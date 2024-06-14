All new weapon types in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree

Looking for the Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree new weapon types? For players chomping at the bit for any information regarding the upcoming DLC release, it has been confirmed that there will be 8 new weapon types in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.

In an interview with Famitsu, Elden Ring Director, Hidetaka Miyazaki confirmed that there will be new weapon categories alongside those featured in the base game. This includes new types of swords, shields and throwables. Along with this information and that which we have already gathered from trailers, below is a full list of all the new weapon types you can expect to see in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.

Shadow Of The Erdtree new weapon types

Below are all confirmed weapon types within the Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC:

Beast Claws

Until now, the Raptor Claws have dominated the Claw category. This should mix things up. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/From Software

Although Claw weapons are nothing new to Elden Ring players, the new Beast Claws variant is supposed to be more aggressive, faster and with more exaggerated attacks than its predecessor.

As the base game only had four sets of Claws, this is a curious addition and perhaps we will finally get something that rivals the Raptor Claws, one of the best light weapons in Elden Ring.

All previous Claws have had a passive Bleed or Poison build-up effect and excelled in close combat where speed is the priority. For this reason, this new category may be one to watch if you've cultivated a Dexterity build.

Great Katanas

The Great Katana category will be a step up for the Samurai class. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

As you would expect, the new Great Katana category within Shadow Of The Erdtree will be a larger, heavier variant of the standard katanas we all know and love. This may be a great middle ground for quality or Strength builds who enjoy the grace of the katana moveset but want to inflict more power with their blades.

Most likely acting similar in function to a greatsword, we can expect the Great Katanas to have a little more flair and like Claws, possible Bleed build-up qualities.

Hand-to-Hand Arts

Bring a little 80s action into Elden Ring with Hand-to-Hand arts. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

One of the most curious of the new weapon types is the Hand-to-Hand Arts which is technically classed as a variant on the Fists category but forgoes any weapons at all. Instead, it will be a 'style' that you learn.

Great news for anyone hoping to channel their inner Monk, as this will most likely involve combos, kicks and finisher moves to take down your opponents. We expect this weapon category to have the most potential but a high learning curve to execute successfully.

Light Greatswords

Much of the promo art for Shadow Of The Erdtree features either a Light Greatsword or Great Katana. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Light Greatswords like Milady (featured during the Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree preview), will have the same reach as a Greatsword but feature faster combos and swings which should make life a lot easier for anyone looking to carve out a quality build and share their stats beween Dexterity and Strength.

Reach and speed is always a winning combo but we think the success of this category will be on a case-by-case basis and may depend on the Weapon Skill or Ashes of War infused with the blades.

Perfume Bottles

If you can find out someones weakness, Perfume Bottles can take advantage of this and inflict status build-up effects. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

In the base game, Perfume Bottles could be used to make potions that dealt out status effects. This was also utilised by Perfumer enemies in Elden Ring who could be a real pest, especially when operating in a gang. With the Perfume Bottle weapon category in Shadow Of The Erdtree, this will be expanded slightly.

In the DLC, you should be able to equip a 'permanent' Perfume Bottle to your hand and deal out damage with a unique moveset. This will either be a fast spark of damage or a slower, charged attack that emits an AOE to nearby enemies.

Reverse-hand Swords

Reverse-hand Swords will lend themselves well to a Dexterity build. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Reverse-hand Swords are held 'backwards' and can be dual-wielded. Due to the unique positioning, we can expect a new moveset, complete with speedy dodges and quick slash attacks.

Unlike other dual-wield weapons, these swords also dodge incoming attacks which is a huge bonus that can greatly benefit any Dexterity build.

Throwing Weapons

These will be key for low but consistent damage. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

For long ranged attacks, Throwing Weapons can be used. These will be small daggers that can be thrown and will appear back in the armament slot of the Tarnished to be used again.

Previously, Daggers in Elden Ring would only perform slash attacks from extremely close range. We can see these weapons as being infinitely useful when travelling around corners and chipping off stragglers from groups of enemies at a time.

Thrusting Shields

With a Thrusting Shield you can have the best of both worlds. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

If you want equal parts offense and defence, the Thrusting Shield category may be for you. As well as blocking the usual damage, these shields will be kitted out with a spear you can attack with. When performing the attack with the shield, you can thrust into enemies and deal damage whilst also protecting your Tarnished.

These large shields will likely require some Strength to wield, however, and may impact rolling speed. But if you have a shield like this, it may not be a deal-breaker.

That's all for the new weapon types in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. For more Elden Ring tips and tricks and to prepare ahead of the DLC launch, check out our best weapons, best armor, Talismans, builds or boss locations guides. Also, see our recap of the Elden Ring lore so far and get a refresher on the main story and history of the Lands Between.