of blades in an AOE that both deal damage to foes and reduces their maximum HP pool with each hit.

This is an incredibly useful Skill, especially for dealing with enemies with larger health bars. More stats in Faith will increase the Holy damage output, whereas investment in Strength will raise the base physical damage values. As a unique skill, Maliketh's Black Blade cannot be infused with other Ashes Of War.

The skill deals 17 stance damage and cannot be parried if you have enough FP to fund the attack (which costs 40 FP to perform). As this build will require points across at least three stats, we recommend Talismans that will buff them like the Cerulean Amber Medallion for increased FP, the Starscourge Heirloom for increased Strength or the Two Fingers Heirloom for a boost to Faith.

How to get Maliketh's Black Blade

Maliketh's Black Blade can be obtained by defeating Maliketh, The Black Blade and trading his Remembrance with Enia at the Roundtable Hold. We have a handy tips and tricks guide for the Maliketh boss fight. It's worth noting that he is strong against Holy damage, so you may want to switch weapons for this fight. You can find Maliketh at the end of the Crumbling Farum Azula region.

Erdtree Bow

The Erdtree Bow can be obtained within Leyndell, Royal Captial at any stage of the game. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 4.0

4.0 Requirements: Strength 8, Dexterity 12, Faith 14.

Strength 8, Dexterity 12, Faith 14. Attribute Scaling: Strength E, Dexterity E, Faith D.

Strength E, Dexterity E, Faith D. Weapon Skill: Mighty Shot.

Mighty Shot. Attack Power: Physical 40, Holy 50, Ranged 50.

As of writing, the Erdtree Bow is the only Bow in Elden Ring that has a Faith scaling. The Bow cannot be infused with Ashes Of War but comes with the Mighty Shot skill already attached, which essentially allows you to power up an exaggerated shot, capable of getting past guarded foes.

As such, this Skill makes the bow a good companion weapon alongside other Faith-related Incantations. The Skill requires no FP for the initial stance, but every loosened arrow will take 6 FP. These arrows can travel further, inflict higher damage, status buildup and partially ignore blocking and shields.

When paired with Talismans such as the Sacred Scorpion Charm for increased Holy damage, Arrow's Sting for increased arrow attack power and the Arrow's Reach for increased range, this bow can be an effective ranged option for any Faith build. If you wish to buff your Holy damage even further, you can combine the Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear in your Flask of Wondrous Physick. This gives you a +20% Holy attack damage (+12.5% in PvP) for 3 minutes.

How to get the Erdtree Bow

The Erdtree Bow is located within Leyndell, Royal Capital and can be retrieved regardless of how far into the main plotline you are. To get it for yourself, travel to the Erdtree Sanctuary Site Of Grace, and exit the room via the large balcony area to the south. From the balcony, turn left and climb up the tree root to the above level. Exit the room and make an immediate left, dropping to a walkway in the process. From here, turn left again towards the roof where you'll see one open window amongst the others. Climb through and turn right to get to the chest containing the Bow.

Winged Scythe

The Winged Scythe is a more obtainable Faith weapon within the earlier game regions. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 7.5

7.5 Requirements: Strength 16, Dexterity 16, Faith 24.

Strength 16, Dexterity 16, Faith 24. Attribute Scaling: Strength E, Dexterity D, Faith D.

Strength E, Dexterity D, Faith D. Weapon Skill: Angel's Wings.

Angel's Wings. Attack Power: Physical 87, Holy 104.

Although you'll initially need to farm a bit to meet the requirements of the Winged Scythe, it can be obtained extremely early on in Elden Ring and is a fantastic option for early Faith builds.

With decent Holy damage, a possible bleed build-up of 55, and the ability to ignore up to 40% of enemy blocks, the Winged Scythe is solid enough to prioritise. The Winged Scythe cannot be infused with Ashes Of War, but comes wirth the Angel's Wings Skill.

This Skill allows the Tarnished to jump in the air with an upwards attack, then swing down to deliver a follow-up swing. This can deliver 30 stance damage and only costs 17 FP to perform.

Although there are undoubtedly more powerful weapons on this list, the Winged Scythe is a solid option for the Limgrave and Liurnia sections of Elden Ring. We recommend using any Talismans that can buff your Faith or FP pool. The Two Fingers Heirloom (which raises Faith by 5) can be obtained fairly early on via the Purified Ruins in southeast Liurnia.

How to get the Winged Scythe

The Winged Scythe is located within a chest inside the Tombsward Ruins in the Weeping Peninsula. Besides a few Page servant enemies, you shouldn't have too much trouble acquiring this weapon.

