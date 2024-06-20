Should you suggest Thiollier or Hornsent in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? As you progress through Shadow Of The Erdtree and make headway through the various NPC sidequests, you'll be presented with several options.

One such option, during Needle Knight Leda's questline, is choosing between Thiollier and Hornsent. Leda will doubt their devotion to Kindly Miquella and ask you which of the two should be 'weeded out' and essentially executed.

If you're worried about making the wrong choice and want to see the outcomes for all options, we have a handy walkthrough below.

Should you choose Thiollier or Hornsent?

This part of the sidequest is initiated after you break Miquella's charm on the NPCs (done so by progressing to the Shadow Keep). After this, the residents of the Land of Shadow reclaim their independence and Leda questions their loyalty to Miquella.

You will be given the following options:

Suggest Thiollier: After consideration Leda makes the judgement call that Thiollier isn't a real threat due to his devotion to St Trina. She will ask you to choose again, which leaves the Hornsent. If you're wondering what happens to Thiollier after this, we have a walkthrough of Thiollier's questline too.

After consideration Leda makes the judgement call that Thiollier isn't a real threat due to his devotion to St Trina. She will ask you to choose again, which leaves the Hornsent. If you're wondering what happens to Thiollier after this, we have a walkthrough of Thiollier's questline too. Suggest the Hornsent: Leda will think on this. Rest at a Site Of Grace and speak to her again, after which, she will agree to target the Hornsent. Both NPCs will disappear from the Highroad Cross Site Of Grace and will next appear at the Shadow Keep.

Leda will think on this. Rest at a Site Of Grace and speak to her again, after which, she will agree to target the Hornsent. Both NPCs will disappear from the Highroad Cross Site Of Grace and will next appear at the Shadow Keep. Make no suggestion: Pause making a decision and come back later. If you wait too long, the quest will progress and Leda will follow the Hornsent to the Shadow Keep.

All dialogue options lead to the Hornsent but the next choice in this questline will have several different outcomes. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Essentially, all options will eventually lead to Leda targeting the Hornsent. This doesn't have to spell the end for the Hornsent, however, if you're attached to him and his pitiful backstory.

When you advance through the Shadow Keep, you should come across a summon sign for both the Hornsent or Leda (the signs are located opposite the stairway leading to the large lift that takes you to the Specimen Storehouse).

If you ignore the summon signs and choose to assist neither of the NPCs or, like me, you initially choose Hornsent via the above choice and didn't recieve the summon signs, both Leda and Hornsent will survive to the next quest point.

If you choose to keep Hornsent alive, I recommend summoning him for the Messmer boss fight. There should be a summon sign in the arena and in doing so, you get some additional dialogue between Messmer and the Hornsent regarding the decimation of his people.

Note: The choice you make when summoning either Leda or the Hornsent at The Shadow Keep will affect future quest outcomes. See our guide to assisting either Leda or the Hornsent here for this choice specifically, or see our full Leda questline walkthrough here.

That's everything you need to know about choosing between Thiollier and the Hornsent in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. For more Elden Ring tips and tricks, check out our best weapons, best armor, Talismans, builds or boss locations guides.