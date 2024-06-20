Looking for the Backhand Blade in Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree? As a fully-fledged DLC, Shadow Of The Erdtree comes with a variety of new weapons to sink your teeth into.

One such weapon - the Backhand Blade - is particularly effective for Dexterity builds and provides an impressive side-step 'Blind Spot' Skill. To find out how to get it and kit it out for an optimal build, see below.

How to get the Backhand Blade in Shadow Of The Erdtree

As mentioned above, the Backhand Blade is a curved sword that can either be scaled with Strength or Dexterity. Thankfully, you can pick it up right away in the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC as it is located within the Gravesite Plain.

The Gravesite Plain is full of mausoleums like this, containing weapons and other rewards. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Specifically, it is in the central east area of this region, past the Smoldering Ruins. Take care to avoid the patrolling Furnace Golem in this area, unless you're feeling particularly brave.

The sword is located within the mausoleum indicated above, on a corpse next to the stone coffin.

Backhand Blade best build

The Backhand Blade is a master at sneaky side attacks. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Backhand Blade is surprisingly lightweight and has the following specifications:

Weight: 2.0

2.0 Damage Type: Slash/Pierce.

Slash/Pierce. Requirements: Strength 10, Dexterity 13.

Strength 10, Dexterity 13. Attribute Scaling: Strength D, Dexterity D.

Strength D, Dexterity D. Weapon Skill: Blind Spot.

Blind Spot. Damage: 105 Physical, Critical 100.

We recommend utilising this sword for a Dexterity Build. The Weapon Skill, Blind Spot makes this blade particularly useful as it essentially side-steps enemies and delivers a sweep attack. With its low FP cost (9 FP), you could spam this attack and stab and dodge your way to success in a whirlwind of blade swings.

Try pairing it with something like the the Shard of Alexander for added attack power when performing the Weapon Skill. The Winged Sword Insignia could also work well as it raises attack power with successive attacks. For a little boost to FP, you can also fall back on any of the Amber Medallions or Cerulean Seed Talismans.

That rounds up our guide to getting the Backhand Blade in Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree. For more Elden Ring tips and tricks, check out our best weapons, best armor, Talismans, builds or boss locations guides.