Sword of Night and Flame

The Sword of Night and Flame has one of the best Weapon Skills in Elden Ring. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 4.0

4.0 Requirements: Strength 12, Dexterity 12, Faith 24, Intelligence 24.

Strength 12, Dexterity 12, Faith 24, Intelligence 24. Attribute Scaling: Strength E, Dexterity E, Faith D, Intelligence D.

Strength E, Dexterity E, Faith D, Intelligence D. Weapon Skill: Night-and-Flame Stance.

Night-and-Flame Stance. Attack Power: Physical 87, Magic 56, Fire 56.

Although the four stat requirements may put a lot of Elden Ring players off, it would go amiss not to mention the Sword of Night and Flame on this list. As arguably one of the best weapons in Elden Ring, it even warranted its own Sword of Night and Flame build guide.

The main draw to this weapon is its unique skill, the Night-and-Flame Stance, which allows you to cast the Comet Azur Sorcery and Flame Sweep attack, delivering both Fire and Magic damage in the process.

Faith will determine the effectiveness of the Flame Sweep attack, whereas any points in Intelligence will enhance the Comet Azur cast. As this weapon requires scaling into many different stats, we recommend choosing Talismans that will buff as many stats as possible.

The Marika's Soreseal Talisman can raise your Mind, Intelligence, Faith and Arcane stats by 5 each, whereas Marika's Scarseal raises the same stats by 3 each. You can also buff your build with a Talisman that reduces the high FP cost of the Weapon Skills, such as the Carian Filigreed Crest.

When utilised, this weapon can deal 33 stance damage with the Comet Azur and 25 stance damage with the Flame stance. The FP costs of these attacks are 32 and 26. This weapon cannot be infused with Ashes Of War.

How to get the Sword of Night and Flame

The Sword of Night and Flame is located within the east side of Caria Manor in Liurnia of the Lakes. To reach it, you must climb above the rooftops and walkways to access the locked garden area of the Manor.

Marika's Hammer

To get Marika's Hammer, you'll need to progress to the end of Elden Ring and face the last boss. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 6.0

6.0 Requirements: Strength 20, Dexterity 12, Faith 19.

Strength 20, Dexterity 12, Faith 19. Attribute Scaling: Strength D, Dexterity D, Faith D.

Strength D, Dexterity D, Faith D. Weapon Skill: Gold Breaker.

Gold Breaker. Attack Power: Physical 101, Holy 65.

Marika's Hammer is an end-game weapon that you'll only encounter after beating the final Elden Ring boss and achieving your unique ending. Despite this, it's well worth a place on this list for players looking to start a new game plus or dive back in for the Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC.

With its unique Weapon Skill Gold Breaker, Marika's Hammer can emulate Radagon's signature move. This is where the Tarnished can leap into the air, propel forward and smash the hammer down with a heavy attack that emits a wave of golden, Holy energy. As such, it's an extremely powerful AOE that can target multiple foes at once.

This Skill cannot be replaced with another Ashes Of War and deals 40 stance damage with an FP cost of 26. Thanks to the Elden Ring 1.07 patch and additional 1.09 patch, both the recovery time of this skill and attack power were increased.

We recommend investing in both Strength and Faith to upgrade the physical and Holy damage output of this weapon. Once fully upgraded, the scaling for stats are: Strength B, Dexterity D, and Faith C.

How to get Marika's Hammer

As eluded above, to get Marika's Hammer you must beat Radagon and the Elden Beast boss and trade in the Elden Remembrance with Enia at the Roundtable Hold. We have a guide dedicated to beating the Elden Beast but in short, this boss is strong against Holy attacks (so consider switching weapons for this fight and investing in armor with Holy resistance) and weaker to standard, slash, strike and pierce attacks.

How to add Faith scaling to weapons

The Sanctified Whetblade is one of 6 Whetblades in Elden Ring that can grant unique weapon scaling and damage effects. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

It is possible to add Faith scaling to any weapon capable of being infused with Ashes Of War. To do so, you'll need the Sanctified Whetblade, located within the Fortified Manor in Leyndell (southwest of the West Capital Rampart Site Of Grace).

Now, you only need to rest at a Site Of Grace and choose the 'Ashes Of War' menu option. From this menu, select your weapon, then the Ashes Of War you wish to infuse it with. Once selected, you'll be presented with a menu listing available Affinities.

Choose the Sacred option to apply Holy damage and Faith scaling to your weapon.

That rounds off our guide to the best Faith weapons in Elden Ring and where to get them. For more Elden Ring tips and tricks see our best weapons, best armor, Talismans, builds or boss locations guides.