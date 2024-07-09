Elden Ring DLC: Should you tell Thiollier "I'm weary of life?"

Should you tell Thiollier "I'm weary of life" in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? The poisoner Thiollier, one of several new NPCs in the Elden Ring DLC Shadow Of The Erdtree, presents you with an interesting - and somewhat frightening - dialogue option near the beginning of his questline: the fatalist-sounding phrase "I'm weary of life."

In this guide, we'll explain exactly what happens when you choose the "I'm weary of life" dialogue option when interacting with Thiollier in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.

Elden Ring: Should you say "I'm weary of life?"

Yes, you should choose the "I'm weary of life" dialogue option when interacting with Thiollier. This option only becomes available when you initiate Thiollier's lengthy questline, which is one of the most intriguing in Shadow Of The Erdtree.

You can locate Thiollier sitting atop a rock near the Pillar Path Cross Site of Grace in the Gravesite Ruins, the first area you'll explore in Shadow Of The Erdtree. If you talk to him, Thiollier will reveal that he doesn't have much skill in combat, but he's quite the poison-maker. After speaking with him and checking out his shop, head west to the Main Gate Cross Site of Grace just outside of the Belurat, Tower Settlement legacy dungeon. There, you'll see a knight in chonky armour named Moore. Talk to Moore a few times and the mildly depressed fellow will give you Black Syrup, asking you to deliver it to Thiollier.

When you return to Thiollier and give him the Black Syrup, the poisoner remarks that he's capable of producing an elixir that will wipe away all the pains of life. The "I'm weary of life" dialogue option will now appear in your menu the next time you interact with Thiollier. If you select this option, you'll receive Thiollier's Concoction.

Whatever you do, don't consume Thiollier's Concoction! Doing so will instantly kill you, and you need the concoction later down the line when interacting with the Dragon Communion Priestess NPC at the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion within the Jagged Peak region. See our guide on how to use Thiollier's Concoction for more on utilising this unusual potion. That said, if you do drink Thiollier's Concoction, you can purchase another from him for 30,000 Runes, as long as he hasn't yet disappeared from his first spot near the Pillar Path Cross.

And that's a wrap on this quick explanation of "I'm weary of life." If getting through the challenges of Elden Ring: Shadow Of Erdtree actually does have you weary of From Software's massive expansion, we recommend taking a peek at our guides for assistance. We've got a guide on all boss locations in the DLC, a guide on the best boss order, and a look at the best weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree to help give your Tarnished a little bit of extra edge in the Shadow Realm. We also have another guide that might prove handy if you're interested in another one of the DLC's cryptic messages, "A great rune has broken." Good luck, and don't go sipping any poisons!