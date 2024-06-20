Looking for Light Greatswords in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? There are several new weapon types in Elden Ring's new DLC expansion Shadow Of The Erdtree, and Light Greatswords represent an infinitely useful class of blade. You can expect the mighty range of a greatsword when wielding these weapons, but instead of suffering a huge drop in speed, the blade will feel relatively light and swift, not too dissimilar from what you might expect with a rapier. Light Greatswords are also excellent at chaining together combos, making them perfect for all melee Tarnished looking for something new.

If you're itching to get your hands on this new variety of weapon, read on. In this guide we'll tell you how to find every Light Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.

All Light Greatswords in Shadow Of The Erdtree

There are two Light Greatswords in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree that we have discovered. They are:

Milady

Leda's Sword

We've outlined all Light Greatswords we've managed to find in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree below. Keep an eye out, as we'll continue to update this list if we locate any others.

Milady

As the name might suggest, this is an elegant blade perfect for introducing newcomers to the strengths of the Light Greatsword weapon class. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

You can find Milady shortly after entering the Land of Shadow in a chest on the outer walls of Castle Ensis, one of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's legacy dungeons. Reach the tower by trekking north from your starting point at the Gravesite Plains Site of Grace. Veer to the northeast and cross the Ensis Greatbridge to reach the Castle Front Site of Grace. You'll have to fight a Troll Knight along the bridge, but once this large foe is dispatched, veer left up the stairs and then climb another staircase to your left to reach a tower base. Climb the ladder, and the chest with Milady is yours for the looting.

Milady is a great weapon to use in the castle interior - test out its excellent reach with the knights wandering nearby, and pair it with the new Wing Stance Ash of War, which can only be used alongside Light Greatswords. You'll be able to deliver a fast three slashes (great for inflicting bleed) or a devastating thrust with this combination.

See our guide on how to get Milady for more information, including this weapon's full stats.

Leda's Sword

Leda's Sword is a perfect weapon for Faith/Quality hybrid builds, and boasts good Holy damage with each swing. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Leda's Sword is a Unique Light Greatsword which differentiates itself from Milady in two key ways: its unique skill, and the fact that it deals Holy Damage as well as Physical Damage.

WARNING: STORY SPOILERS FOLLOW!

As the name suggests, you can get Leda's Sword off of Leda by defeating her in battle. There are a few different opportunities to do this during Leda's questline. Once Miquella's charm is broken (which occurs as you explore beyond Scadu Altus), follow Leda's quest as she attempts to weed out the unworthy. Here are your opportunities for obtaining Leda's Sword from her:

Side with the Hornsent against Leda in the Shadow Keep exterior. Side with Ansbach against Leda in the Storehouse. Defeat Leda in Enir-Ilim.

Any of these options will result in Leda departing with her sword, allowing you to try it for yourself. Its signature skill - Needle Piercer - is a strong single-target Holy attack which is easily avoided in PvP but fairly good in PvE, particularly for dealing poise damage to bosses. Aside from this, the Holy damage makes it an obvious choice for high Faith builds who want to use the Light Greatsword's elegant and powerful moveset. But otherwise, I'd probably opt for the flexibility of Milady, as you can infuse it with any element or Ash Of War you like.

Now you know all about Light Greatswords in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. For more information on excellent weapons new to the Land Of Shadow, check out our guides on our guides on the Great Katana and the Beast Claw.