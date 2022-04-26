Looking for the best Elden Ring Strength build? Since launch, Intelligence and Faith magic builds have often dominated the Elden Ring meta. However, Elden Ring Strength builds can be incredibly powerful if you focus on maximising damage as much as possible.

In this guide, we walk you through the best Elden Ring Strength build, explaining where to get the best Strength weapons and the essential stats and items that you will need to become the strongest Tarnished in the Lands Between.

Best Elden Ring Strength build

Our Elden Ring Strength build is all about dealing huge chunks of damage in a single hit. To achieve this simple goal of unparalleled strength, we use a range of items to buff the physical damage that you deal with your weapon. For this build, we focus on the Brick Hammer, but there are countless other Strength-based weapons of equal power that you could use to get similar results. With all of the buffs combined, this Strength build becomes one of the best builds in Elden Ring.

Where to find the Brick Hammer in Elden Ring

As mentioned above, there are plenty of Strength-based weapons in Elden Ring, and the Brick Hammer certainly doesn’t sound like the coolest. However, it is one of the best weapons in Elden Ring for a few reasons. It deals huge amounts of damage, comparable to some of the strongest weapons in the game, and is relatively easy to find early in your adventure.

To get the Brick Hammer, you must head to Stormveil Castle and take the side path up. After getting the Rusty Key and opening the locked door, climb the ladders to the higher rafters. Turn right at the top and hop across the gap that leads to the rafters outside. Follow them around to find the Brick Hammer on a corpse.

Elden Ring Strength build stat requirements

This Elden Ring Strength build requires the following stats:

31 Strength

15 Faith

31 Strength is the bare minimum that you will need to wield the Brick Hammer, but you should aim to push this much further. We recommend getting the Strength stat all the way to 60, which is the soft cap in Elden Ring. With 60 Strength and a fully-upgraded Brick Hammer (which will require plenty of Smithing Stones), you’ll deal huge damage with every swing. However, this isn’t the only important attribute in this build.

Faith might seem like an odd focus for a Strength build, but it’s incredibly important here. While 60 Strength might be the soft cap, this won’t stop you from raising your physical damage in other ways. If you get 15 Faith, you can use the Flame, Grant me Strength incantation. Flame, Grant me Strength is one of the best spells in Elden Ring, as it briefly raises your physical attack power. For the next 30 seconds, each swing with the Brick Hammer will deal roughly 20% more damage, which is huge when you are already dealing thousands of damage points per hit.

To find the Flame, Grant me Strength incantation, head to Fort Gael in Caelid and loot the spell from a corpse behind two flame chariots. You will find these enemies around the outer edge of the Fort Gael walls.

Important gear for the Elden Ring Strength build

Flame, Grant me Strength is integral to this build, but it isn’t the only way to increase your damage. Below, we’ll explain important items, including talismans, an Ash of War, and two Crystal Tears, that you need for this Elden Ring Strength build.

Claw Talisman: a talisman that boosts the power of jump attacks. A few well-timed jump attacks will easily stagger most foes, leaving them vulnerable to a visceral attack. Since your attack strategy will likely consist of lots of jump attacks, the Claw Talisman is a safe bet to help you deal more damage. You can find it by heading to the Rampart Tower Site of Grace in Stormveil Castle and climbing up to the rooftops. Once there, you’ll find a corpse with the Claw Talisman on top of a tower.

a talisman that boosts the power of jump attacks. A few well-timed jump attacks will easily stagger most foes, leaving them vulnerable to a visceral attack. Since your attack strategy will likely consist of lots of jump attacks, the Claw Talisman is a safe bet to help you deal more damage. You can find it by heading to the and climbing up to the rooftops. Once there, you’ll find a corpse with the Claw Talisman on top of a tower. Great-Jar’s Arsenal: a talisman that increases your equip load significantly. This is essential for a Strength build, as you will need a high equip load to use heavy weapons and the best armor sets in Elden Ring. You will find the Great-Jar's Arsenal by following the canyon near the Siofra River well in Caelid . This leads to the small bit of land that stretches out to the North of Caelid. Once there, kill the nearby invaders for the Great Jar to gain the talisman.

