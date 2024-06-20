Looking for the Wing Stance skill in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? Despite some very stiff competition, the Wing Stance Ash Of War is undoubtedly one of the coolest new skills available to players in Shadow Of The Erdtree. Available only for the new Light Greatsword category of weapons, Wing Stance is a great-looking stance-based skill which allows you to unleash a flurry of quick attacks or close distance quickly for a very powerful thrust.

To help you get ahead of the curve and try out the new skill as soon as possible (before everyone starts using it), we've put together the below guide. So read on, dear Tarnished, to learn exactly how and where to find the Wing Stance Ash Of War as early as possible in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree!

Where to get Wing Stance in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree

The Wing Stance Ash Of War can be found atop a tower inside Castle Ensis, the legacy dungeon to the north of the Gravesite Plains at the start of Shadow Of The Erdtree. Once you reach the Castle-Lord's Chamber Site Of Grace towards the end of Castle Ensis, head through the open doorway east onto the balcony.

Jump off the right-hand side of the balcony and use the ledges below to get to the base of the tower in front. Climb up to the very top of the tower using the stairs and ladders provided, and you'll find the Wing Stance Ash Of War inside a chest at the top. Simple!

Use this map to get through Castle Ensis and reach the Wing Stance pickup. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Follow this path from the Castle-Lord's Chamber Grace to find the Wing Stance Ash Of War. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

If you haven't yet reached Castle Ensis, you can get there very early on in your Shadow Of The Erdtree playthrough, and the route is quite straightforward. Simply follow the main road north through the Gravesite Plains, and take the northeast path once you reach the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace. Cross the Ensis Greatbridge (mind the Ballista guarding it), and head through the encampment and up the stairs to enter Castle Ensis.

Your aim is the Castle-Lord's Chamber Site Of Grace, which is near the end of the legacy dungeon's main path, just before the main boss of the dungeon. Don't forget to also pick up Milady from another tower in Castle Ensis before you forge ahead too far! The Wing Stance pairs fantastically with Milady.

Wing Stance description

Wing Stance is a low-FP-cost Ash Of War which is only usable on Light Greatswords. To apply it to your weapon, simply select the "Ashes Of War" option while resting at any Site Of Grace, then select your weapon and the Wing Stance skill.

To activate Wing Stance, hold LT . Your character will extend their sword out to the right-hand side. On its own this does nothing, but while in this stance (with LT still held down), you can press either RB for a quick three-slash combo, or RT for a powerful leaping thrust towards a single enemy.

Wing Stance is a tremendously versatile skill which makes the already powerful Light Greatsword class even stronger. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The three-slash combo is very useful for inflicting status ailments such as bleed. It's also great at either dealing with multiple foes at once or dealing heavy damage to a single target. But for the greatest amount of damage, you should be using the leaping thrust attack instead. This attack is extremely useful: it deals lots of damage; it has a good chance of breaking most enemies' poise; and it allows you to very quickly close the gap between you and your enemy, often allowing you to hit them before they've even wound up their own attack animation.

Pro tip: you can immediately combo LT+RB into LT+RT to do first the slash and then the thrust in very quick succession, dealing huge amounts of damage to any enemy!

That's all you need to know in order to find and use the ultra-powerful Wing Stance Ash Of War skill in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.