Want to know where to find Milady in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? The Milady Light Greatsword is just one out of dozens of new weapons scattered across the Land Of Shadow in Elden Ring's new Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion. But Milady is something quite special. Reminiscent of Katanas with its elegant style, reach, speed, and high damage, it's easily one of the best weapons in the game. And the best part is - you can get it really early on in Shadow Of The Erdtree.

In this guide, we'll walk you through exactly where to go to get the Milady Light Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree, starting from your very first steps in the Land Of Shadow.

Where to get Milady in Shadow Of The Erdtree

The Milady Light Greatsword can be found atop a tower near the beginning of Castle Ensis. Castle Ensis is a legacy dungeon which can easily be found at the start of the DLC by following the road north through the Gravesite Plains and crossing the Ensis Greatbridge.

From your starting point at the Gravesite Plain Site Of Grace, head directly north, giving the Furnace Golem in the region a wide berth.

Once you reach the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace (where Freyja and the Hornsent are resting by one of Miquella's Crosses), take the northeast path across Ensis Greatbridge. Stay alert for the Ballista at the back of the bridge.

Follow this path up through the Gravesite Plain and Castle Ensis to get Milady as early as possible. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Here's the exact location of the chest at the top of the tower which contains the Milady Light Greatsword. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Charge through to the back of the encampment beyond the bridge, and you'll reach the Castle Front Site Of Grace. From there, ascend the stairs, defeat the Troll Knight ahead and go up the next set of stairs to the left. After the path curves left, take another left turn and go up the wooden steps abutting the building wall. There'll be a couple of guards and a dog that you need to kill.

At the top of the stairs, look to the western corner and you'll see a ladder that leads up to the top of a tower. At the top is a chest containing Milady.

Milady quickly became my main weapon for my first Shadow Of The Erdtree playthrough. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Milady stats and description

Milady is a phenomenal weapon. It belongs to the Light Greatsword class, which is a new class of weapon which combines the range of a greatsword with the lightness and speed of a regular sword. Milady features a very nice, easy to use set of attack animations and combos, and the speed with which you can chain strikes together is almost unheard-of for a blade of this size, making it excellent for bleed builds and other status-inflicting builds.

It's also a great choice for tighter spaces thanks to its combinations of pierce and slash attacks, which means despite its reach, you don't end up clipping walls very often at all. An ideal weapon for Quality builds, and particularly powerful when combined with the new Wing Stance Ash Of War, Milady is a contender for the best weapon in Elden Ring now.

Milady description:

A light greatsword; that is, a sword whose blade matches the length of a greatsword, while being constrained to a minimal weight. Nicknamed after ladies of noble status for its refined appearance. With cultivated form, one can wield this weapon as swiftly as one might a straight sword.

Milady stats:

Type Light Greatsword Weight 6.5 Scaling Str D, Dex D Requires 12 Str, 17 Dex Attack Type Standard/Pierce Can Change Skill? Yes Upgrade Type Standard Attack (Standard): 116 Physical Attack (+25): 240 Physical

That wraps up this primer on where to get Milady in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. If you're looking for more excellent choices for your build, take a look at our guides on the best Strength weapons, best Dexterity weapons, and best Early weapons in Elden Ring. You can also consult our new guides on the best new weapons in Shadow Of The Erdtree, and the various Scadutree Fragment locations spread across the Land Of Shadow.