a talisman that increases your equip load significantly. This is essential for a Strength build, as you will need a high equip load to use heavy weapons and the best armor sets in Elden Ring. You will find the Great-Jar's Arsenal by following the canyon near the . This leads to the small bit of land that stretches out to the North of Caelid. Once there, kill the nearby invaders for the Great Jar to gain the talisman. Radagon’s Soreseal: increases Strength, Dexterity, Endurance, and Vigor by 5 points. While this talisman does increase the damage you receive by 15%, the benefits vastly outweigh that negative. You’ll find Radagon’s Soreseal in Fort Faroth, in the Dragonbarrow of Caelid . Once there, fight your way onto the rooftop and then drop through a small opening to access the rafters, where you’ll find Radagon’s Soreseal on a corpse.

increases Strength, Dexterity, Endurance, and Vigor by 5 points. While this talisman does increase the damage you receive by 15%, the benefits vastly outweigh that negative. You’ll find Radagon’s Soreseal in . Once there, fight your way onto the rooftop and then drop through a small opening to access the rafters, where you’ll find Radagon’s Soreseal on a corpse. Royal Knight’s Resolve: an Ash of War skill that grants an 80% damage increase on your next melee attack when activated. This almost doubles your total damage, taking your damage numbers to ridiculous levels. You can find the Royal Knight’s Resolve Ash of War by taking the lift up from the Temple of Eiglay Site of Grace in Volcano Manor . At the top, follow the path ahead until you reach a grand stairwell. Climb it until you reach the top and head through the nearby door to find a room filled with hanging cages. Hop down the cages until you reach the bottom and then turn West and go through the door ahead to find the Royal Knight’s Resolve Ash of War.

an Ash of War skill that grants an 80% damage increase on your next melee attack when activated. This almost doubles your total damage, taking your damage numbers to ridiculous levels. You can find the Royal Knight’s Resolve Ash of War by taking the lift up from the . At the top, follow the path ahead until you reach a grand stairwell. Climb it until you reach the top and head through the nearby door to find a room filled with hanging cages. Hop down the cages until you reach the bottom and then turn West and go through the door ahead to find the Royal Knight’s Resolve Ash of War. Stonebarb Cracked Tear: a Crystal Tear that makes enemies stagger more frequently from your attacks. When paired with the Claw Talisman, you should find that you can deal massive damage with jump attacks and easily stagger enemies, leaving them vulnerable to a follow-up visceral that should secure the kill. You can find the Stonebarb Cracked Tear by killing the Putrid Avatar at the base of the Minor Erdtree in Dragonbarrow .

a Crystal Tear that makes enemies stagger more frequently from your attacks. When paired with the Claw Talisman, you should find that you can deal massive damage with jump attacks and easily stagger enemies, leaving them vulnerable to a follow-up visceral that should secure the kill. You can find the Stonebarb Cracked Tear by . Strength-Knot Crystal Tear: a Crystal Tear that temporarily increases your Strength stat by 10 levels. This will give you a significant damage boost with the Brick Hammer (or any other Strength weapon). You can find it very early in your adventure, on the cliffs northeast of Stormhill Shack.

After getting both Crystal Tears, mix them in the Flask of Wondrous Physick at a Site of Grace.

That covers everything you need to know to make the best Elden Ring Strength build. Once you have all of the items listed above, you can test out the build by challenging the hardest bosses in Elden Ring. If you want to find the nearest boss, take a look at our list of every boss in Elden Ring. If you want to 100% Elden Ring with this build, use our Elden Ring walkthrough and Elden Ring sidequests guide to clear every region, boss, and NPC quest in the game.